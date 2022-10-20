Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Regular use of common cholesterol-lowering drug linked to reduction of COVID-19 severity, risk of death
Commonly used cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce the risk of death and severity of COVID-19 disease, suggests a study of more than 38,000 patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While there is no 'magic bullet' to help patients who are very ill with COVID-19, statins decrease inflammation, which...
MedicalXpress
Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options
Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
MedicalXpress
Green eyeglasses reduce pain-related anxiety in fibromyalgia patients, study shows
Wearing special green eyeglasses for several hours a day reduces pain-related anxiety and may help decrease the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients and possibly others who experience chronic pain, according to a study being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "Our research found that...
MedicalXpress
Head and neck cancer researchers demonstrate the capability of a deep learning algorithm in the post-surgery setting
Artificial intelligence can augment current methods to predict the risk that head and neck cancer will spread outside the borders of neck lymph nodes, according to researchers with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN). A customized deep learning algorithm using standard computed tomography (CT) scan images and associated data contributed by patients who participated in the E3311 phase 2 trial shows promise, especially for patients with a new diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer. The E3311 validated dataset carries the potential to contribute to the more accurate staging of disease and prediction of risk.
MedicalXpress
Opioid prescribing after surgery remains the same for seniors, but doses are lower, study shows
Although there has been no decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions seniors receive after surgery, the doses of those prescriptions are lower, according to a study of more than a quarter million Canadian patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While it's good news that the doses...
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
MedicalXpress
Study explains why adults' hearts don't regenerate
As heart cells mature in mice, the number of communication pathways called nuclear pores dramatically decreases, according to new research from University of Pittsburgh and UPMC scientists. While this might protect the organ from damaging signals, it could also prevent adult heart cells from regenerating, the researchers found. The study,...
MedicalXpress
Research shows care from an allergist results in lower health care costs for children with peanut allergy
Care from an allergist is associated with a reduction in total health care costs for U.S. children with peanut allergy, new research finds. In a study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice, principal investigator Matthew Greenhawt, MD, a professor of pediatric allergy and immunology in the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and his co-researchers found that annual health care costs were significantly higher among children who don't receive care from an allergist for peanut allergy (PA) compared with those who do.
MedicalXpress
Analysis of radiotherapy and locoregional recurrence in RxPONDER patients
An analysis of data on the use of radiation therapy in a large clinical trial of patients with HR+, HER2- breast cancer who had one to three involved lymph nodes and a 21-gene recurrence score of 25 or less found that rates of locoregional recurrence of the disease were low regardless of whether a patient had received regional node irradiation (RNI). The results suggest that a randomized clinical trial is required to answer the question of whether these favorable-risk patients can safely skip RNI.
MedicalXpress
Multiomics study of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Scientists at deCODE genetics, a subsidiary of Amgen, published today a large genome-wide association study on nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in Nature Genetics. Sequence variants that associate with NAFLD were identified, including rare, protective loss-of-function variants that point to potential drug targets. Plasma proteomic analyses provided further insight into the pathogenesis of NAFLD.
MedicalXpress
Urgency lacking as TB passes Covid as biggest killer: expert
Following gargantuan global efforts against COVID-19, tuberculosis is once again the world's biggest infectious killer, a top expert has told AFP, lamenting the lack of focus on rooting out TB. Mel Spigelman, president of the non-profit TB Alliance, hailed the swift and dramatic progress to rein in the COVID pandemic,...
MedicalXpress
Mild thyroid disorders can cause severe heart problems
It has been known for more than 200 years that severe thyrotoxicosis may lead to cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), one of the major reasons for sudden cardiac death. However, the risk associated with mild hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism hasn't been understood so far. A systematic evaluation of 32 studies with 1.3...
MedicalXpress
Novel derivative of 'love hormone' oxytocin may reduce cognitive impairment in Alzheimer's
The cognitive decline and memory loss observed in Alzheimer's disease (AD) is attributed to the accumulation of β-amyloid protein (Aβ), which impairs neural function in the brain. Experimentation has shown that oxytocin, a peptide hormone primarily responsible for parturition, bonding, and lactation, also regulates cognitive behavior in the rodent central nervous system (CNS). This finding, along with the identification of oxytocin receptors in CNS neurons, has spurred interest in the potential role of oxytocin in reversing memory loss tied to cognitive disorders like AD.
MedicalXpress
Inner ear structural assignment method may identify Meniere disease
The Inner Ear Structural Assignment Method (IESAM) has high diagnostic value for identifying definite Meniere disease (DMD), according to a study published online Sept. 26 in Frontiers in Neurology. Heng Xiao, from the Fujian Otorhinolaryngology Institute at the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University in Fuzhou, China, and colleagues...
MedicalXpress
Revealed: Anterior prefrontal-putamen circuit essential to response inhibition in humans
The prefrontal-subthalamic neural circuit within the human brain is responsible for stopping inappropriate responses. The striatum in the brain is the main route of direct or excitatory and indirect or inhibitory signals, and this indirect pathway is thought to serve as an alternative stopping mechanism in humans. However, we do not have a clear understanding of how stopping is managed by the prefrontal-striatal indirect pathway.
MedicalXpress
Research finds that life-saving intervention is not risk-free in pediatric patients
Blood transfusion is a vital and lifesaving intervention in a broad range of scenarios, from trauma response to cancer treatment. However, it is not entirely without risk. Research recently published in the Journal of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology found that blood transfusion is associated with adverse outcomes—including infection and higher rates of tumor recurrence—in pediatric solid tumor oncology patients following surgical removal of the tumor.
MedicalXpress
Gestational exposure to flame retardant alters brain development in rats
A new study from North Carolina State University shows that exposure in utero to the flame-retardant FireMaster 550 (FM 550), or to its individual brominated (BFR) or organophosphate ester (OPFR) components, resulted in altered brain development in newborn rats. The effects—most notably evidence of mitochondrial disruption and dysregulated choline and triglyceride levels in brain tissue—were greater in male offspring than in females.
MedicalXpress
New study expands range of potential Alzheimer's drugs
Alzheimer's disease is associated with a reduction of insulin receptors in brain microvessels, which may contribute to brain insulin resistance and the formation of amyloid plaques, one of the disease's hallmarks. That's according to a study published today in the journal Brain by a team from Université Laval and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
MedicalXpress
Systemic racism plays role in much higher maternal mortality rate among Black women
Black women have a 53% increased risk of dying in the hospital during childbirth, no matter their income level, type of insurance or other social determinants of health, suggesting systemic racism seriously impacts maternal health, according to an 11-year analysis of more than 9 million deliveries in U.S. hospitals being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting.
MedicalXpress
One in ten older Americans has dementia, according to first nationally representative study in more than 20 years
In the first nationally representative study of cognitive impairment prevalence in more than 20 years, Columbia University researchers have found almost 10% of U.S. adults ages 65 and older have dementia, while another 22% have mild cognitive impairment. People with dementia and mild cognitive impairment are more likely to be older, have lower levels of education, and to be racialized as Black or Hispanic. Men and women have similar rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment.
