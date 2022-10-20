ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

MySanAntonio

Luke's Mid-County to close, just 2 weeks after Beaumont location

Just two weeks after the closing of its flagship Beaumont location, Luke's Bar and Grill Mid-County is closing its doors. In a short post to its Facebook page Monday, the restaurant encouraged patrons to "party with (them) one last time" that night, stating that it would be its "last night for business."
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Food truck operators, restaurant owners cook up debate over Nederland ordinance

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Planning and Zoning Commission is meeting next month to make a recommendation on amending the city’s existing food truck ordinance. Members of that board, or members of the Nederland City Council, have not indicated publicly where they stand on the issue, which was passionately discussed Monday at City Hall.
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Medical Center hosting Trunk-or-Treat

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is hosting the 2nd Annual Freaky Friday Trunk-or-Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at 2555 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in Port Arthur in The Medical Center parking lot. More than 40 trunks or “booths” will be set up for the public to enjoy....
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year

BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur educator with skeletal abnormality sets no limits for success, inspires many others

Patrice Gallow may have been given some lemons in life but she chooses what flavor of lemonade she wants to make with them. “I took these lemons,” she said regarding her arms. “I don’t call these deformities. I say these are lemons. God gives you lemons sometimes, but you still have to live with it. I take those lemons and make lemonade with it.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX
MySanAntonio

7 Questions With... J. Wilson's, JW's Patio owner

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A fixture in Beaumont since 2015, J. Wilson's is simply a part of Beaumont lore at this point. From the man candy to wing and hot dog days, it's the kind of neighborhood watering hole that draws Beaumonters en masse.
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
TEXAS STATE

