OK Red battle of Titans leads a loaded week 9 of the Blitz

By FOX 17 News
 4 days ago
The regular season of high school football is going out with a bang as unbeaten Rockford meets unbeaten Caledonia in the game of the week on the Blitz.

The winner will get an outright OK Red conference title, a perfect regular season and likely set itself up for multiple home playoff games.

"When you see the schedule when it comes out early in the year, you always got the games that are, alright, here's this and wow, Caledonia is week nine," Rockford senior quarterback Mac VandenHout said. "We knew, good possibility that could be for the OK Red championship, and yeah, we are super excited all year long. We try not to look ahead, but, yeah, this game is a big game."

Last season, the two schools combined for only one loss in the regular season. That came in week seven when the Rams beat the Fighting Scots 17-14 in week seven.

"It is super exciting, both teams 8-0," Caledonia senior quarterback Mason McKenzie said. "They beat us last year, so definitely, a little bit of added motivation for us. We've had this game circled on our calendar ever since that game last year, we've worked for it all summer. This is that game we've wanted all year."

Mona Shores (6-0, 7-1) goes for the outright OK Green title when it makes the short trip to play at Muskegon (5-1, 6-2) in the Blitz Battle.

The Big Reds have won five of the last six in the series, but the Sailors won the last time they played at Hackley Stadium two years ago.

Other games we are planning to cover on the Blitz include:

  • Grandville (6-2) at East Kentwood (5-3)
  • Jenison (2-6) at West Ottawa (3-5)
  • Grand Rapids Union (4-4) at Zeeland West (7-1)
  • Unity Christian 5-3) at West Catholic (7-1)
  • Holland Christian (3-5) at Fruitport (6-2)
  • Hopkins (5-3) at Belding (7-1)
  • South Christian (8-0) at Forest Hills Eastern (6-2)
  • Thornapple Kellogg (2-6) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-1)
  • Cedar Springs (4-4) at Wayland (4-4)
  • Forest Hills Northern (4-4) at Forest Hills Central (8-0)
  • St. Joseph (7-1) at Battle Creek Central (7-1)
  • Paw Paw (4-4) at Plainwell (3-5)
  • Benton Harbor (4-4) at Constantine (7-1)
  • Delton Kellogg (4-4) at Galesburg-Augusta (3-5)
  • Lakewood (6-2) at Ionia (3-5)
  • Muskegon Catholic Central (6-2) at Tri County (7-1)
  • Hart (6-2) at Ravenna (5-3)

The Blitz airs at 10:55 p.m. with 40 minutes of highlight, reaction and analysis.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

