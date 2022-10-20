ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, KS

KSN News

KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
TOPEKA, KS
tsnews.com

Conway Springs to consider limits on utility vehicles

CONWAY SPRINGS – Members of the Conway Springs City Council are looking at possible restrictions on utility-type vehicles on city streets in the city. At their meeting last week, the council reviewed ordinance 1670 on the city books, which addresses utility vehicles in the city limits. The discussion covered everything from golf carts to 4-wheelers, but primarily focused on vehicles considered to be ATVs and ATCs.
CONWAY SPRINGS, KS
NewsCow

KHP: Cowley Man Injured Saturday While Fleeing Authorities In Sedgwick County

An Ark City man was injured Saturday as he attempted to flee from authorities in Sedgwick County, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol. Just after noon, the sheriff’s dept. was pursuing a subject on a 2008 Honda motorcycle in the area of Hoover and Pueblo. The motorcycle was northbound on Hoover and failed to negotiate a left curve where south Hoover becomes West Pueblo.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common respiratory virus in children hospitalizes more than 50,000 each year. Adding to the concern this year is the earlier-than-usual start in the colder-weather season for cases to be rising. Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or “RSV,” are similar to that of the cold and, medical experts say, there’s not a cause for panic as long as parents who believe their children might have the virus seek treatment immediately.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: David “D.J.” McGuinn located safe

Family of David "D.J." McGinn said he's been located safe. The family of missing south-central Kansas man is worried for his safety. David “D.J.” McGinn was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2022, in Wichita. His siblings said he hasn’t been seen in a week, though he was last contacted by phone on Oct. 15. Since then, his cell phone has been off and his social media pages are silent.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Motorcycle rider hospitalized after chase in Sedgwick County

An Arkansas City man was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle during a chase Saturday with Sedgwick County deputies. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the chase began shortly after noon Saturday near the intersection of Hoover Road and Pueblo, and it ended in the 1200 block of North Hoover Road when the cycle failed to get through a curve in the road. The sport-style motorcycle hit a curb and the rider was thrown off.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kaynewscow.com

Kay County Fire Task Force responding to large grass fire near Pawnee and Payne counties

Members of the Kay County Fire Task Force is responding to a grass fire near Highway 177 and Oklahoma 15 at the request of Payne County. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said that fire trucks from Newkirk, Blackwell, Kildare and Tonkawa are responding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene as is the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for traffic control. Roads in the area are closed.
KAY COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Roughly 70 dogs rescued, 2 dead from puppy mill in Conway Springs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over 70 dogs have been rescued from a property in Sumner County by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Beauties and Beasts Rescue, and other law enforcement agencies. A news release from Beauties and Beasts says the property was a breeding operation of Samuel Roman, who...
CONWAY SPRINGS, KS
KSN News

Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Suspect in serious condition after high-speed chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 24-year-old Ryon Filtinberger of Arkansas City is in serious condition after authorities say he lead Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase near the intersection of Hoover and Pueblo Saturday afternoon. KHP said deputies pursued Filtinberger while...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Much cooler, rain for eastern Kansas Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that lighter winds are on the way Monday as rain develops over eastern Kansas. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening and tonight over central and eastern Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce severe wind gusts over 60 mph and small hail.
WICHITA, KS

