Amsterdam, NY

Amsterdam in key football games from here on

By Will Springstead
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy FILE - Amsterdam head coach John Homich.

Of the three Montgomery County football teams in action tonight, just one finds itself still in a fight to earn a Section II playoff spot – and what a fight it will be.

Amsterdam stands at 2-1 in the Capital Division of Class A and 4-2 overall. While it doesn’t need to defeat Troy (1-2, 3-3), realistically, all signs point to it needing to win on the road Friday and topping La Salle (3-0, 5-2) next week.

The Rams are coming off a 33-12 loss to Averill Park, the other team in the three-headed race for the Capital Division’s two playoff spots. It was the second straight week the Rams were held under two touchdowns or fewer.

Quarterback Jhai Vellon rushed for a touchdown and also had 263 yards passing to lead the Rams.

Troy enters the game having beaten Mohonasen, 34-26, last week.

Fonda-Fultonville (5-0, 7-0), which travels to Broadalbin-Perth (3-2, 4-3), wrapped up the South Division crown in Class C last week with its 47-6 win over Cobleskill-Richmondville. Jonathan Cranker had scoring runs of 63 and 36 yards, and also caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Cusack.

The Braves’ defense continues to grab the spotlight, as it has only allowed 39 points this season. On Wednesday, the Braves moved up to third in the state Class C poll.

The Patriots earned a 25-22 win over Johnstown, as Sam Hotaling connected with Ryan Savoie for a 47-yard touchdown pass with 1:41 left.

Finally, in a Class D affair, Chatham (5-1, 6-1) travels to Canajoharie/Fort Plain (3-2, 4-2), which clinched the final playoff spot last week with its 16-0 win over Voorheesville. Jaxon O’Neil had 102 yards rushing and a receiving touchdown.

On paper, it appears to be a battle of opposing forces, as Chatham – which beat Cairo-Durham/Catskill 41-6 last week – has scored 256 points this season. Meanwhile, the Cougars have allowed just 108.

The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

