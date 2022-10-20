ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Mich. cannibal who ate victim’s body parts and hung him from ceiling found guilty of murder

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvh6m_0igtsN9D00

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- A 50-year-old man who pleaded guilty last month to killing a 25-year-old man and eating his body parts will spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge's recent ruling.

According to MLive.com, Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart determined following nearly two days of testimony that Mark Latunski was guilty of first-degree murder, and not second-degree murder or manslaughter. Court records show Latunski pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to open murder and disinterment and mutilation of dead bodies. MLive.com reports that due to the open murder plea, Stewart had to determine the degree victim Kevin Bacon’s murder fell under.

Stewart reportedly said in court, "The court finds that this is a crime of cold calculation. Kevin Bacon’s death was Mark Latunski’s design."

Bacon was reported missing Dec. 25, 2019, after he failed to show up for breakfast at his parents’ home. Family and friends searched for him, and investigators soon homed in on Latunski. The two had reportedly met on the dating app Grindr, and Bacon went to Latunski’s hone.

On Dec. 28, 2019, police reportedly found Bacon’s body hanging upside from Latunski’s ceiling covered in cuts. Some of his body parts had been eaten and he had stab wounds across his back and neck.

MLive.com reports prosecutors said in court Latunski told officers he wanted to make jerky out of Bacon’s muscles and bone meal from his bones. Latunski reportedly hung Bacon from his ankles so he could "expire quicker."

Latunski will be sentenced to life in prison without parole in December.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 21

MacKenziie
2d ago

Feed him to the crocs, or lions. Stop using our tax money on maggots like him. We ju spend money feeding him, giving him and bed, going to the ( mental hospital )!to study his brain etc with our tax money.

Reply
3
Lincoln Clay
3d ago

WOW... a cannibal ... I blame the high food prices. and this inflation... now it's a man-eat-man world.🤯

Reply(5)
3
Related
buzzfeednews.com

The 16-Year-Old Who Shot And Killed 4 Students At A Michigan High School Has Pleaded Guilty To Terrorism And 23 Other Charges

The 16-year-old who used a gun purchased by his parents to kill four students and injure seven other people at a Michigan high school last year has pleaded guilty. In a packed courtroom packed on Monday morning, as several victims’ families looked on, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 charges: one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What Oxford High School shooter said about parents during his guilty plea

While the Oxford High School shooter was pleading guilty to all 24 charges Monday morning, prosecutors asked him to make some admissions involving his parents. Ethan Crumbley, 16, voluntarily pleaded guilty to every charge against him, and in doing so, he was asked to respond to certain aspects of the case that led to manslaughter charges against his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

MSP investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich., --- Michigan State Police is investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township on Sunday. Authorities said they discovered two people dead at a residence near Shady Shores Drive in Cass County. MSP said they were informed of the incident around 11 am on Sunday. The cause of...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan man arrested in Georgia shooting that injured 4

CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — A Michigan man shot four people at a Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, police told news outlets. Bryant Lamar Collins, 42, opened fire at the 16 East Bar and Grill around 10:30 p.m., according to Cordele Police. Of the four victims taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one person has been released.
CORDELE, GA
Oxygen

Two Michigan Inmates Charged In Murders Of Teen Girl, Witness

Brad Srebnik and Joshua Wirgau were charged in connection with the murders of teenager Brynn Bills and their friend Abby Hill. Authorities say Hill and Srebnik killed the girl, and that he and Wirgau subsequently murdered Hill. Two Michigan men who are in prison for gun possession are now facing...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Details revealed in murder of WWJ anchor, attack in Chesterfield Township

The accused killer of a WWJ news anchor in his Chesterfield Township home allegedly said he planned the attack, according to reports. Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, was arraigned Sept. 26 on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment. Williamson allegedly killed Jim Matthews, 57, with a hammer after Matthews arrived home at Hidden Harbor condominiums off of Jefferson Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 23 from his job as an overnight anchor on WWJ-AM (950) radio station.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
truecrimedaily

Mich. men accused of killing teen, witness to prevent her from testifying against them

LANSING, Mich. (TCD) -- Two men face charges in connection with the death of a teen girl and woman who disappeared in 2021. According to a news release from the Michigan Attorney General's Office, the Michigan State Police launched an investigation into 17-year-old Brynn Bills' disappearance in August 2021. A month later, police reportedly determined that 36-year-old Brad Srebnik, 35-year-old Joshua Wirgau, and 34-year-old Abby Hill were involved with Bills' death.
MICHIGAN STATE
truecrimedaily

N.Y. mom arrested for allegedly letting 10-year-old son get 'large' tattoo on his arm at motel

LLOYD, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old woman faces a child endangerment charge after she reportedly allowed her young son to get a permanent tattoo on his arm. Town of Lloyd Police said in an arrest report officers arrested Crystal Thomas on Oct. 4 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child because she allegedly allowed her "10-year-old juvenile child to get a large permanent ink tattoo on his body."
LLOYD, NY
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

48K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy