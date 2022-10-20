Read full article on original website
Liv Morgan Shows Off Nasty Battle Wounds From WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they eventually got fed up with her. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
Sasha Banks Spotted Hanging Out With Miyu Yamashita
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She met a huge star recently as well. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing...
Shawn Michaels Says ‘Everyone Is Healthy’ After WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
The third annual Halloween Havoc premium live event is finally in the books. The show emanated from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and featured multiple gimmick matches. NXT head booker Shawn Michaels revealed during the post-Halloween Havoc press conference that the talent that worked the show tonight is doing...
Tony Khan Blasted After Reports of Him Possibly Buying Out CM Punk’s AEW Contract
AEW President Tony Khan has a lot of love for professional wrestling and no one can doubt that. However, things have not been going well for him regarding his reputation. The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally burying them in the process. They then got involved in a brawl backstage and were subsequently suspended. In fact, AEW is in talks of buying out CM Punk’s contract.
Spoiler On WWE’s Planned Lineup For RAW Tonight
WWE is one week closer to November 5th’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. The red brand has a big show planned, and we’ve got the lineup. This is also your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported the plan for tonight’s lineup behind Fightful’s paywall. It appears that...
Dominik Mysterio Compares Himself To Eddie Guerrero During WWE Raw This Week
Dominik Mysterio has been getting nuclear heat ever since he aligned himself with The Judgment Day during a previous episode of Raw. Tonight, Dominik compared himself to a beloved WWE legend in a huge way. The Judgment Day opened tonight’s edition of Raw inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North...
James Ellsworth Has Hilarious Reaction To WWE Raw Mention This Week
James Ellsworth is no longer a part of WWE, but that doesn’t mean the company cannot use his name to get a reaction from the crowd. The former SmackDown star got his namedropped during Raw tonight and he reacted to that in a hilarious way. The Judgment Day and...
Elias Receives Old Theme Song During WWE Raw This Week
Elias returned to WWE after weeks of absence last week and immediately ignited a rivalry with Seth Rollins. The Drifter appeared during Raw tonight with his old WWE theme song. Elias took on Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy during Raw tonight. The Raw superstar entered the ring to his...
Austin Theory Finally Ends Insane Losing Streak During WWE Raw This Week
Vince McMahon booked Austin Theory to win Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match. Many fans believed the push stopped after Triple H took over and put the young star in a losing predicament. The losing streak finally ended during Raw tonight. Austin Theory squared off against Mustafa Ali...
WWE NXT Won’t Make Cinematic Matches A Regular Thing
WWE has been taping cinematic matches for quite some time now, something that was very useful during the pandemic. The company brought back the concept for NXT Halloween Havoc tonight, but Shawn Michaels says that won’t be a recurring thing for the white and gold brand in the future.
Kurt Angle Is Still In Touch With Shane McMahon
Shane McMahon returned to WWE television after a long hiatus during this year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about. Shane McMahon had a substantial amount of heat on himself for taking over the men’s...
Chris Jericho Likes Tweet Blasting CM Punk
CM Punk returned to pro wrestling during AEW Rampage: The First Dance last year. Since then Punk had solid matches and feuds with the likes of Eddie Kingston and MJF. He even won the AEW World Title twice, but things simply haven’t been going well for him for quite some time now.
Why WWE NXT Didn’t Give Bron Breakker The Steiner Name
Bron Breakker has been on a roll after his debut in NXT 2.0 back in September last year. He has been booked very well as the NXT Champion as well. Obviously, he is just getting started. The current NXT Champion has defeated everyone on his path and continues to be...
Tony Khan Says Renee Paquette’s Brain Is Valuable To AEW
Renee Paquette was a part of the WWE family for eight years until she parted ways with the company back in the Summer of 2020. She parted ways with the company after FOX’s WWE Backstage show was cancelled. As seen on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette...
Sasha Banks Trains At Lucha Libre Barcelona
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. Sasha Banks is currently in Barcelona. The WWE superstar was joined at the Fira de Barcelona Conference Center by his close buddy De Ella Samuray del Sol, better known as Kalisto in the WWE, who was representing Kanndela CBD at the World CBD Awards event.
Santos Escobar Disapproves Of Dominik Mysterio’s Self-Comparison To Eddie Guerrero
Dominik Mysterio seems to have found his footing with The Judgment Day. The young wrestler cut a heel promo during Raw tonight and that didn’t sit well with many fans and peers. Dominik Mysterio compared himself to Eddie Guerrero during the opening segment of Raw tonight. The promo got...
Bray Wyatt’s ‘Crazy Ideas’ Get Big Kudos From DDP
Bray Wyatt is most certainly one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, and many fans agree with this notion. However, he was never used properly until the very end. The Fiend was arguably his most creative character and truly showed just how imaginative Bray Wyatt would be. Unfortunately, his gimmick was never booked well in WWE until his release last year.
Controversy Sparks Over Thunder Rosa’s Friends No Longer Getting Work With AEW
Thunder Rosa is injured, but there is also reported backstage heat on her within the company. This Mean Girls style backstage politics could have also pushed out Rosa’s friends. Dave Meltzer noted in this week’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Thunder Rosa and the people closest to her are not...
Saraya Jokes About How Long People Have Mispronounced Her Name
Saraya’s WWE career was cut short due to recurring injuries. She parted ways with WWE in July and made her AEW debut a couple of weeks ago. Saraya also wants her fans to know the proper pronunciation of her name. Saraya took to Twitter on Sunday and made a...
Bray Wyatt Drops Incredibly Cryptic New Twitter Bio After WWE Return
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE included a lot of anticipation. Now that he’s back, the cryptic messages can come at full force. On this week’s episode of SmackDown, Wyatt made a confession as he teased doing “horrible things.” It seems that he updated his Twitter bio to display a very cryptic message to go along with that.
