ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston man accused of fatally choking common-law wife after she allegedly strangled child

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IqQZ_0igtrWsj00

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man stands accused of fatally choking his 22-year-old common-law wife in front of their two children.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, at around 11:30 p.m., Houston Police Department officers responded to a hotel on Bay Area Boulevard to a report of a possible assault, police said in a news release. Officers reportedly spoke with Jyron Charles Lee and discovered Lee and his wife had gotten into a dispute.

Lee told authorities he put his wife in a chokehold after she allegedly choked their 3-year-old child, KPRC-TV reports. Lee reportedly said that she tried to choke him as well, but he was able to grab the victim’s arms and put her in a chokehold. She eventually became unresponsive, and Lee called 911, according to KPRC.

The suspect’s wife, who KPRC identified as Nancy Reed, was reportedly transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

According to police, Lee was arrested and charged with murder. His bond was set at $250,000, KPRC reports.

The children, who were not harmed, were reportedly placed into the custody of Child Protective Services until they can be placed with family.

Before the fatal choking, KRPC reports that police responded to the hotel earlier that night to reports of a "custody battle" between the victim and suspect. Authorities reportedly spoke with the couple and were able to settle the dispute.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Houston carjacking caught on camera, suspect arrested

HOUSTON - Houston police have made an arrest in a robbery that occurred in May. Hector Mena, 26, is charged with aggravated robbery from an incident that occurred on May 7 at an apartment complex at 9800 Richmond Ave. According to police, the victim had just arrived at home when...
HOUSTON, TX
truecrimedaily

Man accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend days before she was supposed to give birth

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man was recently arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his pregnant girlfriend earlier this year. According to a news release from the Houston Police Department, on April 8 at approximately 9:35 a.m., patrol officers found Amber Butler, 27, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a white Chevrolet Malibu parked in the main lane of traffic on Willowben Boulevard. Police said she had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING

Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
KHOU

'Very violent' gang members charged as part of new crime crackdown in Houston, HPD chief says

HOUSTON, Texas — A number of gang members described as "very violent" were taken into federal custody following a round of weekend arrests in Houston. The seven members of the Freemoney gang are accused of robberies, home invasions, drive-by shootings and drug activity. They also tried to recruit others willing to kill or do whatever else might be needed, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
HOUSTON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Twins Escape Handcuffed From Abusive Texas Home [SHOCKING VIDEO]

Horrible story coming out of Cypress, Texas this week and it only gets worse the more you watch. Around 5:30 in the morning, a woman was woken up to the sound of someone ringing her doorbell. Two teenagers were at her front door in handcuffs saying they just escaped their abusive home in the neighborhood and needed to call 911. The woman has chosen to stay anonymous and she let the teens come inside. She offered them some food since they said they had not eaten in a week.
CYPRESS, TX
KHOU

Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee

PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
HOUSTON, TX
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

48K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy