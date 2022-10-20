ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

wvpublic.org

State Scores Low On National Report Card

West Virginia’s math and reading scores are some of the lowest in the nation, but data released by the U.S. Department of Education Monday shows academic decline across the country. West Virginia’s scores fell across the board on the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), the first nationwide...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

As RSV Numbers Rise, State’s Pediatric Bed Capacity Fills Up

Children's hospitals in neighboring states are experiencing a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases, and hospitals in West Virginia expect to quickly follow suit. West Virginia Health Association President and CEO Jim Kaufman said the states' three main children's hospitals are reporting a noticeable uptick in numbers. Kaufman said...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

W.Va. PEIA Addressing Funding Challenges

After a major financial shortfall, the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) is working on shoring up its future funding. The agency ended the past fiscal year down $93 million. West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said the shortfall came, in part, from a reduction in projected investment income and...
wvpublic.org

Justice Says COVID-19 Vaccine Won’t Be Required For Students

West Virginia won’t require children to receive the COVID-19 vaccination for school enrollment, according to Gov. Jim Justice. He doubled down on his stance against vaccine mandates at Monday’s press conference following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine experts’ vote that the COVID-19 vaccine be added to the children’s routine vaccination list. This was not a mandate.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

