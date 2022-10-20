Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Letters: BESE proposal does not help students
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is proposing a change to the high school accountability system solely to reduce the number of high schools rated A or B, not to make the accountability system a better reflection of public schools. After the proposal was reviewed by superintendents and accountability...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: The controversial Angola Plan for youth has been implemented. Let’s keep it short.
As last week started, officials from the Office of Juvenile Justice took some journalists on a tour of the new lockup on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. The facility, where up to 24 of what officials believe are the state’s most violent teenagers can stay, is just inside the entrance of one of the nation’s most recognized penal institutions.
theadvocate.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
theadvocate.com
You may see lawn winterizers in stores, but Dan Gill says we don't need them in Louisiana
Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. Is there anything I should be doing to winterize my centipede grass? I get so confused when I walk in the garden center and see all the products touting winterizing your lawn. Looking at information on the internet just makes me more confused. Mark Keller.
theadvocate.com
Duson man succumbs to injuries after running stop sign, crashing into tree in St. Landry Parish
A Duson man died from his injuries after running a stop sign and crashing into a tree in St. Landry Parish Thursday night. Wilfredo A. Cruz, 45, of Duson, was driving a 2000 Acura Integra south on Bearb Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Cruz failed to stop for the stop sign at the road’s intersection with La. 356 and crossed over both lanes of travel, then struck a pipe gate and crashed into a tree, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Three people are dead after two Sunday night crashes in Acadiana; five fatalities over weekend
Two Sunday evening crashes claimed three lives in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 83-year-old Shirley A. Chiasson and 34-year-old Jeffrey A. Holmes, both of Morgan City.
theadvocate.com
Children, adults don costumes at St. Francisville Trunk or Treat
Amelia Mayeux posed on the yellow brick road at Red Stick Armature Works' trunk display at the St. Francisville Trunk or Treat on Thursday evening. She was joined by children dressed as princesses, a dinosaur cowboy, witches, Spider-Man and other characters. Businesses decorated their trunks and donned costumes to hand...
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana remains as Feliciana's only undefeated team
The West Feliciana Saints continued their march down the long road to perfection Friday, putting in their most dominant performance yet in a road game against Belaire High School 55-14. It was their sixth straight district game and sixth district win. They will be looking for their seventh straight district...
Comments / 0