ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 236 ‘Playing for Division Lead in Tennessee’

By Joe Hopkins
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMJ3o_0igu4qgy00

INDIANAPOLIS — A win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday would put the Indianapolis Colts in first place in the AFC South.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including the implications of Carson Wentz’s injury, Jim Irsay’s comments and Sam Ehlinger.

The duo then previews Sunday’s matchup by discussing injuries (25:10), examining this Titans team (33:12), breaking down keys to the game (46:46) and making predictions (53:00).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us Monday as the crew recaps the game and discusses takeaways.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Purse snatching trio stalks Henderson Walmart

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department accuses three people of working together to steal a victim’s purse at Walmart. Police believe the group are following people around Walmart and looking for something to take. In the photos provided below, HPD says the group followed the victim around and waited on them to leave […]
WEHT/WTVW

Johnny Depp returns home in surprise visit to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Movie superstar Johnny Depp has not been shy to national media as of lately, but now he’s even making local headlines. The famous Tri-State native was back home in Owensboro on Friday, and some lucky neighbors got the chance to meet him in person. Jeff Day was one of those lucky […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois inmates convicted of ‘stomping’ other inmates inside federal prison

(WTVO) — Two federal inmates will serve more time behind bars after being convicted of assaulting two other inmates inside the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois.  George Richard Gaunt, 34, who’s already serving time for bank robbery, has been sentenced to 14 more years behind bars while 29-year-old Kelly Bryan Schneider, who’s currently doing time for […]
THOMSON, IL
WEHT/WTVW

No one hurt after rollover crash in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a single vehicle accident left a road temporarily closed Monday night. Dispatch tells us crews responded to crash along New Harmony Road and Church Lane at 7:26 p.m. The road was blocked off to traffic as officials worked to clean up the scene. Although […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Home Team Friday Week 10 Games and Scores

Week 10 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores! Games Vincennes Lincoln vs. Gibson Southern @ 6:30 p.m. Tell City vs. Crawford County @ 6:30 p.m. Forest Park vs. North Posey @ 6:30 p.m. Heritage Hills vs. Madison @ 7:00 p.m. Harrison vs. Boonville @ 7:00 […]
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial girls soccer headed back to state

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Memorial girls faced Bishop Chatard in IHSAA 2A semi-state on Saturday. No score for either team in the first half, but Myla Browning and Avarie Zeller each scored for the Tigers in the second half to get the 2-0 victory and head to State for the second year in a row. […]
WEHT/WTVW

Home Team Friday: Full Show (10/21/22)

Memorial 52, Bosse 20 Central 0, Reitz 49 Boonville 41, Harrison 21 Vincennes Lincoln 42, Gibson Southern 63 North Harrison 20, Southridge 47 South Spencer 27, Tecumseh 35 Henderson County 43, McCracken 7 Apollo 0, Daviess County 28 Perry Central 6, Mater Dei 35 Owen Valley 35, Mt. Vernon 14 Forest Park 27, North Posey […]
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy