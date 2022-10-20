‘Boogies and the Woogies’ author Marianne Reed says book has message of peace despite differences

It’s no different now than it was 6 ½ decades ago. They’re still looking for Matt Dahlinghaus. “He was just three or four and he was playing a trick on our parents,” Beth Conway, Matt’s older sister, recalled of that panicked day in their E. Fifth Street home. “The front door was open and he hid behind it, right up against the wall, for three hours!

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO