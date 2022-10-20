Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
‘Cops & Goblins’ returns to Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Trick-or-treaters will flock to Four Winds Field on Monday for a very popular event. The South Bend Police Department’s annual ‘Cops & Goblins’ event will take place from 5 – 7:30 p.m. on October 24. Various groups and organizations will have tables...
WNDU
Family remembers life of Noelle Riggins
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local family is speaking out against gun violence after the death of one of their own. Riley High School Sophomore Noelle Riggins was shot and killed Friday afternoon on South Bend’s south side. Just feet away from where Noelle Riggins was shot and...
WNDU
‘Cleats for a Cause’ auction ends Oct. 31
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can still bid for the special edition cleats the Fighting Irish football team wore during Saturday’s home game against UNLV. The Notre Dame football team’s brand-new initiative “Cleats for a Cause” supports and raises money for local non-profits, including: the YMCA of Greater Michiana, Cultivate Food Rescue, the Boys and Girls Club of St. Joseph County, and the South Bend Center for the Homeless.
WNDU
Ziker Cleaners celebrates remodel, automation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ziker Cleaners is showing off its newly remodeled store in downtown South Bend. The remodel includes a new, fully automated drop-off and pick-up service. It’s located at their store at 625 E. Jefferson Blvd. in downtown South Bend. Ziker Cleaners has been a staple...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Filbert
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Filbert!. Filbert is about 7 years old, so he doesn’t really have...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: SGRho Blackout “Rhoyal” Affair Gala
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The local Sigma Gamma Rho chapter president and historian stopped by 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about their upcoming event. They’re hosting their annual Blackout Royal Affair Gala on November 19th as a celebration of all the philanthropy they’ve done in Michiana over the past year.
WNDU
A Tribute to Women Special: Part 2
Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program officially underway. Updated: 27 minutes ago. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
WNDU
Florida man killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Florida man is dead after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday night in LaGrange County. Indiana State Police say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. near the 111-mile marker. Police say Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Fla. was driving east in a 2020 Lexus 460 passenger car when he struck a deer in the left lane of road.
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating incident on Edison Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Police officers are investigating an incident in the 3300 block of Edison Road. ABC57 has a crew at the scene.
WNDU
South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program to begin Oct. 31
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program will begin Monday, Oct. 31, and will run through Dec. 5. City crews will make two passes to collect leaves from neighborhoods, street by street, based on the schedule available here. Residents will not need to call to request a pickup.
abc57.com
Inside the Lines: Notre Dame vs. UNLV
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - This week, the Fighting Irish are 27-point favorites against the UNLV Rebels. On this week's Inside the Lines, LeVon Whittaker talks to Doug Farmer with covers.com to break down where to place your bets for Saturday's game.
WNDU
No harm, no fowl: VegFest returns to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands of people came out to the Century Center to support local vegan vendors, learn more about veganism, or try the lifestyle for the first time. “As a vegan of almost two years, it’s exciting to see all these new opportunities and just to have...
Three Rivers, MI Locals React to Mans Mysterious Plea For Butter
If you are not paying attention to your local Facebook groups-- you're missing out! Always good for a great laugh, local online groups are a great way for neighbors and communities to stay informed on local happenings. Quite often these groups are helpful, but other times they are downright hilarious!
WNDU
Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
WNDU
Freeman reflects on what went well, what didn’t in win over UNLV
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is back to enjoying a winning record after Saturday’s 44-21 victory over UNLV at Notre Dame Stadium. It’s just the second win for the Fighting Irish (4-3) at their home stadium this season, and it included a feat the team hadn’t achieved all season – a first quarter touchdown.
WNDU
Over a dozen local high school marching bands advance to semi-state
(WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about more than a dozen high school marching bands advancing in the state competition?. 13 bands from across Michiana qualified for semi-state after performing at regionals on Oct. 15:. Goshen High School- Crimson Marching Band. Elkhart High School- Pride of Elkhart. Penn...
WNDU
Notre Dame defeats UNLV 44-21
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/WNDU) - Michael Mayer caught six passes for 115 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown, and Isaiah Foskey blocked two punts to set up a touchdown and a field goal in Notre Dame’s 44-21 win over UNLV on Saturday. It’s just the second victory in four home...
MSP: Couple dead in ‘isolated’ shooting near Niles
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a married couple at their home east of Niles.
Comments / 1