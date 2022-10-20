MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Avenues in Manhattan on October 21, 2022, around 10:45 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a Segway Ninebot electronic scooter driven by Eli Herrera, 26, of Manhattan was southbound on N. Manhattan and had entered the pedestrian crosswalk when a 2017 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Kadye Fernholz, 20, of Manhattan that was driving west on Kimball turned and ran over him, dragging him under the truck for a short time. Herrera was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a broken hand and broken ankle. Officer later filed a report for theft after it was reported the scooter was stolen after the crash. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $900. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO