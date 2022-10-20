Read full article on original website
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bristol Casino Doubles Down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Events in OctoberJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
This North Carolina Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane CrashTravel MavenLinville, NC
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Haunts & Happenings 2022 (updated 10/21)
Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings on tap throughout the region in coming weeks. To share an event in our list, email the details to cmusick@timesnews.net. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:. • The...
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in Need
Patriot Popcorn for HalloweenPatriot Popcorn/Facebook. It's not often two creators meet and combine forces. When two creators with similar passions and purposes collide..those are forces of movement. Meet the Movers, John Brady with Patriot Popcorn, and Abby Myers with Brewista and the Bean.
Daytime LIVE: Previewing the Kingsport Wine & Whiskey Festival
Amy takes us for a visit to downtown Kingsport as they prepare for this weekend’s Wine & Whiskey Festival!
‘A Wicked Halloween’ coming to Bristol’s Old Post 33
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A new event venue in Bristol is set to celebrate Halloween in style with live music, cocktails and costume contests next week. Old Post 33 will host ‘A Wicked Halloween’ on Oct. 29 and will bring costumed crowds to the historic building’s downstairs speakeasy space. Starting at 7 p.m. ticketholders can […]
Kingsport Times News celebrates shelter dogs living their best life
October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month! To celebrate, we invited our Times News Facebook followers to share photos of their shelter dogs living their best lives. Nearly 100 fur-ever families responded. Here are just a few of the lucky pups who got a new lease on life after being adopted. View more in our online gallery at TimesNews.net. If you're interested in adopting a pet, you can find a list of local shelters on the Pets page (E5) in today's edition.
These old wives’ tales try to predict what kind of winter to expect
(WJHL) — Old Man Winter sure has it out for the Tri-Cities this season if brighter fall colors lead to more snow — but that’s just one of the many superstitious beliefs that aim to predict what to expect in the upcoming cold months. Known as old wives’ tales, these superstitions were passed down from […]
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This Year
The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County continues with its second annual Pumpkin Fest at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol - at the intersection of Holston Drive. The Pumpkin Fest is a fundraiser for the nonprofit animal shelter. This season they're selling pumpkins in all shapes, colors, and sizes, gourds, straw bales, fodder shocks, and seasonal flowers. You'll also see displays for photo spots desired for your family and pet photos in seasonal decor.
Bobcat kittens on the way to forever home at Bays Mountain Park
Two bobcat kittens are nearing the end of their journey from Montana to Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport. Park staff says they’ve been on the lookout for kittens in need of a home after their 18-year-old bobcat, Kirby, passed away earlier this year. The pair of brothers was found...
Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School
BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
Meet Piglet, Maverick and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926-8769 for more information.
Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours
Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
Kingsport gears up for potential snowy season
The City of Kingsport is gearing up for a potential snowy season by inspecting each piece of equipment next week. Officials say every single machine, vehicle, and plow will be checked to make sure everything’s in working order. The city reportedly has 5,000 tons of salt and 12,000 gallons...
‘Everyone was shocked’: Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at Musket Bowl
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who were at the David Crockett Musket Bowl game spoke about witnessing the tragic skydiving accident that occurred at Friday night’s game. Friday evening, a skydiver crashed during a pregame celebration for the matchup between rivals David Crockett and Daniel Boone High Schools. “Since it was David Crockett’s new field, […]
Visiting the brand new Kia of Johnson City
Kia of Johnson City President Chantz Scott, shares with us all of the great vehicles and services available at the brand new Kia of Johnson City!. For more information call 423-262-4200 or go to the Kia of Johnson City website.
County officials mull Appalachia High School fate
APPALACHIA – Wise County officials are waiting on an assessment of damage to the former Appalachia High School building before a decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Friday that the school – which reverted to the county about eight years ago when the county school system consolidated Appalachia and Powell Valley high schools into Union High School – said the town started leasing the building as a community center in 2015.
JCPD accepting applications for Shop With a Cop
The Johnson City Police Department recently announced that the 8th Annual Shop With a Cop program will be held Monday, Dec. 12. Shop With a Cop is a partnership between the JCPD and Johnson City Schools that pairs law enforcement officers with elementary schoolchildren in need.
Boone dealing skillfully with adversity of winning
Friday’s Musket Bowl was yet another piece of evidence this Daniel Boone football team is different from all others in school history. And the latest information may have provided a smoking gun — or perhaps a smoking musket. The Trailblazers again showed they can thrive in terms of...
Local resident: Bristol, Virginia public camping ban having some impact
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — In Bristol, Virginia, it's illegal to camp on public streets and sidewalks. An ordinance makes it a Class 4 misdemeanor for any person within the city to camp on city owned streets, sidewalks, alleys or other public rights of way. "I think it's a logical,...
Fire levels home outside of Marion town limits
A home outside the town limits of Marion was deemed a total loss by first responders following a fire early Friday morning. A total of five agencies responded to the blaze located in the 1800 block of Ashton Lane. The investigation into the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Eva's voice to be heard Saturday in Gate City
GATE CITY – She still has a voice. And her voice will be heard Saturday.
