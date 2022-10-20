MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rideshare driver in Meriden, Connecticut, was choked by a passenger she picked up on Tuesday, police said. According to police, a woman said she picked up a fare and took two men to a local Popeye’s. While in the drive-through, she said one of the men became belligerent with the employees and her. She said at one point, he put a belt around her neck and began choking her.

