Miami Beach, FL

Early voting now open in Miami-Dade, Broward counties

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Day one of early voting in South Florida is underway. Locations in Miami-Dade and Broward County opened to the public to voice their choice early Monday. “We had a very smooth start this morning,” said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections, Christina White. “Voters are turning out. We have about 2,000 people who have already voted this morning. We’re looking towards a very good turnout overall.”
DeSantis highlights education agenda at Surfside campaign stop

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis focused on South Florida supporters one day before early voting begins in the area. 7News cameras on Sunday captured the governor as he spoke before a large audience at a synagogue in Surfside. During his address, DeSantis highlighted his education agenda. “Another...
Marco Rubio supporter assaulted while passing out flyers in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida senator said one of his supporters was the victim of a brutal attack in a South Florida neighborhood. Police said the man was passing out flyers when someone confronted him, and things took a violent turn that landed the victim in the hospital. “Officers...
Man detained in connection to stolen Amazon truck in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A stolen Amazon truck was found in a North Miami Beach neighborhood, and a man has been detained in connection to it. The North Miami Beach Police Department and the North Miami Police Department may now be working side by side in this case of a stolen Amazon truck that was found on Monday.
Winterfest launch party announces 2022 grand marshals

We are on the cusp of the Christmas season, and there is no better way to kick off things than with Winterfest. And you know there’s no better way to celebrate Winterfest than with a party!. The Winterfest launch party was hosted in Fort Lauderdale by the Marriot Harbor...
2 pedestrians hurt in Miami hit-and-run

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after she and another person were struck in Miami by a driver who fled the scene, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run along the 1400 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m., Sunday.
1 year later: Memorial ceremony held for slain Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents, city leaders and police came together in Hollywood to remember an officer who was killed in the line of duty. Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino was fatally shot on Oct. 17, 2021 after he responded to calls from residents in the Emerald Hills neighborhood reporting a man trying to open car doors. Chirino was 28 years old.
Police searching for 12-year-old who went missing in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Ashley Nicole García was reported missing from the Little Havana area since Saturday. She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around...
FIU scores 34 straight points, cruises by Charlotte 34-15

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Grayson James was 25-of-33 passing for 302 yards and one touchdown, and he added two rushing scores to help Florida International rout Charlotte 34-15 on Saturday. James had two rushing scores, from 12 and 9 yards, in the first quarter and Lexington Joseph scored from...
