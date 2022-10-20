Showers came back into focus late Sunday, as a slow-moving weather system crawled up the Atlantic Seaboard. We’re dodging rain - and the occasional downpour - most of the day Monday, with a gradual downtick in the coverage and intensity into the evening. This bodes well for the Patriots/Bears game at Gillette Monday night, but as milder air presses in from the Cape (where highs make it into the mid-60s Monday), we may have to contend with fog and mist at game time.

