Video: Liv Morgan Shows Off Her Incredible Booty Workout
A recent episode of Sheamus’ YouTube series “Celtic Warrior Workouts” featured WWE Superstar Liv Morgan as a special guest. In the video, which can be seen below, the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion is seen wearing a pair of tight red spandex while she explains to Sheamus on how she maintains her booty in such excellent condition.
NJPW President Takami Ohbari Expects Karl Anderson to Honor Commitments
NJPW President Takami Ohbari made it known on social media today that he expects all wrestlers, especially champions, to honor their commitments at the November 5th Battle Autumn event in Osaka. Ohbari’s statement is aimed at the current NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson who pulled out of a scheduled title...
Nikki Cross Returns on WWE RAW With a New Look and Gimmick Change
With some assistance from a returning Nikki Cross, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The main event of this week’s RAW was a non-title match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Belair. The referee ejected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai near the end of the match after they were caught interfering. A mysterious woman then appeared out of nowhere and leaped off the steel ring steps, knocking the champions and referee to the ground with a splash. While commentator Corey Graves identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross, Bayley and Belair went back and forth in the ring. The match continued, and Belair hit a KOD, but the referee was knocked down. Cross then attacked Belair from behind, throwing her into the ring post to finish her off. After a second referee came out, Bayley was able to pin Belair for the victory.
Santos Escobar on Zelina Vega Joining Legado Del Fantasma, Moving to the WWE Main Roster
Santos Escobar recently appeared on El Brunch and discussed Legado Del Fantasma’s recent move to WWE’s main SmackDown roster. He also shared some thoughts on his personal future goals. You can watch the entire interview below. Here are the highlights:. His reaction to seeing his goals fulfilled:. “I...
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
Is It Time for Impact Wrestling and MLW to Form a Full Time Partnership?
In the world of professional wrestling today, the WWE and AEW have a stranglehold on the business. With deep pockets, both promotions are able to lure top free agents and indy stars to their respective companies. If there is going to be a bidding war for a top free agent, it’s almost certainly going to be between AEW and the WWE.
Eddie Kingston Explains Why He Believes There Are Backstage Fights in AEW
AEW is currently dealing with the fallout of several separate physical altercations that occurred backstage in recent weeks. As PWMania.com previously reported, an altercation took place after the conclusion of the AEW All Out press conference, and it involved The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel. , Eddie Kingston was suspended for giving Sammy Guevara a pie-faced, and the third altercation had taken place between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. According to reports, Andrade struck Guevara, leading to his suspension.
Backstage News on MJF’s Reputation in the AEW Locker Room
Wade Keller discussed the locker room in AEW, specifically some of the issues that have been reported in recent months, on a recent PWTorch.com audio show. Keller stated that things are not as bad as the headlines make them out to be backstage. Keller also mentioned MJF. He speculated that MJF secretly signed an extension, but the company is refusing to acknowledge it because of what they have in store for him in the coming year.
CJ Perry (Lana) Talks About Miro Referencing Her on AEW TV, Storyline With Nia Jax
CJ Perry, formerly Lana, spoke with Fightful Select ahead of the Surreal Life’s return on October 24. Perry stated that she did not believe she was punished for Miro joining AEW in the Nia Jax table storyline, in which she was repeatedly put through tables because she pushed for the angle to happen. Perry and Liv Morgan went back and forth about who would be the one to participate in the angle.
GCW vs. DDT and DDT Goes Hollywood Confirmed for The Collective 2023
GCW and DDT Pro Wrestling have announced a joint event, GCW vs. DDT, as part of The Collective 2023 on March 31, 2023. On March 30, 2023, DDT will host its own event, DDT Goes Hollywood. The announcement came at the conclusion of GCW Drop Dead. The Collective has become...
Shawn Michaels Addresses WWE NXT’s Potential Plans for More Cinematic Matches
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed the NXT brand’s decision to hold cinematic matches on a conference call with the media that was held following the 2022 Halloween Havoc PLE. The NXT Women’s Championship Match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc...
WWE RAW Results – October 24, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 24, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Judgment Day heading down to the ring. Rhea Ripley grabs a mic and says AJ Styles found out last week that Judgment Day runs Monday Night Raw & Dominik Mysterio is all man. Finn Balor says Styles crumbled under the pressure of Mysterio before Damian Priest tells fans to rise and show respect to Mysterio. Mysterio says Judgment Day are the only ones to ever believe in him and he proved everyone wrong with his win last week. He says he’s built differently and calls himself this generation’s Eddie Guerrero.
Shawn Michaels Addresses Halloween Havoc Mask-Burning Video
During the 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc PLE, a short video was shown that appeared to show T-Bar’s Retribution mask being set on fire. Shawn Michaels was questioned about the video during the press conference that took place after the show. “It’s not like we don’t see what goes...
Character Reveal Announced for WWE NXT on Tuesday, New Match Added
A new match and a character reveal have been added to the line-up for WWE NXT’s post-Halloween Havoc edition on the USA Network on Tuesday. SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will return to NXT this week to face Lash Legend. On Saturday night, Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc with co-host Quincy...
Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (10/24/22) – Episode 86
The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:. * Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga vs. Jaylee and Nikki Victory. * Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Russ Myers and T-Money. Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET...
Video: Watch NWA USA (10/22/22) – S4E7
NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “We’re just a few short weeks away from our Massive Hard Times In New Orleans event, and tonight’s main event will change the title landscape going into our trip to the Big Easy!
Peacock and WWE Network Add More Classic Episodes of WWF Superstars
Peacock and WWE Network have added WWF Superstars episodes ranging from January 6 to March 16, 1996. The episodes feature Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, and Shawn Michaels. Fans can watch Superstars episodes in the streaming service’s archives. The...
Davey Richards vs. Colby Corino Announced for NWA Hard Times 3
Major League Wrestling will be represented at another NWA event this year, with the MLW National Openweight Title match scheduled for NWA Hard Times 3. At NWA 74, Davey Richards defended his MLW National Openweight Championship against Thrillbilly Silas. He will now defend his championship against Colby Corino at NWA Hard Times 3.
Bobby Lashley on Why He Loves Current RAW Roster and Biggest Character Lessons He Learned
WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Lashley talks about why he loves the current RAW roster and more. “There are a lot of people in that position. I love our roster right now. That’s...
