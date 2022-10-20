Church Hill hires interim city recorder, allocates ARPA funds for sewer

After nearly a year without a full-time city recorder, the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to name Kimberly Dobbs as an interim.

Dobbs already serves as the City Court Clerk and has begun taking the required courses through MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Service) to complete the necessary certification to fill the City Recorder role.

The town has not employed a full-time City Recorder since acting City Recorder Stacy Mayes resigned in November of 2021, though a part-time Certified Municipal Finance Officer was hired on retainer.

Mayes was arrested in August on a sealed Hawkins County Grand Jury indictment accusing her of felony theft of $2,941 from the city.

She was charged with theft over $2,500, a Class D felony punishable by 2-4 years if convicted. She was released from jail shortly after being booked in, and was scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Oct. 14.

Alderman Michael Walker told the BMA last month that the Personnel Committee had received “close to 100 applications” and interviewed 10 candidates for the position.

“Based on the criteria that we need for this city, I don’t feel like we’ve had a qualified candidate yet,” he said.

Dobbs has completed two of the required MTAS courses and has nine to go. She noted that, legally, candidates are given four years to complete the coursework, but she plans to complete it by the end of July 2023.

“We’re proud of what she’s done and the job she’s been doing for us,” Vice Mayor Michael Bell said.

As interim City Recorder, Dobbs will receive an additional $5 per hour raise.

“Since she’s in these classes now, we are in compliance [with state regulations],” Mayor Dennis Deal said.

However, Alderman Kathy Christian voiced concern over making Dobbs the interim before she has completed the coursework.

“My concern is that we are going right back into the way it was before,” she said.

The BMA has previously voiced concerns over past city recorders who were hired with the understanding that the coursework would be completed within a certain time frame.

“I would disagree,” Bell said to Christian. “In three to four months, she is already further ahead than where we were before.”

“This is interim,” Walker noted. “It doesn’t guarantee anything. It’s simply twofold: to get in compliance with the comptroller’s request and because we need someone fulfilling some of these duties.”

In the end, the BMA voted to name Dobbs as interim with Christian voting “no.”

ARPA funds to be used for sewer upgrades

In other news, the BMA voted to allocate the roughly $1.27 million the town received from the federal Covid-19 ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) towards sewer repairs.

Additionally, Hawkins County itself received ARPA funds, and a portion of these will soon be distributed to each municipality within the county.

ARPA funds can only be used for specific purposes, including drinking water, wastewater or stormwater projects. TDEC (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation) will be handling this project. The town is responsible for a 15% match for this project, but they may be eligible for a 5% match reduction so that they only have to put forth a 10% match.

Deal said he has been assured that the town can use a portion of the ARPA funds to cover this match, so the town is technically spending nothing from its coffers.

“Does this mean we need to spend $1.27 on sewer?” Alderman Buck Tipton asked.

“And probably more,” Deal replied. “This will set our sewer system in place until way after we’re gone.”