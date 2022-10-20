Read full article on original website
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Bird-brained plan to bring chicken coops to Bethlehem should be plucked | Turkeys & Trophies
No expertise is required to make the case that Bethlehem’s proposed pilot program allowing backyard chickens is both ill-conceived and poorly timed. The city’s administration (Disclosure: Lehighvalleylive.com Editor Nick Falsone is married to Bethlehem Deputy Director of Community Development Sara K. Satullo) is rightly opposed to moving forward on the program for reasons that most city residents can easily comprehend — safety and enforcement. On the safety front, a strain of highly contagious avian influenza is circulating among wild birds and domestic poultry in the United States. There have been confirmed cases recently in both Northampton County and right across the Delaware River in Warren County. Now is not a good time to take on this pet project of Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt, who introduced the proposal and seems to be treating it with a lot more urgency than a matter of this nature deserves. On the enforcement front, if anyone thinks neighbors of the homes accepted into the pilot program aren’t going to complain the first morning they wake up to a chicken coop outside their bedroom window, they probably just moved here from Kansas and need to be reminded that they’re not in Kansas anymore. Even with required setbacks from property lines, Bethlehem is largely an urban setting where most homes are on top of one another and backyards are modest in size. Every stray feather that lands on someone’s front stoop is going to be followed by an angry call to City Hall and a demand that an officer respond to check the compliance of the coop where the feather originated. Bethlehem City Council’s Public Safety and Community and Economic Development committees by a 5-1 vote on Tuesday night sent the proposal to the full council for a vote. They should’ve hit pause on this one. Van Wirt notes this is a small pilot program of 40 coops that can be revisited and repealed if it’s not working. Why not just spend the time to develop a program that will work — one backed by experts and launched at a time when a bird flu isn’t widely spreading? That seems like a far more reasonable approach to us.
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happiness
EASTON, Pa. – It’s time again to get ready to pig out and go hog wild: PA Bacon Fest (#pabaconfest) returns to Downtown Easton Nov. 5-6 for its 11th year as one of the most highly regarded food festivals in the mid-Atlantic region. Named one of the country’s...
4 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Best Time to Visit the Pennsylvania Amish in Lancaster County
- Amish Country, Pennsylvania, is a fascinating area of Pennsylvania that a lot of people visit each year. You can take a Heritage Tour and learn about the traditions of the Amish people. You can also take a traditional buggy ride. The guides use horse-drawn equipment and a traditional buggy, so you can authentically experience country life. There is also a free petting zoo and a miniature horse farm. There are also card rides and saddle rides.
Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020. The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
Another busy weekend in Jim Thorpe
Visitors crowd Hazard Square in Jim Thorpe Saturday morning. The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway posted that it handled a record number of passengers, exceeding the 4,000 plus number from last weekend. Streets were crowded and businesspeople posted that customers should be sure to leave extra time to get to their destination.
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Signs: Store Cut Hours Due to Potentially ‘Unsafe’ Staffing Level
If you’re accustomed to shopping at the Hellertown Dollar General store between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m., you’re going to have to change your routine for the time being. Signs posted on the front doors this weekend alerted customers to a temporary reduction in the store’s hours of operation–and appeared to place the blame for the reduced hours on the Dollar General corporation.
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
This Pipersville Eatery Was Listed as One of the Best Restaurants in America
The Bucks County spot is considered one of the best places for food in the country. A Bucks County inn was recently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the entire country, a major milestone for local eateries. Staff writers at America’s Best Restaurants wrote about the popular spot.
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday
State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next month
A major retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. Target is one of the most popular retailers in the country, known for its low prices and vast selection of products. Next month, the popular retail chain will open another new store in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania Gets First Snowfall of the Season – Photos
We’re coming up on Halloween, but in some areas of Pennsylvania, it’s already looking a lot like Christmas. I’m not ready for it yet, but I guess Mother Nature doesn’t care, because it’s here. Yes, it’s true. Some areas of Pennsylvania have already gotten their...
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Pennsylvania
Overall, Pennsylvania is a pretty amazing place to live–from gorgeous natural wonders to vibrant cities and towns. However, just like many other states across the nation, the Keystone State is grappling with its fair share of crime. According to the most recent FBI crime statistics, these are the 10 most dangerous places to live in Pennsylvania.
Lehigh Valley Community Rallies For Beloved 12-Year-Old Girl Battling Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
The Lehigh Valley community is coming together to support a beloved 12-year-old girl undergoing a brave fight against Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Emily FaRannte of Hellertown was just like any other girl her age. From the soccer field to the dance studio, Emily had countless passions, Hellertown Borough says in a Facebook post.
Republican Mastriano spells out his plan ‘to take Pennsylvania back’
DRUMS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Saturday said what’s at stake in the Nov. 8 general election is “e
Who is Matt Hackenburg, the Libertarian candidate for Pa. governor from Northampton County?
Matt Hackenburg, a New Jersey transplant who’s been living in Northampton County for about 10 years, is the Libertarian Party’s candidate for governor in Pennsylvania. He’s not running with an expectation of winning and holding the office. “I don’t think there’s much chance of winning at all,”...
Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds
A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
