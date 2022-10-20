Read full article on original website
Historic Company Store For Sale And A New Tool For Overdose Prevention, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, there is a 100-year-old building in southern West Virginia that is for sale. But it's not just a building, it is a cultural and personal landmark for many. Jessica Lilly spoke with real estate agent and historian David Sibray about the property. Also, in this...
State Scores Low On National Report Card
West Virginia’s math and reading scores are some of the lowest in the nation, but data released by the U.S. Department of Education Monday shows academic decline across the country. West Virginia’s scores fell across the board on the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), the first nationwide...
As RSV Numbers Rise, State’s Pediatric Bed Capacity Fills Up
Children's hospitals in neighboring states are experiencing a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases, and hospitals in West Virginia expect to quickly follow suit. West Virginia Health Association President and CEO Jim Kaufman said the states' three main children's hospitals are reporting a noticeable uptick in numbers. Kaufman said...
W.Va. PEIA Addressing Funding Challenges
After a major financial shortfall, the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) is working on shoring up its future funding. The agency ended the past fiscal year down $93 million. West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said the shortfall came, in part, from a reduction in projected investment income and...
Justice Says COVID-19 Vaccine Won’t Be Required For Students
West Virginia won’t require children to receive the COVID-19 vaccination for school enrollment, according to Gov. Jim Justice. He doubled down on his stance against vaccine mandates at Monday’s press conference following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine experts’ vote that the COVID-19 vaccine be added to the children’s routine vaccination list. This was not a mandate.
