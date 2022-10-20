Read full article on original website
Luke's Bar & Grill in Nederland closing its doors 2 weeks after Beaumont location closed
NEDERLAND, Texas — The Mid-County location of a popular Southeast Texas bar and grill is closing its doors nearly two weeks after its Beaumont location closed without warning. Patrons of Luke's Bar and Girl Mid County were given roughly 14 and a half hours notice that the bar and...
Port Arthur News
BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur ISD’s Sidney Navarro excels in Audio/Video Production despite being blind
Audio/Video Production wouldn’t necessarily be the first class one would expect to find Sidney Navarro. The 17-year-old senior at Memorial High School was born blind. But joining the A/V program at the Career and Technology Education Center was not about what she couldn’t do. It was all about...
Port Arthur News
STEPHEN HEMELT — Port Arthur ribbon cutting celebrates needed land development
The event planned Monday in Port Arthur is a celebration, and it’s just what our community needs. The McElroy Estates is holding a groundbreaking and ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. at the corner of 39th Street and Tallow Wood Drive. Developers promise a “grand development” of 46 homes...
MySanAntonio
Luke's Mid-County to close, just 2 weeks after Beaumont location
Just two weeks after the closing of its flagship Beaumont location, Luke's Bar and Grill Mid-County is closing its doors. In a short post to its Facebook page Monday, the restaurant encouraged patrons to "party with (them) one last time" that night, stating that it would be its "last night for business."
Port Arthur News
Legacy Health toy drive has begun and The Port Arthur News is one of many drop-off locations
Upwards of 350 children went through the drive thru window and received toys over two hours last year during the Legacy Community Health Holiday Party. And this year organizers are expecting even more. Josh Davis, with Legacy Community Health, said the goal is to collect 500 toys. The toys should...
Port Arthur News
Food truck operators, restaurant owners cook up debate over Nederland ordinance
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Planning and Zoning Commission is meeting next month to make a recommendation on amending the city’s existing food truck ordinance. Members of that board, or members of the Nederland City Council, have not indicated publicly where they stand on the issue, which was passionately discussed Monday at City Hall.
Port Arthur News
Medical Center hosting Trunk-or-Treat
The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is hosting the 2nd Annual Freaky Friday Trunk-or-Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at 2555 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in Port Arthur in The Medical Center parking lot. More than 40 trunks or “booths” will be set up for the public to enjoy....
Port Arthur News
ON THE MENU — New Port Arthur pizza joint represents growing options for residents
Port Arthur added a new pizza joint this month with the chain 7Pie Pizza opening on Jefferson Drive. The growth is part of a recent economic uptick in the city, according to Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Avery. “It is so important to the city,” she said of...
KFDM-TV
Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year
BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur educator with skeletal abnormality sets no limits for success, inspires many others
Patrice Gallow may have been given some lemons in life but she chooses what flavor of lemonade she wants to make with them. “I took these lemons,” she said regarding her arms. “I don’t call these deformities. I say these are lemons. God gives you lemons sometimes, but you still have to live with it. I take those lemons and make lemonade with it.”
MySanAntonio
7 Questions With... J. Wilson's, JW's Patio owner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A fixture in Beaumont since 2015, J. Wilson's is simply a part of Beaumont lore at this point. From the man candy to wing and hot dog days, it's the kind of neighborhood watering hole that draws Beaumonters en masse.
Port Arthur News
Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Chuck McElroy breaks ground on Port Arthur subdivision
A dream is coming true for Chuck McElroy. The Port Arthur native and retired professional baseball player along with wife Shari, family, business partners and representatives of the city ceremoniously turned over a shovel of sand during a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for McElroy Estates. “This is a dream come true,”...
12newsnow.com
Port Neches community says goodbye to Chief Paul Lemoine after 30 years of service
Friday, October 21, 2022, is Chief Paul Lemoine’s last day with the Port Neches Police Department. He has served the city of Port Neches for more than 36 years.
Port Arthur News
BOB WEST — Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy takes Mid County Madness up to special level
Sorry but no talk about holes in one or Port Neches-Groves PGA Tour players Chris Stroud and Andrew Landry in this space devoted to all things golf each week. Today’s subject is the Bum Phillips Trophy, Mid County Madness and Friday night’s renewal of Texas High School football’s No. 1 rivalry.
Port Arthur News
Little Cypress-Mauriceville leaders, surrounding communities rally in wake of school vandalism
LITTLE CYPRESS — Little Cypress-Mauriceville officials woke up to an ugly situation Sunday morning after they saw what vandals did to some of the athletic facilities. They spray painted the newly turfed field at Battlin’ Bear Stadium along with the concession stands, press box and signs at Don Gibbens Baseball Field.
Missing Beaumont man was last seen October 2021, his family is holding a balloon release Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a 71-year-old Beaumont man who has been missing since 2021 will hold a balloon release in his honor. Edward Theodore Phillips was last seen on October 20, 2021. When Phillips was last seen, he was on foot in the area of Marie and...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Fiery crash involving 18 wheeler injures SUV driver in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — UPDATE: JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle and an SUV on Farm-to-Market Road 365 at Labelle Road that injured the SUV driver. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 9:30 a.m., the driver...
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
Sour Lake Police urging residents to take keys, valuable items out of vehicles amid recent thefts
SOUR LAKE, Texas — Police are encouraging Sour Lake residents to be cautious and vigilant amid crimes targeting area vehicles. Within the past week, two vehicles have been stolen in Sour Lake, according to a Sour Lake Police Department release. A burglary of a vehicle was also reported. Both...
Suspects vandalize Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD stadium and multi-million dollar turf, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — An area school district is working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office after an act of vandalism left a recently renovated field ruined and officials frustrated. The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District waited a long time to have brand-new turf installed at the Battlin'...
