Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Many Californians get more cash back with new IRS tax ratesJ.R. HeimbignerLos Angeles, CA
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
‘Made by white labor’: the vintage Levi’s that point to America’s dark past
A wax-covered, patched-up pair of Levi’s is giving new meaning to the word “vintage” – and serving as another artifact of America’s dark past. The jeans, discovered in a mineshaft a few years ago by Michael Allen Harris, a historian of denim, date to the 1880s. They sold this month at a New Mexico auction for $76,000, the Wall Street Journal reported – among the highest prices jeans have ever fetched. The buyers, who each sell vintage clothing, were able to identify the jeans’ age thanks to a number of clues: a missing logo stamp, suspender buttons and a single pocket on the seat, among other indicators.
PopSugar
The "Invisible" French Manicure Is a Minimalist's Dream
We've seen the french manicure undergo a few makeovers since its resurgence. The "invisible" french manicure is a modern take on the classic nail-art trend. This new twist on the look is perfect for minimalists. The french manicure has been a nail-art star from the very beginning. Though it took...
sneakernews.com
Nike’s “Feel Love” Collection Includes This Colorful Air Max 97
This Fall Nike Sportswear will be introducing a new inline collection centered around self-care and appreciation, adding the Nike Air Max 97 to its colorfully coated treatment of pastels. Introduced via the Air Force 1 Mid, a white corduroy base proffers a blank canvas for a multi-color treatment to ensue...
Thrillist
'Scream Queens' is the Ultimate Horror-Fueled Road Trip Podcast
Podcasts about movies and travel are a dime a dozen, but in the rare Venn diagram where the two genres overlap, Scream Queens combines quirky wanderlust with plenty of humorous horror. Hosted by “Your Soul Survivor” Mr. Josh and “Final Girl” Justine, two longtime friends who live in the Oklahoma City area, the show is a hilarious romp around the United States, with each monthly episode embarking on a drive to different destinations as the duo discusses horror movies inspired by said destination en route.
James Corden Admits To Being ‘Ungracious’ To Waiter After Restaurant Drama: I ‘Deeply Regret’ What I Said
James Corden kicked off Monday’s episode of The Late Late Show with a lengthy monologue about the restaurant drama that’s made headlines. James, 44, addressed how he was banned (and subsequently unbanned) from New York’s Balthazar by owner Keith McNally for his alleged bad behavior as a customer. The British comedian explained that he “made a sarcastic comment” about cooking the food himself, after the staff got his order wrong three times and served his wife, Julia Carey, food that “she was allergic to.”
Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks
LONDON (AP) — Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism...
domino
Sliding Into an Architecture Account’s DMs Scored This Marketing Exec a Rare L.A. Rental
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Most people’s apartment wish lists consist of things like a dishwasher or south-facing windows. Erin Starkweather wrote down architects. “I had moved to Los Angeles very suddenly and was stuck in this ultra-modern building daydreaming about mid-century design,” says the head of brand marketing at Saie. Her next place simply had to be a building by Richard Neutra, Rudolph Schindler, or Craig Ellwood, although the latter was a pipe dream (he had rarely designed for residential use).
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
Harper's Bazaar
The Best Jewelry from Amazon's Luxury Stores
If you're already doing an Amazon haul for your day-to-day essentials, why not add a little something special for yourself? Its Luxury Stores is perhaps the sparkliest, most glamorous section of the entire internet with pieces from big-name designers and emerging, under-the-radar types. With the holidays creeping up every more...
prestigeonline.com
Cestial Art: Van Cleef & Arpels High Jewellery Inspired by the Stars
Cestial Art: Van Cleef & Arpels High Jewellery Inspired by the Stars. Van Cleef & Arpels’ Sous les étoiles high jewellery shines against a backdrop of enthralling nebulas, heavenly stars and cosmic explosions, paying tribute to the infinite universe from which it takes its inspiration. ARTWORK ZACH. WORDS...
Thrillist
Shake Shake & Chef Enrique Olvera Collaborate on an Ant-Infused, 3-Course Meal
Shake Shack's next gastronomic experiment is taking a little inspiration from Mexico City. In collaboration with Mexican Chef Enrique Olvera, the Shack will host a three-course dinner at the Manhattan West Village location for one night only on Thursday, November 10. The meal is centered around the Ant Burger, which is topped with Olvera's signature Pujol condiment, Chicatana Ant mayo. It also comes with a Potato and Broccoli Cream Tamal, Sweet Potato Fries, and a Corn Husk Meringue Shake for dessert.
The 11 Best Ripped Jeans For '90s Loving Women
Not every day calls for put-together jeans. There are certain times when ripped denim adds just the right amount of style to a look - whether it's for a weekend away or a West Coast '90s vibe. From slashes and tears to big hole-y knees, there are a variety of...
Passion to Profits: GoodForm Jewelry
Inside her studio space, Kate Peruzzini buffs and shines one of her handcrafted stacking rings. Peruzzini says she’s always had a love for jewelry and working with metals.
tatler.com
Christie's announces a dazzling collection of Lord and Lady Weinstock's art
The Collection of Lord and Lady Weinstock is headlining art news this week at Christie’s. With almost three-hundred pieces of Lord and Lady Weinstock's magnificent assortment of Old Master Paintings, English and European furniture and extraordinary jewellery, it will be offered for sale in three live auctions this autumn.
thezoereport.com
Meet Jasmine Ataullah, A Jewelry Designer Redefining Heirlooms
Jewelry designer Jasmine Ataullah has been steadily building her line with a unique South Asian design sensibility and point of view for seven years. Her amuletic pieces, which evoke a sense of Eastern regency and opulence, nostalgically reference the ornaments of Islamic art: think ornately carved rings (best worn in stacks) and hoop earrings adorned with precious gemstones. They’re pieces you want to put on immediately and wear with your everyday wardrobe, but they still have the air of precious heirlooms.
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
timberhomeliving.com
This Retreat Along the Coast Boasts Art and Craftsmanship
Breathtaking views from the watchtower are just the start of this timber-framed coastal retreat’s appeal. An observation tower adds interest and topography to the home’s cruciform footprint. The home reads smaller than its actual size with the front disguising the back section. Samuel Ebersol, general manager of Mid-Atlantic Timberframes, describes the home as its own unique design. He says, “There are so many different concepts. Outside railing posts evoke gingerbread designs used on homes on Martha’s Vineyard.”
This Travel Writer’s 450-Square-Foot Studio Apartment Is a Cabinet of Curiosities
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Capitol Hill — Washington, D.C. Size: 450 square feet. Type of Home: Studio apartment. Years Lived In: 2 years, renting. Travel...
Not Left Behind: The Fashion Industry's Grand Entry into the Metaverse
From buying prime pieces of land, developing them and selling them for profit, playing games and earning income, to trading with digital cash and making money from the NFT market, endless possibilities abound in the Metaverse. Doubtlessly, the Metaverse will change multiple aspects of our lives, although it might take time to fully actualize the project.
