The seller of this Palm Springs landmark has left the building. And now, you too can live like Elvis and Priscilla Presley once did. Most famous for being the futuristic residence in which the King and his wife honeymooned in 1967, a popular California tourist attraction dubbed “The House of Tomorrow” has just hit the market after an ambitious two-year renovation. The mid-century modern abode dates back to 1962 when it was first designed by William Krisel for home builder Robert Alexander. Alexander loved it so much; he kept the commission for himself. Shortly after, the “it” couple was said to have leased the space for a year prior to their marriage, reported The Wall Street Journal.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO