Asheville, NC

polkstudents.com

Polk County FFA to hold Halloween at The Farm

Polk County High School FFA will hold its annual Halloween at The Farm celebration on Monday, Oct. 31. The event will last from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the school farm, which located at the rear of the Polk County High campus. The celebration will include face painting, musical hay bales, pumpkin...
wnctimes.com

Queen House Gallery Founder Has Died

Asheville -- October 23, 2022: On October 20, 2022, the Asheville Art Museum announced the loss of a board membefr and owner of the Queen House Gallery. "Today, our Museum family joins the Cherokee community in mourning the loss of Lambert Wilson. A dedicated board member here at the Museum, Lambert was a devoted supporter of Cherokee artists throughout his life. From his establishment of the Queen House Gallery to his valued time and contributions to the MCI board, his expertise, knowledge, passion, and warmth will be dearly missed. Please join us in lifting up his family in love and support in this time. We remember Lambert and continue the work that meant so much to him."
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: What Asheville really needs

Here I am, scrolling through October/November 2022 Garden & Gun magazine, and find a full two-page advertisement on Asheville: “Adventure Capitalist: A Leader in Green City Living, Asheville is an Oasis for Outdoor Enthusiasts.” The description for Asheville being such a “greenway” and “gateway” to the outdoors sounds great.
ASHEVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

“Creating a Cherokee language momentum shift”: A look at the Cherokee Language Master-Apprentice Program

The Kituwah Preservation & Education Program (KPEP) held the first master-apprentice program in 2006 with funding from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation. The 10-week program was modeled after Leanne Hinton, PhD.’s work, which was introduced at the 2005 Symposium held in Cherokee. The first program had limited success with the masters being paid and not the apprentices.
CHEROKEE, NC
theonefeather.com

Groundbreaking held for new Tsali Care Center

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Ground was broken on the chilly morning of Thursday, Oct. 20 on a facility that will serve generations of members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The new Tsali Care Center, a long-term care facility, is being built on land adjacent to the current Cherokee Indian Hospital and is slated to be completed by November 2024.
CHEROKEE, NC
WBTV

Beautiful fall drive through Linville, North Carolina

WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. Parents say this whole situation has prompted tough conversations with their kids at home. Feds investigating auto-shop. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police investigators picked random days and...
LINVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

2,500 cyclists roll out Saturday morning for Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — One of the premiere cycling events of the southeast will roll out Saturday morning, and drivers need to be alert and cautious. More than 2,500 cyclists are registered to take part in the Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville that begins at 9 a.m., starting from Hotel Domestique, off Highway 25 near Highway 11 in Travelers Rest.
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

What is the quintessential WNC dish?

It was sometime during that slow, gray period right before Valentine’s Day 2020 — back when we all still imagined the coming year might be something less awful than the devastating global dumpster fire it soon proved to be — that I first read about Knoxville, Tenn.’s steamed hoagies.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
BREVARD, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Mental health professional joins Hendersonville medical group

HENDERSONVILLE – Martha Hill Moore, PhD, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry in Hendersonville. Moore earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal arts with a concentration in theater arts from Mars Hill College, her master's degree in counseling from the University of Phoenix in Sacramento, California and her doctor of philosophy in general psychology from Capella University in Minneapolis.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
thebluebanner.net

The duke’s extended stay in Asheville

The train rolled into Asheville on crisp fall morning in 1902 as the frost dissipated from the mountain tops under the morning sun and out stepped a man. An apparently wealthy man dressed as a respected English man in a well-pressed suit, bowler hat and well-trimmed beard. The mysterious man was accompanied by a nurse who he had hired and knew very little about him.
ASHEVILLE, NC

