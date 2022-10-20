ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Diana “Never Stood A Chance” In ‘The Crown’s’ Season 5 Trailer

By Sammy Approved
 3 days ago

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

The trailer for Netflix’s highly-anticipated historical drama series, “The Crown” Season 5 debuted today. The short trailer takes us through a whirlwind of events for the royal family. Watch all the drama unfold inside.

The long-awaited fifth season of the acclaimed series lands on the streaming platform next month and it is finally getting into the new decade for the world’s most fascinating royal family. “The Crown” returns with its fictional dramatization of the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.

The trailer picks up in a “royal crisis” with a quote from the Queen saying, “iIn light of the events in the last 12 months, perhaps I have more to reflect on than most.”

The two-minute trailer goes on to discuss royal scandals, their public family drama and the spotlight beaming over the beloved Princess Diana. The upcoming season promises to highlight the royal family’s “biggest challenge yet,” which was at the time Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ media war.

“People will never understand how it’s really been for me,” Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, says in the trailer. “I never stood a chance.”

One of the most exciting shows returns just months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. This season is expected to bring up a great deal of emotions for its fans. The show quickly began trending on Twitter after it dropped this morning (Oct. 20).   As the next season highlights the Royal family’s 90’s controversies, it parallels to what is currently happening with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s public battles and separation to the family reign.

Be sure to catch all the drama this season. Season 5 of “The Crown” debuts Nov. 9 to Netflix.

Watch the trailer below:

