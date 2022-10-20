ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Gov. breaks ground on $96M pump station on Bayou Lafourche

The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards released the following press release on Friday, Oct. 21:. DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Today (Oct. 21), Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Sulphur hotel burned to ground by accused Washington arsonist

SULPHUR - The State Fire Marshal's Office arrested a Washington man for allegedly setting fire to a vacant hotel, completely destroying the building. Early Sunday morning, the Sulphur Fire Department responded to reports of a vacant Quality Inn and Suites on fire. The building had been without electrical or other utility systems since 2020.
SULPHUR, LA
wbrz.com

Metro Council's investigation into CATS waylaid by stormwater fiasco

BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council's investigation into apparent administrative mismanagement at Baton Rouge's bus system has hit a snag as councilmembers are "deeply engaged" in the whirlwind surrounding the city-parish's failed stormwater proposal. On Monday, a city-parish spokesperson announced that the CATS Board investigative committee — made up of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Local landscaping business turns to native plants in response to the ‘kill your lawn’ trend

It seems like the responsible thing to do, creating the kind of manicured lawn and flowerbeds that could win a “yard of the month” award. But modern landscaping as we know it, awash in orderly designs and tidy plants, isn’t always great for soil health and biodiversity. A better approach, say the founders of the south Louisiana company Swamp Fly, is to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Louisiana Child ID Program launched

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
LOUISIANA STATE

