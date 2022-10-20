Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Everyone was shocked’: Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at high school football game
A parachutist died Friday night in a skydiving accident at a Tennessee high school football game.
Kingsport Times-News
Wolves get going after halftime, rally past Vikings
BRISTOL, Tenn. — West Ridge’s football team was headed to nowheresville Friday night, but the visiting Wolves eventually found their way in the second half and rolled to a 29-12 win over Tennessee High at the Stone Castle. Down 12-7 at halftime, the Wolves (4-5) blanked the Vikings...
4 local teams with the best state title chances
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the end of high school football season in sight, some local teams have their eyes on the big prize: a state title. While there are still games left to play, a few teams are in better positions to get higher seeds and better odds of making it to the championships. […]
wvlt.tv
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation bomb and Greene County Sheriff’s Department are investigating. Honoring David Meske. Updated: 7 hours ago. Webb will honor longtime head coach David Meske...
wvlt.tv
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a pre-game performance at David Crockett High School Friday night at around 6:30 p.m., a skydiver was injured and died, according to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The game was set to start at 7 p.m. between David Crockett and Daniel Boone for the...
Parachutist dies after accident at Musket Bowl
UPDATE 8 A.M. Saturday, October 22: According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, the skydiver has died from his injuries. Boyd adds their deepest sympathies go out to the family of the skydiver saying that he was a husband, father and grandfather. Additional mental health services will be available at both Daniel Boone and […]
wcyb.com
Crisis debriefing teams will be in place at David Crockett and Daniel Boone High Schools
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to officials from Frontier Health, crisis debriefing teams will be going out to both David Crockett and Daniel Boone High Schools, Monday. Licensed Therapists will be available at both schools to speak with students who may have been affected by what they witnessed...
Kingsport Times-News
The battle for the musket is at hand
Need anything else be said in Washington County this week?
Skydiver dead following accident at high school in Jonesborough, Tenn.
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — A skydiver who landed on the field Friday evening at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough, Tenn. has died of his injuries, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The man was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center following the incident. His identity has not been...
wvlt.tv
Man dies in Greene Co. house fire, officials say
Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an accident occurred during a high school football pregame show. Honoring David Meske. Updated: 6 hours ago. Webb will honor longtime...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School
BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
Food Truck Friday: Fork in the Road
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — In March 2021, Fork in the Road hit the road serving up a variety of options throughout the region. “We didn’t want to just specialize in one item so we do everything from fired catfish and burgers to hotdogs, nachos, BBQ pulled pork to fried desserts to a bunch of different […]
Johnson City Press
County officials mull Appalachia High School fate
APPALACHIA – Wise County officials are waiting on an assessment of damage to the former Appalachia High School building before a decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Friday that the school – which reverted to the county about eight years ago when the county school system consolidated Appalachia and Powell Valley high schools into Union High School – said the town started leasing the building as a community center in 2015.
LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend
(WJHL) — This fall weekend will see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures — especially for late October. News Channel 11 compiled a list of happenings and events to check out over the weekend. Saturday, Oct. 22 Kingsport Farmers Market Fall FestivalWhen: Beginning at 8 a.m.Where: 308 Clinchfield St. Kids Harvest PartyWhen: 1-4 p.m., rain […]
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties need a forever home
Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information or just make a visit to the shelter in Johnson City.
Kingsport Times-News
Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours
Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
These old wives’ tales try to predict what kind of winter to expect
(WJHL) — Old Man Winter sure has it out for the Tri-Cities this season if brighter fall colors lead to more snow — but that’s just one of the many superstitious beliefs that aim to predict what to expect in the upcoming cold months. Known as old wives’ tales, these superstitions were passed down from […]
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Greeneville (Greeneville, TN)
The Baileyton Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident in Greeneville on Monday. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and Kia SUV on Baileyton road. The tractor-trailer was traveling south and Kia SUV was traveling north. Both the vehicles veered near each other. The tractor-trailer driver over-corrected and right-side wheels dropped into the ditch, according to Baileyton Police Chief Joshua Ferguson.
Johnson City Press
Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time
ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The board unanimously approved...
New EV charging stations planned for I-75, I-81 corridors
A $500,000 grant has been given to help place more electric vehicle charging stations along East Tennessee interstates.
