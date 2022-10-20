Read full article on original website
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other...
The 5 questions on all Missouri ballots for Nov. 8 election
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When Missourians go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, every voter will have to answer five very important questions on their ballot. These five ballot measures are simple “Yes” or “No” questions, but the consequences of each decision will be felt in the years to come.
Missouri Sec. of State wants tighter rules on racy public library books
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a top Republican prospect for governor, wants to block public funding for library books that might appeal to the “prurient” — meaning sexual — interests of minors.
Few Missouri school districts used a COVID testing program. Vendor was paid over $16M
A Boston biotech company was paid over $16 million in Missouri for its work operating a little-used COVID testing program that only 25 school districts opted into. Ginkgo Bioworks was originally contracted by the state last year to operate a screening COVID testing program backed by nearly $185 million in federal funds. The program had been slow to get off the ground and launched the day many students returned to the classroom for the 2021-22 school year.
Midterm Rankings: The 7 Senate seats most likely to flip
(The Hill) – A little more than two weeks stand between now and Election Day, and it’s likely going to come down to the wire as Republicans and Democrats duke it out for Senate supremacy. The two sides are fresh off of third-quarter fundraising releases and squarely in...
What are the most-popular Halloween candies in Missouri and Illinois?
CandyStore.com recently released its annual "Most Popular Halloween Candy By State" report, which offers an interactive map and findings from all 50 U.S. states.
New Missouri law aimed at homeless camping faces legal challenges
A new law set to go into effect in 2023 will criminalize people who sleep on state-owned land.
PHOTOS: 100-room mansion with wild past for sale in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A historic mansion in West Virginia with 100 rooms and a dodgy past, is something that you just have to see. Built by the Vandergrift family in 1901 as a summer home for their playboy son, the home has a rich history but with a questionable past. The home housed dog and cock fighting rings, gambling, and rooms specifically for drugs. Promotional literature on the mansion from the early 2000s says that it was built for one reason: “to feed Vandergrift’s love for gambling, womanizing, drinking and hunting.”
O’Fallon fire crew helping with rural Missouri brush fire
The low humidity, dry air, and high winds made for dangerous fire conditions.
Missing Michigan family spotted at gas station 300 miles from home
FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — A missing family from West Michigan was spotted earlier this week at a gas station in the state’s Upper Peninsula, nearly 300 miles from their home, police confirmed. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, left their...
Starbucks workers strike, protest over employee’s firing in Ladue
Some Starbucks workers in St. Louis County are walking the picket line, going on strike to protest the firing of an employee.
How I got my student loans forgiven: Physician in North Carolina
(NerdWallet) – The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is sometimes criticized for providing debt relief to borrowers working in public service who took on high loan amounts and earn enough income to repay their debt. One of the borrowers who benefitted from PSLF is Dr. Casey Glass, an associate...
California teacher accused of threatening violence against student in secretly recorded video
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KTLA) – A Southern California high school teacher was placed on leave Monday after allegedly threatening violence against a female student in a video that went viral on social media. Robert Bean, an English teacher at Cajon High School in San Bernardino, was being secretly recorded...
Divers recover decades-old missing vehicles from Lake of the Ozarks
Lake of the Ozarks turned into a possible crime scene as two underwater search teams recovered decades-old vehicles at the bottom of the lake.
St. Louis County councilwoman wants to spend $1M on mobile medical unit for health department
A St. Louis County Councilwoman introduced legislation to spend $1 million to give the county health department a mobile medical unit. However, officials said the idea is a waste of taxpayers' money.
Why are highway signs green?
(WHTM) — When driving on an interstate or any other major highway, you may see a sign directing you to a different city or another roadway. Most of these signs are green. But who chose green, and why? Well, there’s actually a science behind it. As the Arizona...
Police charge 17 year-old with murder after finding mom’s body in trunk of car
(NEXSTAR) – A teenager from Texas has been charged with murder after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol discovered a dead body in the trunk of the car he was driving last week. Tyler Roenz, 17, was also charged with tampering with evidence “in the death and disappearance of...
I-70 reopened Sunday morning after brush fire Saturday night
A brush fire caused major traffic problems in mid-Missouri Saturday night.
Here Comes the Son: Meteorologist gives birth to beautiful boy
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – FOX 2 meteorologist Jaime Travers gave birth to her second child—a boy—late Friday morning. Hudson James entered this world at 10:28 a.m., as delightful a sunbeam as that day’s returning warm weather. Baby Hudson weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces at birth,...
