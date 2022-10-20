Read full article on original website
herdzone.com
Herd Volleyball Drops Weekend Finale at App State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (7-15, 1-9 Sun Belt) suffered a 3-0 (25-21, 25-10, 25-20) defeat on Saturday afternoon in Boone, North Carolina, to the App State Mountaineers (13-8, 6-4 Sun Belt). Junior Regan Tinkle recorded a team-high 10 kills as sophomore Brynn Brown had 11...
herdzone.com
No. 6 Herd Men’s Soccer Welcomes Georgia Southern on Senior Day
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The No. 6 Marshall University men's soccer team (7-2-3, 2-1-3 Sun Belt) is set to host the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-11-1, 0-5-0 Sun Belt) on Sunday at Hoops Family Field on Senior Day. PROMOTIONS. MU will honor seven seniors on after Sunday's contest on...
herdzone.com
Herd Swimming and Diving Announces Clinic Schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University swimming and diving head coach Ian Walsh announced the team's clinic schedule on Monday. Coach Ian Walsh and the Coaching Staff of the Marshall University Swimming and Diving Team is pleased to announce our MU Swim Clinic!. Our goal is to offer a total...
herdzone.com
Herd Women’s Soccer Hosts Texas State in Crucial Final Home Contest
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's soccer team hosts Texas State for the final home regular season contest of the season. Kickoff from Hoops Family Field will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23. HOW TO FOLLOW. Watch: ESPN+. Live Stats: StatBroadcast. Twitter: @HerdWSoccer. PRE-MATCH NOTES. With...
herdzone.com
Dominant Second Half Propels Herd to First Sun Belt Conference Victory
HARRISONBURG, Va- The Marshall Thundering Herd's defense stole the show Saturday afternoon at a sold-out Bridgeforth Stadium, holding the James Madison Dukes scoreless over the final three quarters. Marshall (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt) picked off four passes, recovered a fumble, and returned a blocked extra point 85 yards for a...
herdzone.com
Strom, Vanderheyden Reach Doubles Quarterfinals at ITA Atlantic Regional
BLACKSBURG, Va. – With two wins on Saturday, the doubles pairing of freshman Johanna Strom Emma Vanderheyden reached the quarterfinals of the ITA Atlantic Regional in Blacksburg, Virginia. "Felt we had a very good day of singles and doubles," Herd tennis head coach John Mercer said. "We can really...
