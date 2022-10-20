Read full article on original website
Remote islands off the coast of Scotland mysteriously lost all phone and internet connection after an undersea cable was cut
Local police said there was a "complete outage" on the Shetland Islands, with a communications company pointing to undersea cable damage.
‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university
A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
BBC
Competition regulator needs teeth to curb big tech, MPs say
Big tech firms should face tougher penalties for abusing their market power, a committee of MPs has said. The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee has urged the government to publish legislation that could allow firms to be fined up to 10% of global annual income for abuses. MPs...
Whitbread warns of £60m increase in costs due to inflation
Premier Inn and restaurant chains owner reports profit bounceback to pre-Covid levels
Netherlands to pull out of treaty protecting energy investments
AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will follow Spain in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty protecting investments in the sector, its energy ministry said on Wednesday.
BBC
Tiny homes: Off-grid living allowed couple to take risks
"We didn't want to spend the rest of our lives beholden to a mortgage." That was the motivation for Tom Morgan and his partner Amie Simons when they recently moved to Wales to start a business while living off-grid in a "tiny home". The couple say one perk of their...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed Nearly 300 Skeletons Beneath An Old Department Store In Wales
The researchers believe that this site in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire may have once been the lost medieval friary of St. Saviour's. A team of researchers excavating the site of an old department store discovered several hundred human bodies buried beneath the dirt, possibly signifying that the site was once a friary during the Middle Ages.
BBC
Mother calls for new law on restraint in schools
A mother whose son was physically restrained at a special school when he was 11 is launching plans for a new law in his name. Calum Morrison, now 23, has learning disabilities, autism and epilepsy. His mother Beth said Calum was still traumatised more than a decade later by how...
BBC
Health: 'My illness is so rare it doesn't have a name'
As a teenager, Debbie Schwartz felt humiliated as doctors said her illnesses were all in her head. "It was soul destroying," said the 47-year-old former teacher. "I felt hopeless, isolated and humiliated." Debbie has an illness so rare, experts have not been able to identify it - and she is...
