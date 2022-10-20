ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Airport: Storm caused more than $25M in damage

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

PUNTA GORDA — It’s estimated that Punta Gorda Airport facilities suffered more than $25 million in damages from Hurricane Ian.

Charlotte County Airport Authority members learned Thursday there’s damage to some airport buildings, equipment, vehicles, hangars, fencing and trees.

The estimates don’t include the 10 aircraft that were destroyed or several tenants — including Arcadia Aerospace Industries and Air Trek inc. Jet Charter Company — that suffered damaged. AeroGuard Flight Training Center was damaged and lost aircraft.

The runway lights were quickly restored, and there were no oil or fuel spills at the airport, officials said.

“We are building to a higher standard,” Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish said.

Parish said there was only “minor damage” to the terminal. He said in 2004, Hurricane Charley damaged 80 aircraft.

Parish said the airport received help from aviation teams with supplies and mutual aid from Tallahassee, Jacksonville, St. Petersburg, Naples and Savannah, Georgia, airports. The Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation and the Southeast Airport Disaster Operations Group, or SEADOG response team and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office sent help.

Food trucks came to feed workers and volunteers as Parish worked to reopen the airport.

Parish said he’s actively working with the insurance company. The board voted to allow him to negotiate “reasonable rent abatement” contracts with any businesses on the campus that suffered damage or are deemed unusable.

“I’d like to keep as many tenants as possible,” he said.

The board also voted to increase the threshold from $25,000 to $100,000 before Parish must bring purchasing items before them for a vote.

Board approves raise for airport CEO

The board discussed Parish’s annual review. He received a 4.6 out of a 5 rating. His contract allows for a 2.75% raise. However, authority chair Robert Hancik said Parish is “somewhat underpaid” and the cost of living has increased and other CEOs in the region are making more money. Hancik said CEOs running aviation-only portions of the airport on average make $242,000. He said CEOS in the region make about $289,477. Parish makes $206,000.

Authority board member Vanessa Oliver made a motion to give Parish an 8.2% raise. The board approved raising Parish’s salary to $222,892.

“We have the best CEO in the nation,” member James Herston said.

Parish said he appreciated the recognition for him and his staff’s hard work. He said about six employees lost everything in the storm. He said despite their own personal losses, employees came to work, cleaned up debris and helped keep operations going.

The board also approved Parish’s $446,185 request for a tractor, a 96-inch mower, two pickups, a forklift and skid-steer loader to help with cleanup efforts.

Parish said there were 65,000 passengers at the airport in August compared to 73,000 last year. He said the decrease was caused because a runway was closed for a week. Shortly after, the Punta Gorda Airport became one of the central airports for Hurricane Ian recovery.

Hancik said employees did an exceptional job during “enormous challenges.”

“Besides getting us up and running in days, (there) were the logistics of staging of hundreds of power company vehicles and their employees, plus air operations associated with the aftermath of the storm through the new Air Center Terminal,” he said.

More
Related
The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
