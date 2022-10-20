‘Boogies and the Woogies’ author Marianne Reed says book has message of peace despite differences

Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Kathleen Madigan promises ‘a good time’ at Schuster comedy show
Comedienne Kathleen Madigan will bring her witty, storytelling style to the Schuster Center on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. courtesy of Dayton Live. Madigan, who grew up near St. Louis in a large Catholic family, is excited to be making her way through the Midwest. According to Madigan, “the Midwest gets her” and the show will be semi-memorable.
dayton.com
Shadow cast will perform during ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ viewing at Fitton Center
HAMILTON — A showing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” complete with a debut shadow cast performance from The Denton Affair, will return to the Fitton Center just in time for Halloween. The Journal-News spoke with one of the members of The Denton Affair to find out more...
dayton.com
DCDC’s ‘Musicology’ salutes legacy of Prince
Dinner theater presentation slated Oct. 29-30 at Sinclair Conference Center. The enduring musical legacy of Prince (1958-2016), one of the best and most gifted entertainers and musicians of his generation, will be saluted by Dayton Contemporary Dance Company in “Musicology,” slated Oct. 29 and 30 in the Ponitz Sinclair Conference Center at Sinclair Community College.
dayton.com
Middletown’s first Fall Fest offers diverse activities for families
Organizer: ‘You don’t want to give anybody an excuse not to come.’. For the last two months, since Jeri Lewis was hired as coordinator of events and special projects for the city of Middletown, she has planned the city’s first Fall Fest. The end result is a...
dayton.com
Hamilton native gets break in blockbuster ‘Halloween Ends’ movie
Jessica Ross’s life has been blowing up since she got her first role in the blockbuster movie “Halloween Ends,” which was released on Oct. 14. “It’s been more exciting than I could ever imagine,” said the 2007 Hamilton High School graduate in response to appearing in the latest “Halloween” franchise movie.
dayton.com
Gluten Free Night happening Wednesdays at Yellow Cab Tavern
Wednesday nights at the Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton are getting a lot more exciting. Hot Dish, a food truck with comfort food catering to gluten sensitivity, will be at the Yellow Cab Tavern every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Gluten Free Night. “There are two...
dayton.com
17 pizza restaurants you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area pizza restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Beavercreek...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Gem City Butchery has big plans
With their business just beginning, most people in the region have probably not heard of Gem City Butchery, but if owners Jonathon Mezera and Elliott Harrell have anything to say about it, it’s only a matter of time. The duo who have been active for several months with their...
dayton.com
New secondhand bookstore coming to downtown Dayton
A new secondhand bookstore is coming to downtown Dayton with hopes of giving more books another chance to live in somebody’s library. Rabbit Hole Books will be located at 27 W. First Street in the former spaces of Beaunique Boutique and Fronana. Larkin Vonalt, executive director of Dayton Book...
dayton.com
Airline Dairy Creme has new set of owners: ‘We’re a new local family carrying on the tradition’
A family-owned Vandalia landmark is welcoming a new family into its legacy. Airline Dairy Creme, a four-generation family-owned restaurant and ice cream shop, has been bought by Allen and Sarah Lay, who also own Kona Ice of Troy. “We’re a new local family carrying on the tradition,” Allen said in...
dayton.com
Ariake Grille & Sushi Bar to open second location in Bellbrook
Ariake Grille & Sushi Bar is opening a second location next week in the former space of Zemore’s Wine Cellar and Bistro in Bellbrook. The boutique establishment that featured wines not typically found in your local grocery store closed in July. Maria Kim, the owner of Ariake Grille &...
dayton.com
Rochelle’s story: Support from ‘a great village’
Dayton woman thriving through health journey. Rochelle Jones, 52, delivers a straightforward yet encouraging message to women who have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer: “It’s not a death sentence; stay positive.”. The Dayton resident knows all too well this health news “is a lot to take in.”...
dayton.com
Local food pantries manage decreased supply, increased demand
Numbers went up during height of COVID-19 pandemic and did not lower. The need for food for families in Butler County is up, according to local pantry managers. And as the holidays approach, some are asking the public to give a little earlier to help. One pantry experiencing an influx...
dayton.com
Archdeacon: ‘Big Leprechaun’ still inspiring Flyers five decades after death
It’s no different now than it was 6 ½ decades ago. They’re still looking for Matt Dahlinghaus. “He was just three or four and he was playing a trick on our parents,” Beth Conway, Matt’s older sister, recalled of that panicked day in their E. Fifth Street home. “The front door was open and he hid behind it, right up against the wall, for three hours!
