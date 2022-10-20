Read full article on original website
Maui Cattle Company hosts drive-up sale, Oct. 28, 2022
Maui Cattle Company, a local business founded in 2002, will host a drive-up sale on Friday, Oct. 28, at their facility in Kahului. Customers are able to purchase five-pound vacuum-sealed bags of ground beef for $20 on Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The Maui Cattle Company facility is located at 106 S. Kane Street, Kahului, 96732, between Kahului Foodland and Sysco.
Surfrider Foundation: ongoing elevated bacteria count at Kahului Harbor and Waioka
Surfrider Foundation’s Blue Water Task Force program released its water quality report for October 2022. The citizen science water quality testing program found elevated bacteria levels at two Maui sites. Kahului Harbor in Central Maui, and Waioka “Venus Pool” in East Maui both had medium levels of Enterococcus bacteria...
Report: Maui hotels lead state in Revenue Per Available Room and Average Daily Rate
Maui County hotels led the counties in September, achieving revenue per available room of $350 (+21.3% vs. 2021, +51.7% vs. 2019), and an average daily rate of $536 (+10.1% vs. 2021, +69.6% vs. 2019). Occupancy at Maui County hotels was 65.4%, up +6 percentage points vs. 2021, and down -7.7 percentage points vs. 2019.
Ask the Candidates: Maui mayoral candidates on overtourism, cost of living, affordable housing, public safety and water
The race for Maui’s top executive job comes down to incumbent Michael Victorino, and challenger Richard Bissen. The two garnered the most votes in the Primary Election and now face off in the General Election, with the top vote getter to lead the County of Maui for the next four years as mayor.
Five Maui County students awarded $5,000 scholarships each from AlohaCare
AlohaCare awarded seven $5,000 academic scholarships to Hawaiʻi students from four islands — three from Maui, two from Oʻahu and one each from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. “Our annual AlohaCare Scholarship’s mission is to encourage workforce development and support students seeking careers in healthcare,” said AlohaCare CEO Francoise Culley-Trotman. “Our team is grateful that we are able to help students follow their educational dreams.”
Two visitors rescued from South Maui waters at Kamaʻole Beach Park I
Two visitors were rescued from waters at the south end of Kamaʻole Beach Park I in Kīhei on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, South District Ocean Safety officers observed two individuals struggling in the water. Ocean Safety personnel responded with one officer paddling...
List: Maui lane closures, Oct. 22-28
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
Op-Ed: Grassroot Institute of Hawaiʻi on Bill 107, well intended, but not the right fix
Managing editor and communications director – Grassroot Institute of Hawaiʻi. Maui mayor signs housing law, giving impression it will work. The Institute testified the new ordinance is likely to do more harm than good toward the cause of encouraging more homebuilding. A new Maui County law is being...
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 23, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 23, 2022. May they rest in peace. Olivia Marie Taufa Talakai (Tuita), 56, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away in Maui Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 11, 2022. She was born in Petani, Eua, Tonga on May 22, 1966, where she resided until 1988.
The 10 BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Maui, Hawaii – (With Photos)
If you’re looking for the best breakfast restaurants in Maui, look no further! In this paradise island, you’ll be spoiled for choice with an abundance of world-class eateries serving up everything from fresh seafood to locally sourced fruits and vegetables. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite to...
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with Richard Bissen
Victorino and Bissen were asked 10 questions — a mix of serious and less serious ones — that both reflect their stance on issues as well as their personalities.
Kahului post office to host Passport Fair
The Kahului post office announced that they will be hosting a Passport Fair during Halloween weekend to help those who are planning to travel internationally.
Free workshop on volunteerism offered for Maui nonprofits, Nov. 3
Nonprofit leaders can learn how to build trust among volunteers while increasing retention and recognition of their work during an in-person workshop and networking opportunity sponsored by the Maui County Department of Housing & Human Concerns. Facilitator/Trainer Diane Parnes will lead the workshop set for 9 a.m. to noon Thursday,...
County council advances bill to ban commercial 'dockless vehicles' on Maui
Taking a 'proactive' step in protecting pedestrians on the island, a Maui County council committee voted Monday to advance Bill 133, which proposes to prohibit dockless vehicle rentals. Dockless vehicles include electric bicycles and scooters that can be unlocked through an app and parked anywhere.
Haunted Block Party Oct. 28 at Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei
The Kīhei 4th Friday event this month at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka features the Haunted Block Party. The event will be held on Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. It will feature Halloween tricks and treats, stilt walkers, face painters, balloon twisting, dinosaur rides, a keiki costume contest and 4 Kids Quick Science along with T-Rex the realistic dinosaur. There will be candy for children of all ages.
Police use bait cars as thefts rise
An empty garage is what's left for Wahiawa resident, Mohamed Ismail Mohamed Irshad, after thieves got away with his car at a beach in Waianae.
13 Public Safety recruits graduate from basic training as adult correctional officers
The Department of Public Safety welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. A total of 13 recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state.
Woman accused of attacking dog with machete will remain behind bars
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui judge has denied a woman’s request to be released from jail after she allegedly attacked a dog with a machete. The Maui News reports that 40-year-old Tiare Kawaakoa is accused of slashing a dog multiple times on Aug. 13 at the Paia municipal parking lot.
Another Death At The Maui Jail Is Apparently A Suicide
A 44-year-old Molokai woman who died at the Maui Community Correctional Center Monday night apparently committed suicide, making her the sixth prisoner to commit suicide at the facility in slightly more than five years. MCCC staff were summoned to the woman’s cell at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, and medical and...
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
