Most people's apartment wish lists consist of things like a dishwasher or south-facing windows. Erin Starkweather wrote down architects. "I had moved to Los Angeles very suddenly and was stuck in this ultra-modern building daydreaming about mid-century design," says the head of brand marketing at Saie. Her next place simply had to be a building by Richard Neutra, Rudolph Schindler, or Craig Ellwood, although the latter was a pipe dream (he had rarely designed for residential use).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO