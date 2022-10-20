Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Our Views: Poor Ray Nagin, once again trying to dodge the consequences of his theft
As mayor of one of America’s poorest cities, Ray Nagin should know through the experiences of his constituents what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck. These days Nagin is a disgraced convicted felon living in Dallas, and he now claims he is living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to repay $72,000 he owes to the IRS for dodging taxes.
NOLA.com
New Orleans East center takes holistic approach to meeting student needs
Educators for Quality Alternatives, the charter group that runs New Orleans' alternative schools, and the nonprofit Youth Empowerment Project have opened a joint campus on Hayne Boulevard, an expansion that will help the organizations reach more young people in New Orleans East. The New Orleans East Youth Opportunities Center offerings...
WDSU
LIST: trick-or-treating times in your parish
Halloween is right around the corner! Find out when to take your kids trick-or-treating here:. City of Thibodaux will have trick or treat hours on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Tammany:. Halloween will be recognized on Oct. 31, but no trick or treating hours have been...
NOLA.com
Houma’s home for 'misfit toys,' The Intracoastal Club, is back and as weird as ever
HOUMA, LOUISIANA — Almost 14 months after Hurricane Ida devastated the region, Houma’s Intracoastal Club reopened Oct. 21 with an experimental performance of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, loud music, karaoke — and lots of costumes, hugs and tears. “A lot of people cried, which blew my...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Vote yes on New Orleans City Charter amendment
It’s difficult to separate the proposed New Orleans City Charter amendment from recent headlines over the City Council’s ongoing battles with Mayor LaToya Cantrell — including over the proposal itself, which Cantrell vetoed and the council overrode to put it on the ballot. A permanent change in the structure of city government should never be the response to one leader’s perceived shortcomings.
NOLA.com
Slidell Memorial Hospital volunteers award scholarships
The Slidell Memorial Hospital Volunteer program, in partnership with the hospital foundation, has awarded 10 scholarships to outstanding students for the 2022-23 school year. For more than 30 years, hospital volunteers have worked year-round, holding book sales and jewelry sales, to fund this annual scholarship program to help students enrolled in a medical program at an accredited university or college. This year, the Slidell Memorial Hospital volunteers and hospital foundation awarded a $1,000 scholarship to each of the following recipients, many of them, former volunteers:
NOLA.com
'Lion King' performer returns to her hometown, New Orleans, with blockbuster musical
The words begin one of the most interesting musical experiences as animals, grasslands and legends come to life and move across the stage with a grace usually reserved for the most lithe ballerinas. The opening call, "Here comes a lion, father," paves the way for Julie Taymor's unique puppetry that...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police - and police alternatives - in spotlight as City Hall preps budget
Faced with a crime surge that’s dragged New Orleans’ collective mood to depths not reached since Hurricane Katrina's aftermath, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is preparing to unveil her most consequential spending plan in 2½ years: how to use millions of federal dollars to repair a faltering criminal justice system.
NOLA.com
Marching traffic cones join 6t’9 Social Aid & Pleasure Club’s Halloween parade Saturday
Forget ghosts and vampires. The scariest thing in New Orleans this Halloween might be the Frankenstein-like condition of the city streets. So it’s fitting that the Mystic Krewe of Conus — a satirical Carnival marching troupe inspired by roadway hazards — will be joining the 6t’9 Social Aid & Pleasure Club’s annual Pumpkin Parade on Saturday, Oct. 29.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: A bright pink building on Royal Street has had many lives
In the 400 block of Royal Street is a bright pink building known for the past 66 years as Brennan’s Restaurant. The building itself dates to 1795 and, like the 8th District police station, once served as a bank. According to the Historic New Orleans Collection’s Collins C. Diboll...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District
The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
NOLA.com
This New Orleans program allows students to start training for nursing in high school
Missy Sparks serves as the vice president of talent management and human resources for Ochsner Health System. In this role, she oversees workforce development, orientation and onboarding, diversity and inclusion, performance management and engagement for more than 26,000 team members. She leads her team in developing a diverse talent pipeline...
NOLA.com
James Gill: Deputies should be guarding criminals. Instead they protect these politicians.
Violence, drug overdoses and suicide attempts have long bedeviled the New Orleans jail, which must be a really crummy place to work. Indeed, although running the jail is Sheriff Susan Hutson's primary responsibility, her deputies evidently regard being assigned to work there as a form of punishment. One of those deputies, Greg Malveaux, presumably was the latest to see it that way when Hutson yanked him as Council member Helena Moreno's bodyguard and told him to report for slammer duty.
NOLA.com
Louisiana fire marshal issues warning to owners of 105 'doubles to dorms' near Tulane, Loyola
Amid what neighbors view as inadequate code enforcement by New Orleans officials over the proliferation of “doubles to dorms” near Tulane and Loyola, Louisiana's fire marshal is stepping in, warning owners of the student housing developments that they could be violating state “life safety” codes. Over...
iheart.com
New Orleans City Charter Change On November Ballot
A change to the New Orleans city charter on the ballot next month would require the city council to confirm the mayor's top appointees. The nonpartisan Bureau of Governmental Research endorses the amendment, calling it an additional step in vetting the people who will actually run city government. Opponents of...
NOLA.com
Halloween, Day of the Dead and other events in New Orleans
Halloween, Day of the Dead and other frightening and sacred rituals fill the calendar this week. Here’s a list of some of the haunted houses, spooky events, parties, concerts and more. For more spirited events, visit calendar.gambitweekly.com. Through Oct. 31. New Orleans Nightmare. This season the haunted house unleashes...
Is Cantrell feeling recall pressure?
Is New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell feeling the pressure of the recall campaign? Cantrell today will attend a global conference of mayors by remote, instead of appearing in person in Argentina.
NOLA.com
Mental health of students, school community big issue in Orleans Parish School Board race
The two women vying to fill the Orleans Parish School Board seat left vacant after longtime member John A. Brown Sr. stepped down earlier this year have campaigned on platforms that include prioritizing the mental well-being of students, an issue frequently discussed at Orleans Parish School Board meetings and championed by NOLA Public Schools superintendent Avis Williams.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
