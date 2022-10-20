ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Kingsport Times-News

Wolves get going after halftime, rally past Vikings

BRISTOL, Tenn. — West Ridge’s football team was headed to nowheresville Friday night, but the visiting Wolves eventually found their way in the second half and rolled to a 29-12 win over Tennessee High at the Stone Castle. Down 12-7 at halftime, the Wolves (4-5) blanked the Vikings...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

4 local teams with the best state title chances

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the end of high school football season in sight, some local teams have their eyes on the big prize: a state title. While there are still games left to play, a few teams are in better positions to get higher seeds and better odds of making it to the championships. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game

GREENE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a pre-game performance at David Crockett High School Friday night at around 6:30 p.m., a skydiver was injured and died, according to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The game was set to start at 7 p.m. between David Crockett and Daniel Boone for the...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Parachutist dies after accident at Musket Bowl

UPDATE 8 A.M. Saturday, October 22: According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, the skydiver has died from his injuries. Boyd adds their deepest sympathies go out to the family of the skydiver saying that he was a husband, father and grandfather. Additional mental health services will be available at both Daniel Boone and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies in Greene Co. house fire, officials say

GREENE COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School

BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Fork in the Road

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — In March 2021, Fork in the Road hit the road serving up a variety of options throughout the region. “We didn’t want to just specialize in one item so we do everything from fired catfish and burgers to hotdogs, nachos, BBQ pulled pork to fried desserts to a bunch of different […]
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

County officials mull Appalachia High School fate

APPALACHIA – Wise County officials are waiting on an assessment of damage to the former Appalachia High School building before a decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Friday that the school – which reverted to the county about eight years ago when the county school system consolidated Appalachia and Powell Valley high schools into Union High School – said the town started leasing the building as a community center in 2015.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend

(WJHL) — This fall weekend will see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures — especially for late October. News Channel 11 compiled a list of happenings and events to check out over the weekend. Saturday, Oct. 22 Kingsport Farmers Market Fall FestivalWhen: Beginning at 8 a.m.Where: 308 Clinchfield St. Kids Harvest PartyWhen: 1-4 p.m., rain […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties need a forever home

Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information or just make a visit to the shelter in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours

Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
NORTON, VA
Nationwide Report

2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Greeneville (Greeneville, TN)

The Baileyton Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident in Greeneville on Monday. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and Kia SUV on Baileyton road. The tractor-trailer was traveling south and Kia SUV was traveling north. Both the vehicles veered near each other. The tractor-trailer driver over-corrected and right-side wheels dropped into the ditch, according to Baileyton Police Chief Joshua Ferguson.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time

ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The board unanimously approved...
CARTER COUNTY, TN

