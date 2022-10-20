An analysis of data on the use of radiation therapy in a large clinical trial of patients with HR+, HER2- breast cancer who had one to three involved lymph nodes and a 21-gene recurrence score of 25 or less found that rates of locoregional recurrence of the disease were low regardless of whether a patient had received regional node irradiation (RNI). The results suggest that a randomized clinical trial is required to answer the question of whether these favorable-risk patients can safely skip RNI.

