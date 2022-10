Football is a game of inches, and the near-misses were not kind to Arizona State in its 15-14 loss to Stanford on Saturday. Elijhah Badger’s cleat was just out of bounds on an incredible one-handed catch on 4th and 19th in the closing seconds of the game. It would have set up for a Carter Brown chip-shot and, barring any craziness, an ASU win.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO