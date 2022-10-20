ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead in Phoenix in 2004 identified almost 2 decades later

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The identity of an Arizona man who died in 2004 was revealed 18 years later.

Nearly two decades ago, the body of a 57-year-old man was found near Central Avenue and West Monroe Street in downtown Phoenix at around 1:30 a.m. Authorities were able to determine based on the man's injuries that he had fallen from a tall building.

Since 2004 however, his identity eluded investigators with only a handful of physical identifiers .

With the help of the DNA Doe Project , the man has now been identified as Frank R. Beck.

The group was able to successfully identify Beck by tracing through his family tree.

“When (our) team began work on the family tree for this John Doe, we noticed one of his parents had recent Scottish ancestry whilst the other had significant German ancestry," Nadine Ashcroft, a program participant, said in a statement .

The DNA Doe Project, a non-profit organization that works to identify missing Jane and John Doe's throughout the U.S., has worked on nearly 15 cases across Arizona.

Prior to solving Beck's identity, the group most recently solved the identity of Tommy Gayle Pool Jr. who died in a homeless encampment in Tucson in 2019.

According to the DNA Doe Project's website, Beck was also homeless toward the later years of his life and had lived in Arizona since the 1990s.

Beck's case in particular was assigned to the project's first summer program with eight apprentice-level genetic genealogists working under the guidance of experienced lead volunteers, according to DNA Doe Project's website.

“Thanks to our excellent relationship with Phoenix Police Department and The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office, we were able to restore the name of this former John Doe and advance the field of investigative genetic genealogy by using this case for an education initiative,” DNA Doe Project Director of Education and Development Cairenn Binder said in a statement .

The DNA Doe Project is currently working to solve four other active cases in Arizona .

Reach breaking news reporter Kye Graves at klgraves@gannett.com or on Twitter @kyegraves.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man found dead in Phoenix in 2004 identified almost 2 decades later

Comments / 1

Wendy Jenkins
4d ago

A tall building??? You would think they would have found him. Well now he can truly R.I.P and hopefully bring closure to his family and friends, I guess better late than never🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply
2
 

