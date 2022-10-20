ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

NJ home that inspired Netflix thriller ‘The Watcher’ under siege with congestion, ‘never-ending’ selfies, neighbors say

By Andrew Ramos
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7exA_0igu9CMX00

WESTFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) — A Westfield, New Jersey home is where the real-life story of a family terrorized by threatening letters from an anonymous sender unfolded back in 2014. It would later inspire the hit series “ The Watcher ” on Netflix.

Currently, it’s serving as a backdrop to what neighbors of the Boulevard home describe as never-ending photo ops from intrusive fans. Ashley Fardella was among the many who made the trek Thursday to snag her selfie.

NYC announces lineup of free Halloween movie showings

“I am only on the second episode… I had to come right away,” Fardella told PIX11, saying she is still trying to differentiate between the true story and Hollywood script.

Roberta Blake and Karen Mastropaolo are also fans of the series, and traveled from Bergen County to get their photo. While both admit the trend is bothersome to neighbors, their curiosity meant they couldn’t stay away.

“I feel for these people because everybody is coming in and out of the streets and I know some of the neighbors were complaining,” Mastropaolo said.

No one was home on Thursday afternoon but police tape and a barricade outside the house served as a clear message for passersby to stay away. Foot traffic and congestion apparently got so bad this past weekend, neighbors say police were called.

“I’ve seen a little bit more traffic and a little bit more parked cars I mean it is an exciting thing,” resident Chris Scarponi told PIX11.

Although he did admit that the congestion isn’t as bad as its being described in published reports. In a timelapse captured by PIX11, we counted approximately 40 cars stopping to snap a photo in a span of 10 minutes on Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors say the biggest concern they have now is that Halloween will bring unprecedented congestion to the seemingly quiet neighborhood.

PIX11 reach out to the Westfield Chief of Police to get more information about the disturbances on Boulevard, and to see if any reports have been made. We did not hear back. The mayor also declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Tour De Bronx returns after pandemic pause

THE BRONX (PIX11) — It’s the day some cyclists in our area have been waiting a long time for; the annual Tour De Bronx event is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. “We knew the day was coming. You wake up so excited. Everything, adrenaline is rushing,” said rider Mario Santana. Santana could barely contain the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Pile driver tips over and lands on the roof of Bronx home, officials say

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pile driver at a Bronx construction site tipped over and landed on a nearby house Monday afternoon, officials said. Inspectors were called to the site at 2721 Colden Ave. in Williamsbridge and found the machine resting on the roof of the neighboring house at 2723 Colden Ave., officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

‘Golden Girls’ pop-up restaurant coming to NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — People hungry for nostalgia can pull up a chair at an upcoming “Golden Girls” restaurant in New York. Golden Girls Kitchen, a pop-up restaurant, is set to launch in mid-November. It will be open Wednesday-Sunday at Skorpios NYC on East 54th Street. Tickets are available starting at $40. Tickets include a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man, 62, knocked to Bronx subway tracks by unprovoked punch: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant punched a 62-year-old man in the back of the head without provocation in a Mott Haven subway station Sunday night, knocking the victim to the tracks in the latest violent crime in New York City’s transit system, police said. The attacker came up behind the victim on […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Pediatrician shares Halloween dangers parents should watch for

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Halloween is a week away and amid all the excitement over costumes and candy, parents still have concerns about kids’ safety. Dr. Carolina Pombar, a pediatrician with the Mount Sinai health care network and an assistant professor at the Icahn School of Medicine, joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to share […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Child falls from Brooklyn window, critically injured: NYPD

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 3-year-old boy fell from a second floor window in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, police said. He was rushed from West End Avenue near Hampton Avenue to a hospital in critical condition after he fell around 1:10 p.m., officials said. No additional information on his injuries was immediately available. Police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Pizza and pancakes are a brunch hit at Serafina

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pizza is the star at the famed New York City eatery Serafina, but the brunch is also a hit. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole visited the restaurant to try the fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes and poached eggs. Check out her full report in the video above.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen caught with loaded gun at Long Island City High School, police say

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was allegedly caught with a loaded gun and a knife at a Queens high school Monday morning, authorities said. The staff at Long Island City High School found the weapon in the teen’s backpack at around 8:17 a.m., police said. The school’s dean was talking to […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Teen punched, robbed in Manhattan subway station, police say

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was punched and robbed while waiting for a train in a Manhattan subway station earlier this month, police said Sunday. The teen was attacked while standing on the northbound platform of the No. 1, 2, and 3 trains at the 72nd Street and Broadway station on Oct. 6 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man dead after being dragged by subway train in Manhattan: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was killed on Monday afternoon when he was dragged by a train at the Columbus Circle subway station, police said. The man’s clothing got caught in the train doors just before 5 p.m., an NYPD official said. He has not yet been identified. “While the investigation is in its earliest […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

New Yorkers celebrate Diwali

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Diwali, which is celebrated by more than one billion people around the world, is celebrated by more than 200,000 in our area. The holiday, also known as the Festival of Lights, symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. It’s a five-day festival that follows […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Jennifer Tilly, Sutton Stracke talk upcoming episode of ‘Chucky’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With spooky season in full swing, a great way to get into the holiday spirit is checking out the latest episode of “Chucky,” the Syfy horror series adapted from the “Child’s Play” movie franchise. Jennifer Tilly and Sutton Stracke joined New York Living on Monday to discuss their roles in an […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn mom honors slain with art exhibit at library

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn mother has turned the pain of losing her son to gun violence into a force of good to uplift others families, curating a special art show at the Brooklyn Public Library. Michelle Barnes Anderson has lived a mother’s worst nightmare; her only child was murdered in Brooklyn nearly five years […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Foods that celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, holiday

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of New Yorkers are celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, Monday and no celebration is complete without delicious eats. PIX11’s Kristin Cole visited Sona, an Indian restaurant in the Flatiron District, to learn about traditional foods served on the holiday. Watch the full segment on New York Living in the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy