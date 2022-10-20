Asheville -- October 23, 2022: On October 20, 2022, the Asheville Art Museum announced the loss of a board membefr and owner of the Queen House Gallery. "Today, our Museum family joins the Cherokee community in mourning the loss of Lambert Wilson. A dedicated board member here at the Museum, Lambert was a devoted supporter of Cherokee artists throughout his life. From his establishment of the Queen House Gallery to his valued time and contributions to the MCI board, his expertise, knowledge, passion, and warmth will be dearly missed. Please join us in lifting up his family in love and support in this time. We remember Lambert and continue the work that meant so much to him."

