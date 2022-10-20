Read full article on original website
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
The Andover Area Chamber of Commerce helped welcome Andover’s only jewelry store, K. Westphal Jewelers. More than just a jewelry store, Katie Westphal- Bechtle hopes to become a part of your story whatever it may be – when you visit her. K. Westphal Jewelers is a full-service custom...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Tiger Rice Japanese Kitchen
If you’re familiar with Mr. Miyagi Japanese Grill, you’ll want to check out the new Tiger Rice Japanese Kitchen. The new restaurant has opened at 1735 W 21st. St. that recently held one of the Uno Mas locations. The owners are former managers of the Mr. Miyagi Japanese...
Fire crews as far as Kansas in Grant County battling large grass fire
Multiple fire crews rushed to Grant County on Sunday afternoon to battle a large grass fire.
garnett-ks.com
Kansas Gov. Kelly, Lt. Gov. Toland groom kids with state-funded drag shows
Hurry moms and dads – there’s still time to take your kids to Wichita this weekend to see a Halloween drag queen show paid for by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland and their Kansas Department of Commerce – oh, and your tax dollars. Are...
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Manhattan, Russell, Kingman, South Sumner Co., Dighton headline with big wins; who else impressed in Week 8?
Big wins by Manhattan, Lawrence Free State, Russell, South Sumner Co. and Dighton formed Week 8, the last week of the regular season. No. 1 Manhattan stamped itself as 6A’s best team – and likely the state’s best overall squad. Manhattan rolled over Wichita Northwest, 56-28. Northwest was No. 6 in 6A. The Indians completed a remarkable resume with wins against current 6A No. 2 Derby, 5A No. 3 Hays High, Washburn Rural (6-2), rival Junction City (6-2) and Northwest. Those five teams have a combined three losses when not playing Manhattan.
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
Aviation International News
Bombardier Wichita Machinists Approve New Contract
International Association of Machinists (IAM) at Bombardier’s U.S. headquarters in Wichita earlier this month ratified a new three-year contract. The contract calls for general wage increases of 6.5 percent in the first year, 4 percent in the second year, and 3 percent in the third year. They also will...
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KWCH.com
Much cooler, rain for eastern Kansas Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that lighter winds are on the way Monday as rain develops over eastern Kansas. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening and tonight over central and eastern Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce severe wind gusts over 60 mph and small hail.
KAKE TV
Evergy power outages in Northwest Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A large power outage left thousands without power in Wichita Sunday. Evergy spoke with KAKE news anchor David Scott and told him they are unsure what caused the outage or exactly when it will be fixed. Crews have been sent out to investigate. The first report...
KWCH.com
RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common respiratory virus in children hospitalizes more than 50,000 each year. Adding to the concern this year is the earlier-than-usual start in the colder-weather season for cases to be rising. Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or “RSV,” are similar to that of the cold and, medical experts say, there’s not a cause for panic as long as parents who believe their children might have the virus seek treatment immediately.
NewsCow
KHP: Cowley Man Injured Saturday While Fleeing Authorities In Sedgwick County
An Ark City man was injured Saturday as he attempted to flee from authorities in Sedgwick County, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol. Just after noon, the sheriff’s dept. was pursuing a subject on a 2008 Honda motorcycle in the area of Hoover and Pueblo. The motorcycle was northbound on Hoover and failed to negotiate a left curve where south Hoover becomes West Pueblo.
KVOE
NOAA’s winter weather outlook calls for ongoing drought to worsen
Unfortunately, drought conditions are expected to worsen across the country over the next few months. The winter weather outlook as announced recently by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicates worsening drought conditions regionally and nationally. National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Omitt says it’s hard to gauge how accurate three-month outlooks like this can be for given locations, and he says residents need to be prepared — both for traditional winter weather and dry conditions.
KWCH.com
Wicked wind and severe storms today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
tsnews.com
Conway Springs to consider limits on utility vehicles
CONWAY SPRINGS – Members of the Conway Springs City Council are looking at possible restrictions on utility-type vehicles on city streets in the city. At their meeting last week, the council reviewed ordinance 1670 on the city books, which addresses utility vehicles in the city limits. The discussion covered everything from golf carts to 4-wheelers, but primarily focused on vehicles considered to be ATVs and ATCs.
KAKE TV
Spirit AeroSystems answers Textron Aviation with pay raise of its own
Spirit AeroSystems Inc. is instituting pay raises for its employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, including an increased starting pay rate that answers a similar hike last month by Wichita's other major aviation manufacturer. The city's largest employer confirmed to the WBJ on Thursday that...
historynet.com
The Hat That Makes the Lawman
Wyatt Earp is best known for his stints as a lawman in Dodge City and Tombstone, but he made his presence felt in many other Western towns. Before moving on to Dodge he lived in Wichita, Kansas. On May 27, 1874, he was arrested there for fighting. That didn’t stop Wichita Marshal Michael Meager from hiring him as a policeman on April 21, 1875. On Dec. 15, 1875, Earp arrested a drunk who had $500 in his pocket. The officer turned in the money, which earned him the phrase of the Wichita Beacon. “There are but few other places where that $500 roll would ever have been heard from,” the newspaper stated. The next spring, however, Wyatt was arrested for a pre-election altercation with William Smith, who was running for city marshal. Incumbent Meagher was reelected, but on April 2, 1876, the new city council dismissed Wyatt from the force.
KSN.com
DOJ files lawsuit against Wichita vape shop, cites illegal sales
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit on Thursday against six companies to stop the alleged illegal manufacture and sale of unauthorized vaping products. One of those companies is Lucky’s Vape Shop in Wichita. The DOJ cites in the lawsuit that the...
