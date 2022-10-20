ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

New Orleans East center takes holistic approach to meeting student needs

Educators for Quality Alternatives, the charter group that runs New Orleans' alternative schools, and the nonprofit Youth Empowerment Project have opened a joint campus on Hayne Boulevard, an expansion that will help the organizations reach more young people in New Orleans East. The New Orleans East Youth Opportunities Center offerings...
CENTRAL, LA
WDSU

LIST: trick-or-treating times in your parish

Halloween is right around the corner! Find out when to take your kids trick-or-treating here:. City of Thibodaux will have trick or treat hours on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Tammany:. Halloween will be recognized on Oct. 31, but no trick or treating hours have been...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Our Views: Vote yes on New Orleans City Charter amendment

It’s difficult to separate the proposed New Orleans City Charter amendment from recent headlines over the City Council’s ongoing battles with Mayor LaToya Cantrell — including over the proposal itself, which Cantrell vetoed and the council overrode to put it on the ballot. A permanent change in the structure of city government should never be the response to one leader’s perceived shortcomings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell Memorial Hospital volunteers award scholarships

The Slidell Memorial Hospital Volunteer program, in partnership with the hospital foundation, has awarded 10 scholarships to outstanding students for the 2022-23 school year. For more than 30 years, hospital volunteers have worked year-round, holding book sales and jewelry sales, to fund this annual scholarship program to help students enrolled in a medical program at an accredited university or college. This year, the Slidell Memorial Hospital volunteers and hospital foundation awarded a $1,000 scholarship to each of the following recipients, many of them, former volunteers:
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Marching traffic cones join 6t’9 Social Aid & Pleasure Club’s Halloween parade Saturday

Forget ghosts and vampires. The scariest thing in New Orleans this Halloween might be the Frankenstein-like condition of the city streets. So it’s fitting that the Mystic Krewe of Conus — a satirical Carnival marching troupe inspired by roadway hazards — will be joining the 6t’9 Social Aid & Pleasure Club’s annual Pumpkin Parade on Saturday, Oct. 29.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District

The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: Deputies should be guarding criminals. Instead they protect these politicians.

Violence, drug overdoses and suicide attempts have long bedeviled the New Orleans jail, which must be a really crummy place to work. Indeed, although running the jail is Sheriff Susan Hutson's primary responsibility, her deputies evidently regard being assigned to work there as a form of punishment. One of those deputies, Greg Malveaux, presumably was the latest to see it that way when Hutson yanked him as Council member Helena Moreno's bodyguard and told him to report for slammer duty.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

New Orleans City Charter Change On November Ballot

A change to the New Orleans city charter on the ballot next month would require the city council to confirm the mayor's top appointees. The nonpartisan Bureau of Governmental Research endorses the amendment, calling it an additional step in vetting the people who will actually run city government. Opponents of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Halloween, Day of the Dead and other events in New Orleans

Halloween, Day of the Dead and other frightening and sacred rituals fill the calendar this week. Here’s a list of some of the haunted houses, spooky events, parties, concerts and more. For more spirited events, visit calendar.gambitweekly.com. Through Oct. 31. New Orleans Nightmare. This season the haunted house unleashes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mental health of students, school community big issue in Orleans Parish School Board race

The two women vying to fill the Orleans Parish School Board seat left vacant after longtime member John A. Brown Sr. stepped down earlier this year have campaigned on platforms that include prioritizing the mental well-being of students, an issue frequently discussed at Orleans Parish School Board meetings and championed by NOLA Public Schools superintendent Avis Williams.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE

