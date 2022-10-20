Houston man accused of fatally choking common-law wife after she allegedly strangled child

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man stands accused of fatally choking his 22-year-old common-law wife in front of their two children.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, at around 11:30 p.m., Houston Police Department officers responded to a hotel on Bay Area Boulevard to a report of a possible assault, police said in a news release. Officers reportedly spoke with Jyron Charles Lee and discovered Lee and his wife had gotten into a dispute.

Lee told authorities he put his wife in a chokehold after she allegedly choked their 3-year-old child, KPRC-TV reports. Lee reportedly said that she tried to choke him as well, but he was able to grab the victim’s arms and put her in a chokehold. She eventually became unresponsive, and Lee called 911, according to KPRC.

The suspect’s wife, who KPRC identified as Nancy Reed, was reportedly transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

According to police, Lee was arrested and charged with murder. His bond was set at $250,000, KPRC reports.

The children, who were not harmed, were reportedly placed into the custody of Child Protective Services until they can be placed with family.

Before the fatal choking, KRPC reports that police responded to the hotel earlier that night to reports of a "custody battle" between the victim and suspect. Authorities reportedly spoke with the couple and were able to settle the dispute.

