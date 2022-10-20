TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following Saturday’s Homecoming festivities, nearly 90 Indiana State students participated in a cleanup event along Wabash Avenue. Students met at three different locations on Sunday, before walking along the street and picking up trash. ISU graduate student Shelby Franklin, who helped organize the event through her job with the university’s center for community engagement, said she enjoyed working with other students to benefit the community.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO