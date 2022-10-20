Read full article on original website
PWMania
Kevin Nash Opens Up About His Son Tristen, His Passing a Week After They Both Quit Drinking
Kevin Nash discussed the passing of his son Tristen in the most recent episode of the “Kliq This” podcast. Nash mentioned that his son experienced a seizure on Tuesday of last week:. “The seizure caused the cardiac arrest. He was basically dead in his room on the floor...
PWMania
Nikki Cross Returns on WWE RAW With a New Look and Gimmick Change
With some assistance from a returning Nikki Cross, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The main event of this week’s RAW was a non-title match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Belair. The referee ejected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai near the end of the match after they were caught interfering. A mysterious woman then appeared out of nowhere and leaped off the steel ring steps, knocking the champions and referee to the ground with a splash. While commentator Corey Graves identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross, Bayley and Belair went back and forth in the ring. The match continued, and Belair hit a KOD, but the referee was knocked down. Cross then attacked Belair from behind, throwing her into the ring post to finish her off. After a second referee came out, Bayley was able to pin Belair for the victory.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Addresses Halloween Havoc Mask-Burning Video
During the 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc PLE, a short video was shown that appeared to show T-Bar’s Retribution mask being set on fire. Shawn Michaels was questioned about the video during the press conference that took place after the show. “It’s not like we don’t see what goes...
PWMania
CJ Perry (Lana) Talks About Miro Referencing Her on AEW TV, Storyline With Nia Jax
CJ Perry, formerly Lana, spoke with Fightful Select ahead of the Surreal Life’s return on October 24. Perry stated that she did not believe she was punished for Miro joining AEW in the Nia Jax table storyline, in which she was repeatedly put through tables because she pushed for the angle to happen. Perry and Liv Morgan went back and forth about who would be the one to participate in the angle.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Likes Viral Tweet Criticising CM Punk’s Behavior in AEW
As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk’s AEW contract could be bought out following his backstage altercation with The Elite. The following tweets about the situation were posted by Twitter account @Ibladedaily. “Imagine that you’re CM Punk. You’ve had one of the most triumphant comebacks ever in the history of...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Admits to Lying to Christine About Custody Laws as Split Turns Ugly
Kody Brown isn't above playing dirty when it comes to his split from his third wife, Christine Brown. On Sunday's Sister Wives, the at-odds exes begin discussing logistics, including the sale of Christine's house and custody of their 12-year-old daughter, Truely. "You and I have to actually have a child...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
PWMania
Santos Escobar on Zelina Vega Joining Legado Del Fantasma, Moving to the WWE Main Roster
Santos Escobar recently appeared on El Brunch and discussed Legado Del Fantasma’s recent move to WWE’s main SmackDown roster. He also shared some thoughts on his personal future goals. You can watch the entire interview below. Here are the highlights:. His reaction to seeing his goals fulfilled:. “I...
PWMania
Road Dogg Questions if AEW Star is Worth the Cost of a Mainstream Song
In a recent episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James covered a wide range of topics. During it, Road Dogg discussed how AEW’s Jungle Boy is using a popular song from the 1980s in his entrance theme. AEW President Tony Khan has not been afraid to spend money in order to provide his performers with popular music. The song “Tarzan Boy” was written by Baltimora and is now being performed by Jungle Boy.
PWMania
Bobby Lashley on Why He Loves Current RAW Roster and Biggest Character Lessons He Learned
WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Lashley talks about why he loves the current RAW roster and more. “There are a lot of people in that position. I love our roster right now. That’s...
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Addresses WWE NXT’s Potential Plans for More Cinematic Matches
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed the NXT brand’s decision to hold cinematic matches on a conference call with the media that was held following the 2022 Halloween Havoc PLE. The NXT Women’s Championship Match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc...
PWMania
Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (10/24/22) – Episode 86
The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:. * Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga vs. Jaylee and Nikki Victory. * Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Russ Myers and T-Money. Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET...
PWMania
GCW vs. DDT and DDT Goes Hollywood Confirmed for The Collective 2023
GCW and DDT Pro Wrestling have announced a joint event, GCW vs. DDT, as part of The Collective 2023 on March 31, 2023. On March 30, 2023, DDT will host its own event, DDT Goes Hollywood. The announcement came at the conclusion of GCW Drop Dead. The Collective has become...
PWMania
Backstage News on MJF’s Reputation in the AEW Locker Room
Wade Keller discussed the locker room in AEW, specifically some of the issues that have been reported in recent months, on a recent PWTorch.com audio show. Keller stated that things are not as bad as the headlines make them out to be backstage. Keller also mentioned MJF. He speculated that MJF secretly signed an extension, but the company is refusing to acknowledge it because of what they have in store for him in the coming year.
PWMania
Eddie Kingston Explains Why He Believes There Are Backstage Fights in AEW
AEW is currently dealing with the fallout of several separate physical altercations that occurred backstage in recent weeks. As PWMania.com previously reported, an altercation took place after the conclusion of the AEW All Out press conference, and it involved The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel. , Eddie Kingston was suspended for giving Sammy Guevara a pie-faced, and the third altercation had taken place between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. According to reports, Andrade struck Guevara, leading to his suspension.
Suffolk radio presenter hailed as ‘all round lovely man’ following on-air death
A local radio presenter who died while presenting on air has been described as a “dear friend” and “all round lovely man” by those that worked with him.Tim Gough died suddenly, aged 55, while presenting the GenX Radio Suffolk breakfast show on Monday.Mr Gough is said to have been broadcasting from a studio at his home when he died.It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program.Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum.Tim was doing what he...
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Promo with The O.C. and The Judgment Day. * Karl Anderson vs....
PWMania
Peacock and WWE Network Add More Classic Episodes of WWF Superstars
Peacock and WWE Network have added WWF Superstars episodes ranging from January 6 to March 16, 1996. The episodes feature Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, and Shawn Michaels. Fans can watch Superstars episodes in the streaming service’s archives. The...
PWMania
WWE Star Hints at Triple H Having More Surprises and Returns Planned
Since taking over creative from Vince McMahon over the summer, Triple H has brought back several former WWE wrestlers, and the returns are expected to continue. Triple H was said to have more surprises planned, and Kofi Kingston has backed this up. Kingston was asked by Steve Fall of NBC’s...
PWMania
Alexa Bliss: “It’s Really Disheartening and Heartbreaking” When Trolls Target WWE Stars
WWE star Alexa Bliss recently spoke with The Metro UK for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bliss commented on internet trolls targeting WWE stars:. “I feel like a lot of people don’t really understand – nine times out of 10 when you see us...
