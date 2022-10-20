Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Historically low Miss. River makes for intriguing photos, but poses difficult challenges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mississippi River usually rests about mid-way up the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge, but with the river’s waterline falling lower and lower, the warship’s underbelly is becoming a new spot for family photos. While some are peaking at propellers and areas of...
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
wwno.org
World’s leading hydrogen company sues Louisiana parish over carbon capture project
The world’s leading hydrogen supplier sued Livingston Parish last week over local attempts to block the company from storing carbon from its proposed $4.5 billion plant beneath Lake Maurepas. Despite the threat of expensive litigation, some parish leaders say they want to fight the multibillion-dollar company in court to...
wbrz.com
University plans to monitor environmental impact of controversial Lake Maurepas project
HAMMOND - Amid concerns over a plan to potentially store carbon dioxide beneath Lake Maurepas, Southeastern Louisiana University announced it will be tasked with monitoring for any impacts on the lake's ecosystem throughout the duration of the project. On Monday, the university said it will independently monitor Air Products' project...
Plank Road master plan development advances by addressing lingering environmental concern
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge Planning Commission is uncovering its latest findings surrounding the Plank Road Corridor. This was made possible through a small technical assistance grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. Through the grant from the EPA, 167 properties along a 1.7-mile portion of...
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
NOLA.com
Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures
On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
wbrz.com
People call attention to garbage trucks dropping fluids on neighborhood streets
BATON ROUGE - The streets in Azalea Lakes are spotted with what looks like oil spots. Barry Boudreaux pointed them out in front of his driveway, next door and down the street from his house on Lake Iris Avenue. "It's either oil or transmission fluid, you can drive all these...
wbrz.com
Some concerned about lane closures during I-10 widening project as construction start date inches closer
BATON ROUGE - Many filled the Goodwood Library Monday night and they were not afraid to show their opposition to the I-10 Widening Project. "This is just a nightmare waiting to happen," said someone at the meeting. Traffic is always an issue in Baton Rouge and DOTD says the Widening...
brproud.com
MYSTERY SOLVED: What was the bright light seen streaking across the night sky in Livingston Parish?
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – If you were looking up on Thursday, you may have seen something streaking through the night sky between 7:20 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. The debate began as to what it was soon after it was posted on social media by Carlee Hurley. A long...
Family loses pets, home in Louisiana fire Sunday morning
A family is now without a home and grieving the loss of their pets, after a fire in New Orleans' 7th Ward Sunday (Oct.23) morning.
Shipwreck emerges along Mississippi River bank as water level drops
BATON ROUGE, La. — A shipwreck has emerged along the banks of the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as water levels plummet — threatening to reach record lows in some areas. The ship, which archaeologists believe to be a ferry that sank in the late 1800s to...
Gov. breaks ground on $96M pump station on Bayou Lafourche
The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards released the following press release on Friday, Oct. 21:. DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Today (Oct. 21), Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
wbrz.com
Sulphur hotel burned to ground by accused Washington arsonist
SULPHUR - The State Fire Marshal's Office arrested a Washington man for allegedly setting fire to a vacant hotel, completely destroying the building. Early Sunday morning, the Sulphur Fire Department responded to reports of a vacant Quality Inn and Suites on fire. The building had been without electrical or other utility systems since 2020.
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
wbrz.com
Metro Council's investigation into CATS waylaid by stormwater fiasco
BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council's investigation into apparent administrative mismanagement at Baton Rouge's bus system has hit a snag as councilmembers are "deeply engaged" in the whirlwind surrounding the city-parish's failed stormwater proposal. On Monday, a city-parish spokesperson announced that the CATS Board investigative committee — made up of...
225batonrouge.com
Local landscaping business turns to native plants in response to the ‘kill your lawn’ trend
It seems like the responsible thing to do, creating the kind of manicured lawn and flowerbeds that could win a “yard of the month” award. But modern landscaping as we know it, awash in orderly designs and tidy plants, isn’t always great for soil health and biodiversity. A better approach, say the founders of the south Louisiana company Swamp Fly, is to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
Lafayette's First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
Christmas at Bridge Point will surely be a new family tradition for countless families around Acadiana.
pelicanpostonline.com
Louisiana Child ID Program launched
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
