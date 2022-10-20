ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

The game time has been set for LSU and Alabama in Tiger Stadium

LSU's next game Nov. 5 against Alabama will start at 6 p.m. inside Tiger Stadium and be televised by ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The matchup will determine who has control of the SEC West. LSU and Alabama both enter an open date this weekend tied atop the division at 4-1 in conference play.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU without wide receiver and returner Jack Bech against Ole Miss

LSU sophomore wide receiver and returner Jack Bech is out against No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon. Bech left LSU's game against Florida last weekend with a lower back strain not long after muffing a punt. Coach Brian Kelly said this week Bech was "day-to-day." Without Bech, LSU will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

A combination of factors made this LSU team capable of pulling off big comebacks

Brian Kelly noticed a certain quality to this LSU team in his first game. Back in the Caesars Superdome that early September night, Kelly watched a group that made numerous mistakes claw out of a 17-3 hole late in the third quarter. The Tigers went on a 20-7 run from that point on, and if not for a blocked extra point on the final play, they might have won in overtime.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU fined $250,000 after fans rushed the field to celebrate beating Ole Miss

LSU was fined $250,000 because fans rushed the field after the Tigers beat Ole Miss, the Southeastern Conference announced Sunday as part of the league’s standard policy. It marked LSU's third offense for a violation of the SEC’s access to competition area rule. LSU was last fined $100,000 after fans rushed the field when the No. 13 Tigers beat No. 2 Georgia in 2018.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11

Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests

The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy