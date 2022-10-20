Read full article on original website
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
garnett-ks.com
Kansas Gov. Kelly, Lt. Gov. Toland groom kids with state-funded drag shows
Hurry moms and dads – there’s still time to take your kids to Wichita this weekend to see a Halloween drag queen show paid for by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland and their Kansas Department of Commerce – oh, and your tax dollars. Are...
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
County official: Stand your ground not the reason DA declined charges in Lofton death
The Sedgwick County Commission is debating whether to make lobbying for a state-level review of the immunity statute a legislative priority in 2023.
tsnews.com
Conway Springs to consider limits on utility vehicles
CONWAY SPRINGS – Members of the Conway Springs City Council are looking at possible restrictions on utility-type vehicles on city streets in the city. At their meeting last week, the council reviewed ordinance 1670 on the city books, which addresses utility vehicles in the city limits. The discussion covered everything from golf carts to 4-wheelers, but primarily focused on vehicles considered to be ATVs and ATCs.
One of Wichita’s Taco Tico restaurants has closed, but owner says he might look south
The restaurant closed on Oct. 15.
NewsCow
KHP: Cowley Man Injured Saturday While Fleeing Authorities In Sedgwick County
An Ark City man was injured Saturday as he attempted to flee from authorities in Sedgwick County, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol. Just after noon, the sheriff’s dept. was pursuing a subject on a 2008 Honda motorcycle in the area of Hoover and Pueblo. The motorcycle was northbound on Hoover and failed to negotiate a left curve where south Hoover becomes West Pueblo.
Fire crews as far as Kansas in Grant County battling large grass fire
Multiple fire crews rushed to Grant County on Sunday afternoon to battle a large grass fire.
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
KWCH.com
RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common respiratory virus in children hospitalizes more than 50,000 each year. Adding to the concern this year is the earlier-than-usual start in the colder-weather season for cases to be rising. Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or “RSV,” are similar to that of the cold and, medical experts say, there’s not a cause for panic as long as parents who believe their children might have the virus seek treatment immediately.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: David “D.J.” McGuinn located safe
Family of David "D.J." McGinn said he's been located safe. The family of missing south-central Kansas man is worried for his safety. David “D.J.” McGinn was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2022, in Wichita. His siblings said he hasn’t been seen in a week, though he was last contacted by phone on Oct. 15. Since then, his cell phone has been off and his social media pages are silent.
kfdi.com
kaynewscow.com
Kay County Fire Task Force responding to large grass fire near Pawnee and Payne counties
Members of the Kay County Fire Task Force is responding to a grass fire near Highway 177 and Oklahoma 15 at the request of Payne County. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said that fire trucks from Newkirk, Blackwell, Kildare and Tonkawa are responding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene as is the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for traffic control. Roads in the area are closed.
kaynewscow.com
UPDATE: Multiple fire crews continue to battle blaze south of Kay County
NOBLE COUNTY— Newkirk fire chief Adam Longcrier said the fire south of Kay County has turned into three different fires and is out of control. Longcrier said the starting point of the fire was at U.S 412 but has now split. “We have one fire heading north of Sooner...
Update: 6 people brought to hospital after Sunday’s 9-car pile-up
Crews are working a multiple-vehicle crash in eastern Sedgwick County. It happened around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East.
One dead in drowning in south Wichita
Sedgwick County Dispatch says one person has died in a drowning in south Wichita on Friday afternoon.
fourstateshomepage.com
Roughly 70 dogs rescued, 2 dead from puppy mill in Conway Springs
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over 70 dogs have been rescued from a property in Sumner County by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Beauties and Beasts Rescue, and other law enforcement agencies. A news release from Beauties and Beasts says the property was a breeding operation of Samuel Roman, who...
KWCH.com
KWCH.com
Much cooler, rain for eastern Kansas Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that lighter winds are on the way Monday as rain develops over eastern Kansas. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening and tonight over central and eastern Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce severe wind gusts over 60 mph and small hail.
