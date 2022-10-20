Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Girl Power Rocks event honors Miami-Dade Mayor with trailblazer award
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade’s Mayor mayor was honored by a South Florida organization that empowers girls during a weekend celebration. Girl Power Rocks hosted its Brunch and Swing Weekend with fun and golf, Sunday. Supporters gathered for an annual brunch, which had been on hiatus due to the pandemic.
WSVN-TV
Early voting now open in Miami-Dade, Broward counties
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Day one of early voting in South Florida is underway. Locations in Miami-Dade and Broward County opened to the public to voice their choice early Monday. “We had a very smooth start this morning,” said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections, Christina White. “Voters are turning out. We have about 2,000 people who have already voted this morning. We’re looking towards a very good turnout overall.”
WSVN-TV
Florida senate candidates make South Florida stop as early voting begins in Miami-Dade and Broward
(WSVN) - As early voting kicks off in South Florida, one of the races voters will decide on is who will take a U.S. Senate seat. Both candidates, Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings and Republican incumbent Marco Rubio, held campaign events as voting began Monday. There was a good turnout at...
WSVN-TV
DeSantis highlights education agenda at Surfside campaign stop
SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis focused on South Florida supporters one day before early voting begins in the area. 7News cameras on Sunday captured the governor as he spoke before a large audience at a synagogue in Surfside. During his address, DeSantis highlighted his education agenda. “Another...
WSVN-TV
Marco Rubio supporter assaulted while passing out flyers in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida senator said one of his supporters was the victim of a brutal attack in a South Florida neighborhood. Police said the man was passing out flyers when someone confronted him, and things took a violent turn that landed the victim in the hospital. “Officers...
WSVN-TV
City of North Lauderdale issues precautionary boil notice after bacteria is detested in water
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of North Lauderdale has issued a precautionary boil water notice. According to the city, a recent sample test detected a dangerous bacteria. This order affects all homes and businesses in the city that pay water biils. The notice will remain in effect until...
WSVN-TV
3 found shot in Aventura after incident in North Miami Beach; WB Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found in Aventura suffering from gunshot wounds following a shooting in North Miami Beach, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northeast 192nd...
WSVN-TV
Man detained in connection to stolen Amazon truck in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A stolen Amazon truck was found in a North Miami Beach neighborhood, and a man has been detained in connection to it. The North Miami Beach Police Department and the North Miami Police Department may now be working side by side in this case of a stolen Amazon truck that was found on Monday.
WSVN-TV
Winterfest launch party announces 2022 grand marshals
We are on the cusp of the Christmas season, and there is no better way to kick off things than with Winterfest. And you know there’s no better way to celebrate Winterfest than with a party!. The Winterfest launch party was hosted in Fort Lauderdale by the Marriot Harbor...
WSVN-TV
South Florida elections officials make final preps ahead of start of early voting
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Elections officials in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are ready for South Florida voters to hit the polls for two weeks of early voting. Beginning Monday morning, registered voters will be able to voice their choice early ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Local elections...
WSVN-TV
2 pedestrians hurt in Miami hit-and-run
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after she and another person were struck in Miami by a driver who fled the scene, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run along the 1400 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist killed in shooting on I-95 in Miami; on-ramp at NW 79th St. closed
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after he came under fire along Interstate 95 in Miami while riding a motorcycle, causing lane and on-ramp closures and triggering a search for the person or people responsible. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the...
WSVN-TV
USNS Comfort, world’s largest hospital ship, docks at PortMiami ahead of humanitarian mission
MIAMI (WSVN) - The men and women of the U.S. Navy’s hospital ship Comfort made a South Florida stop ahead of a humanitarian mission across the Caribbean, Central America and South America. “We are so excited for the deployment that they are ready to embark upon this afternoon,” said...
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist killed in shooting on I-95 in Miami; gunman still at large
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after he came under fire along Interstate 95 in Miami while riding a motorcycle, causing lane and on-ramp closures and triggering a search for the person or people responsible. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest teacher accused of inappropriate behavior in Hallandale Beach
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher accused of unacceptable and criminal behavior is now behind bars. According to a judge, the teacher, Lavelle Gordon, cannot have any contact with any minors, and he won’t be returning to the school anytime soon. Gordon is accused with having...
WSVN-TV
1 year later: Memorial ceremony held for slain Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents, city leaders and police came together in Hollywood to remember an officer who was killed in the line of duty. Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino was fatally shot on Oct. 17, 2021 after he responded to calls from residents in the Emerald Hills neighborhood reporting a man trying to open car doors. Chirino was 28 years old.
WSVN-TV
Police searching for 12-year-old who went missing in Little Havana
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Ashley Nicole García was reported missing from the Little Havana area since Saturday. She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Miami. Ashley Nicole García has been reported missing since Saturday. She’s 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs approx. 110 pounds, and has red hair & brown eyes. She...
WSVN-TV
NW Miami-Dade woman says 2 dogs mauled her 3 cats within 1 week amid calls for MDAS to take more action
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade pet owner is demanding action following what she described as a vicious attack by two dogs that took the lives of her three cats and left her with a hand injury, weeks after another resident said the same dogs mauled two of her cats.
WSVN-TV
FIU scores 34 straight points, cruises by Charlotte 34-15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Grayson James was 25-of-33 passing for 302 yards and one touchdown, and he added two rushing scores to help Florida International rout Charlotte 34-15 on Saturday. James had two rushing scores, from 12 and 9 yards, in the first quarter and Lexington Joseph scored from...
Comments / 0