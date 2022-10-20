ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, GA

Recruiting Spotlight: Benedictine-Wayne County

By Andrew Goldstein
 4 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whenever the Benedictine Cadets take the field, you know there are bound to be see some promising college prospects on the field.

Just two weeks ago, Penn State head coach James Franklin attended a Cadet game to watch BC quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, although one wouldn’t be surprised if he saw some other players that caught his eye too.

This week, the Cadets take on Wayne County in our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on the CW. Here are three players that you may want to keep your eye on heading into that game.

JONATHAN HARDY, Benedictine LB (SR)

A lot of the preseason storylines surrounding Benedictine centered on whether the team could find effective replacements for QB Holden Geriner and RB/WR Justin Thomas. However, the team also had a big gap at linebacker, with LB Holden Sapp leaving to play at Army.

Jonathan Hardy, a transfer from St. John Bosco in California, has filled that role admirably. Head coach Danny Britt said that Hardy has become something like a quarterback of the defense, taking over the role of getting the defense organized before plays.

Carnegie Mellon and Claremont McKenna have both offered Hardy, who has 44 tackles and one tackle for loss on the year. Ball State also hosted Hardy at a recent game.

If any colleges out there are looking for an intelligent, hard-nosed linebacker, Hardy is your man.

ANTONIO REAVES, Wayne County LG (JR)

Dartmouth is already recruiting Wayne County’s stalwart left guard, and we have a feeling they won’t be the only ones after the season Reaves is putting on tape.

Reaves stands at 6-foot-9 and 300 pounds. He benches 320 pounds and can squat 570. He plays with remarkable quickness for such a large frame, showing an ability to pull effectively as well as down block.

Wayne County’s running game is averaging more than six yards per carry this season behind Reaves and his teammates.

Head coach Jaybo Shaw credited the line with a lot of the Yellow Jackets’ success, while Britt said that the “huge” Wayne County O-Line was the first thing that popped out on tape.

ASHLEY “ACK” EDWARDS, Benedictine RB/WR (JR)

He may not have the recruiting pedigree of his teammates Thomas Blackshear or Zaquan Bryan, but Ack Edwards has been every bit as important for the Benedictine Cadets this season.

Ack has carried the ball 33 times for 181 yards and a touchdown, while also hauling in 13 catches for 228 yards and two scores.

Benedictine has emphasized versatility on offense; any of their skill position players could line up anywhere in the formation. Edwards has been one of the primary examples of that.

“Ack does Ack things,” is how Britt described him, and we think he’d look pretty good doing Ack things at the next level too.

