Mich. cannibal who ate victim’s body parts and hung him from ceiling found guilty of murder

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- A 50-year-old man who pleaded guilty last month to killing a 25-year-old man and eating his body parts will spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge's recent ruling.

According to MLive.com, Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart determined following nearly two days of testimony that Mark Latunski was guilty of first-degree murder, and not second-degree murder or manslaughter. Court records show Latunski pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to open murder and disinterment and mutilation of dead bodies. MLive.com reports that due to the open murder plea, Stewart had to determine the degree victim Kevin Bacon’s murder fell under.

Stewart reportedly said in court, "The court finds that this is a crime of cold calculation. Kevin Bacon’s death was Mark Latunski’s design."

Bacon was reported missing Dec. 25, 2019, after he failed to show up for breakfast at his parents’ home. Family and friends searched for him, and investigators soon homed in on Latunski. The two had reportedly met on the dating app Grindr, and Bacon went to Latunski’s hone.

On Dec. 28, 2019, police reportedly found Bacon’s body hanging upside from Latunski’s ceiling covered in cuts. Some of his body parts had been eaten and he had stab wounds across his back and neck.

MLive.com reports prosecutors said in court Latunski told officers he wanted to make jerky out of Bacon’s muscles and bone meal from his bones. Latunski reportedly hung Bacon from his ankles so he could "expire quicker."

Latunski will be sentenced to life in prison without parole in December.

