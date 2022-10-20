Brian Kelly noticed a certain quality to this LSU team in his first game. Back in the Caesars Superdome that early September night, Kelly watched a group that made numerous mistakes claw out of a 17-3 hole late in the third quarter. The Tigers went on a 20-7 run from that point on, and if not for a blocked extra point on the final play, they might have won in overtime.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO