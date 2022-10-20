ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Washington County commissioners to decide on projects

Washington County commissioners are scheduled to vote Monday on funding to finally complete the ballfields at the Boones Creek K-School, as well as money to renovate part of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center and to pay architect fees for designing a new multi-purpose county office building. Commissioners will decide...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School

BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

JCPD accepting applications for Shop With a Cop

The Johnson City Police Department recently announced that the 8th Annual Shop With a Cop program will be held Monday, Dec. 12. Shop With a Cop is a partnership between the JCPD and Johnson City Schools that pairs law enforcement officers with elementary schoolchildren in need.
Kingsport Times-News

Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller

CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Johnson City Press

County officials mull Appalachia High School fate

APPALACHIA – Wise County officials are waiting on an assessment of damage to the former Appalachia High School building before a decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Friday that the school – which reverted to the county about eight years ago when the county school system consolidated Appalachia and Powell Valley high schools into Union High School – said the town started leasing the building as a community center in 2015.
WISE COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Theme and date announced for 2022 Johnson City Christmas Parade

The Blue Plum Organization announced on Friday the date and theme for this year’s Johnson City Christmas Parade. The annual tradition happens on December 3rd at 10:30 AM, and this year’s theme is “Christmas Around the World”. Organizers say community groups and individuals are encouraged to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport prepares for winter, checks snow fighting equipment

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport is gearing up to be sure the roads are safe when snow falls this winter. A release from the city states that employees will inspect each piece of snow-fighting equipment during the week of Oct. 24-28. Equipment will be inspected at the Kingsport Public Works facility. The […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours

Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Haunts & Happenings 2022 (updated 10/21)

Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings on tap throughout the region in coming weeks. To share an event in our list, email the details to cmusick@timesnews.net. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:. • The...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Brights Zoo says relocation of Bitcoin mine could force closure

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Brights Zoo is a sanctuary for many exotic animals. Over a quarter of them are endangered, but the zoo is faced with a problem. Red Dog Technologies partnered with BrightRidge to put in a Bitcoin mine in the New Salem community. Neighbors complained about the noise, and Washington County commissioners filed […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
nortonva.org

Notice of Judicial Sale for Delinquent Taxes

This is a notice for a judicial sale for two properties for payment of delinquent taxes. The sales will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Council Chambers at Norton City Hall, 618 Virginia Ave. NW, Norton, VA 24273. See below links for more details on both properties:
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Kingsport’s Whiskey and Wine festival kicks off Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s Whiskey and Wine Festival kicks off Saturday evening at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The festival runs from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday and will feature 15 whiskeys and 20 wines that people can sample. Attendees can enjoy live music and food plus go home with their own souvenir-tasting […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

‘A Wicked Halloween’ coming to Bristol’s Old Post 33

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A new event venue in Bristol is set to celebrate Halloween in style with live music, cocktails and costume contests next week. Old Post 33 will host ‘A Wicked Halloween’ on Oct. 29 and will bring costumed crowds to the historic building’s downstairs speakeasy space. Starting at 7 p.m. ticketholders can […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Abingdon pursuit suspect arrested in Tazewell County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man who allegedly led Washington County, Virginia authorities on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday was arrested in Tazewell County. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, Craig Smith was arrested by the Bluefield Police Department on Thursday around 2 p.m. Smith had fled from deputies in Smyth County Wednesday night […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA

