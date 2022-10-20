Threats of a School Shooting in Rutherford County Not Credible, According to Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office and Schools

(Walter Hill Community) The man who was accused of exposing himself to two girls in the Walter Hill area of Rutherford County has been arrested. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been charged with two counts of public indecency. The victim's in the case were two sisters and the incident was reported on October 4th, a sheriff’s detectives said.

