Harry Styles’s Former Home Is Listed With Realtor Emma Hernan From Selling Sunset
The former Los Angeles home of One Direction alumnus Harry Styles is on the market again. Set on a private gated lot above the Sunset Strip, the modern four-bedroom, six-bathroom house is listed at $7.995 million. The boxy glass-walled construction of the modern home feels quintessentially LA, even bearing a strong resemblance to the titular character’s Hollywood Hills home in the Emmy-nominated series Bojack Horseman, which was set in a highly parodic (if not accurate) version of the city.
Thrillist
NYC Is Getting a DIY Charcuterie Board Shop This December
The "Chipotle of Charcuterie" is about to debut in the Big Apple. Kured, the Boston-based make-it-yourself charcuterie shop, is finally expanding to NYC, and it will open a store in the heart of Greenwich Village at 218 Thompson Street. Hungry customers will be able to get their own customized charcuterie spreads, which will feature artisan salamis, sweet and savory sides, and, of course, local New England farmer's cheeses.
Harper's Bazaar
The insider’s guide to New York
Concrete jungle. The big Apple. The city that never sleeps. Two key qualities seem to unite New York’s many names: enormity and possibility. From its eclectic food scene to its iconic line-up of department stores, you’re unlikely to be able to enjoy everything this sprawling metropolis has to offer during a single trip – so whittling down your priorities before you board your flight is crucial.
Thrillist
Take a Look Inside the First New York or Nowhere Flagship Store Opening in NYC
New Yorkers, get ready to celebrate everything Big Apple. The quintessential New Yorker store is officially opening a permanent location in the city. This Saturday, October 22, New York or Nowhere (NYON), the trendy and celebrity-approved lifestyle brand celebrating the city's very own essence, is finally opening its first permanent store in downtown Manhattan. Located at 250 Lafayette Street, the store will feature a 1,000-square-foot space featuring athleisure wear, accessories, and home goods for New Yorkers and NYC fans to purchase.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
Gloria Vanderbilt's Former Upper East Side Townhouse Listed for Sale for $12 Million — See Inside
A New York City brownstone previously owned by heiress and style icon Gloria Vanderbilt has hit the market for just under $12 million. Vanderbilt, who is also the mother of Anderson Cooper, lived in the Upper East Side residence in the 1980s and '90s according to a release from Compass, which is co-listing the property with Leslie Garfield for $11.995 million.
Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s Palm Springs Honeymoon Hideaway Just Listed for $5.6 Million
The seller of this Palm Springs landmark has left the building. And now, you too can live like Elvis and Priscilla Presley once did. Most famous for being the futuristic residence in which the King and his wife honeymooned in 1967, a popular California tourist attraction dubbed “The House of Tomorrow” has just hit the market after an ambitious two-year renovation. The mid-century modern abode dates back to 1962 when it was first designed by William Krisel for home builder Robert Alexander. Alexander loved it so much; he kept the commission for himself. Shortly after, the “it” couple was said to have leased the space for a year prior to their marriage, reported The Wall Street Journal.
A Beautifully Preserved Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York’s Hudson Valley Just Listed for $1.5 Million
Nature was a theme that ran throughout all of Frank Lloyd Wright’s works, and it doesn’t get much closer to the outdoors than this Usonian-style home in New York’s Hudson Valley. Formally known as the Socrates Zaferiou House, named after its first owner, the 1961 prefab design...
Take a look inside the most expensive home in the country, a penthouse in New York City's Central Park Tower that just listed for $250 million
A $250 million NYC penthouse just hit the market, becoming the most expensive home in the US. At 1,416 feet above the city, it's the world's tallest residence, located within the luxury skyscraper Central Park Tower on Billionaires' Row. Take a look inside the apartment, which boasts 17,545 square feet...
PopSugar
Lori Harvey Turns Heads in a Sheer Illusion Catsuit and Stiletto Heels
On Wednesday, Lori Harvey stepped out to support her friend, designer LaQuan Smith, at the launch party for his capsule collection with Cash by Cash App. The 25-year-old supermodel attended the event — which included a dinner at Lightbox in New York City — sporting a sheer catsuit underneath an embroidered faux-leather bomber jacket. Both of the bold items are key pieces from Smith's latest four-piece collection.
Cher's Malibu Beach House With Unique Feature Goes on the Market
Before Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek and her wall of different-colored wigs, there was Cher — the 76-year-old singer earned her diva status both for her six-decade singing career and a number of iconic hair moments. Cher is known for extravagance in all aspects of her life and the...
Lori Harvey Takes Street Style From Day to Night With Havaianas X Market 2-in-1 Flip-Flop Slippers
Fall temperatures can vary, but Lori Harvey has figured out a way to combat the weather. On Wednesday, the model and skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in the new Havaianas Zip Top Market Flip Flops while running errands in Los Angeles. Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Market and Havaianas have collaborated on a puffer shoe that zips off into a flip-flop. Retailing for $120, the silhouette was crafted in Brazil and features a cushioned footbed with a textured rice pattern and includes a rubber flip-flop sole. Harvey complemented the cool shoe with an outfit that stayed true to her signature street style aesthetic. She...
Luxury in Every Detail! Black Woman Handbag Extraordinaire Designs Italian-Made Luxury Travel Bags
Meet Lola Banjo, the Black woman founder behind the luxury Italian-made handbag and travel accessory line, Silver & Riley. It was during her travels that Banjo realized how hard it was to find a travel bag that was functional, stylish, high-quality, and affordable. Recognizing the highly profitable gap in the market, Banjo sprung into action and Silver & Riley was born.
How Artist Cyprien Gaillard Brought an Under-Recognized Sculpture Near Paris’s Centre Pompidou Back to Life
On a street not far from Paris’s Centre Pompidou, there once was a sculpture that moved. It had a muscular man formed from gold leaf and bronze who, at various points of the day, would appear to fight a dragon, a crab, and a rooster, clanging as his arms and body swayed around. A clock nearby him announced the time. Since 2003, the year that funding to maintain the piece dried up, its clock has been stopped, and the man has remained static. A quiet hush has since fallen over this sculpture by Jacques Monestier, titled Le Défenseur du temps (The...
Kaws and The North Face Release Second Collection
While “XX” might mean kisses to the general public, streetwear enthusiasts are more inclined to think of Kaws when they come across the double crosses. American artist and designer Kaws, aka Brian Donnelly, is once again lending his talents to The North Face for a new collection for fall 2022, adding to the already-massive range that dropped back in February. The upcoming assortment includes styles from The North Face’s Expedition System — a line initially launched in 1990 that was designed for high-altitude exploration. Select pieces getting a revamp include signature jackets, pants and accessories, including the 1996 Nuptse Jacket, 1986...
Ineichen Auctioneers Upcoming Skeletons & Tourbillons Auction Will Include Two Custom Made Cartier Watches
Ineichen Auctioneers has been selling unique timepieces from every era of watchmaking since its founding in 1973. Later this month, the Zurich auction house’s 2022 programming with end with a two-part sale of complicated watches. The first portion will take place on October 29 and feature more than 30 watches showcasing tourbillons and skeletonization, including two one-of-a-kind Cartier models the brand custom-made for a private client. This unique pair of Cartier timepieces was brought to Ineichen Auctioneers directly from the original owner. Both models come from the era of the maison’s Collection Privée Cartier Paris (CPCP), which operated from 1998 to...
BET
Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Art Will Be Seen On Samsonite’s Upcoming Luggage Collection
If you’re preparing to travel for the holidays, you definitely want to purchase these new, colorful luggage bags from Samsonite with the company honoring Jean-Michel Basquiat’s artwork for their upcoming collection. Basquiat’s collection United Skull and Pez Dispenser are displayed on the front of two C-Lite model luggages...
hypebeast.com
Drake is Giving Fans Free Dave’s Hot Chicken for His Birthday
Becoming America’s fastest-growing restaurant back in May, Dave’s Hot Chicken has come a long way from its roots in an East Hollywood parking lot. Included in the journey was investment from Drake, “I tried the food and it was amazing,” said the Canadian artist in 2021. “After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest.”
intheknow.com
Studio in Brooklyn high-rise gets dramatic $1,000 makeover in just one day
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. On this episode of 1K Dream Room, host...
