A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Hashtag Pretty Fest held at Chukchansi Park
Organizers describe the event as uniquely Fresno since every vendor, instructor, and healer is from the Central Valley.
United Student Pride at Fresno State celebrating 35 years
United Student Pride at Fresno State is celebrating 35 years since it first began in the Fall of 1987.
GV Wire
Valley Drone Company Will Put on a Festive Holiday Light Show in Clovis
Christmas may be still be more than a month away, but plans to provide a spectacular Christmas show are already underway with the launch of a new family-friendly holiday event. The Holi-Drone show will make its holiday debut this year at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds on Dec. 6-8 as part...
Hanford Sentinel
Irwin St. Inn — haunted rooms and delicious food
Ever wondered what it would be like to stay at a haunted hotel?. Most people might think of a haunting as lights flickering, a creepy lady in mist walking towards you, or even two little siblings messing with you. Well, that is exactly what you might experience when staying at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant.
sjvsun.com
Breaking down Fresno Co.’s school board races
Fresno County’s highest profile school board race arguably comes in Clovis Unified School District, where two seats are open. Former Area 1 trustee Susan Hatmaker resigned earlier this year due to a move out of the area. Vying to replace her are insurance broker Chuck Der Manouel, communications consultant...
KMPH.com
Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic
Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
AOL Corp
How much did it cost to buy a home in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County the week of Oct. 9?
The median price per square foot for a home in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County increased in the past week to $227, which is the highest in the county. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County was $216. After Hanford,...
These new Taco Bell items are offered exclusively in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is one of only two places in the country where you’ll be able to find three sweet new breakfast items at Taco Bell. A Taco Bell spokesperson said locations in Fresno are testing out three new iced coffee flavors as part of an expansion of the fast-food joint’s breakfast menu. […]
Fresno Hindu community celebrates Diwali
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Hindu community is celebrating Diwali. The five-day Festival of Lights kicked off Saturday morning at a new Hindu temple. “For the Hindu community, Diwali is like what Christmas is to Christians,” explained Zeal Shah, outreach administrator for Swaminarayan BAPS Temple. “The celebration symbolizes the victory of good over evil. […]
Family of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez hopeful $50,000 reward will solve 32-year murder case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 30 years have passed since the murder of Jessica Martinez, a 4-year-old who vanished while playing outside her family’s apartment and was found 11 days later in a field 10 miles away. Yet, even though some might wonder if the unsolved murder of Jessica Martinez is still solvable, her […]
Swanson & Swanson: Tanner Wins, Kody the Champ in USAC Silver Crown Season Swansong At IRP
The Brothers Swanson corralled all the USAC Silver Crown headlines during Championship Saturday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. While Tanner Swanson took the feature victory in the 100-lap battle of the Kingsburg, Calif. siblings, it was Kody Swanson who emerged as the series champion once more for the seventh time in his illustrious career.
csufresno.edu
Mother names a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant as driver involved in collision that killed Hoover High student
Ragina Bell, mother of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr., said during an Oct. 20 Fresno City Council meeting that she has learned a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant was the driver of the car that hit and killed her son. Her son was hit on Oct. 4 in front of Hoover...
sjvsun.com
Fresno’s Zoo is planning an aquarium. Here’s an early peek at the plans.
Fresno has a complicated relationship with aquariums. Hopes for the construction of Aquarius Aquarium, first pitched in 2000 near Herndon Ave. and Highway 99, have remained high and a frequent source of interest from locals. But, as The Sun reported exclusively last month, a different aquarium – led by the...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's courthouse arbor is demolished for safety, to dissuade homeless use
After 40 years, the visual image of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hanford is changing. The wooden arbor, that for almost half a century marked the west side of the building is coming down, leaving the original facade intact. Concerns about the arbor being used as a shelter by the...
How your home landscaping can help feed animals at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Right now is your chance to partner with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo by re-purposing branches and shrubs that might grow in your yard or parking area.
yourcentralvalley.com
Woman trapped underneath car at Clovis shopping center
CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Clovis police say she was run over and trapped underneath a car Saturday morning. Officers say the collision happened around 11 a.m. on Shaw Avenue, near Villa Avenue, in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot at the Sunflower Marketplace shopping center.
Hanford Sentinel
The popular Witches Night Out returns to Hanford this weekend
Mainstreet Hanford's popular Witches Night Out festival returns from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to bring spooky fun to the downtown area. Tickets were sold out in under 20 minutes. Those with tickets can expect a goody bag with gifts purchased from downtown businesses, coupons to use during...
Visalia resident killed in crash on Highway 46 Thursday night
A Visalia man died on Thursday night after driving down a dirt shoulder on Highway 46 in Templeton, causing his vehicle to flip over multiple times. The post Visalia resident killed in crash on Highway 46 Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Hanford Sentinel
Clovis families find solutions to bullying from surprising source
Joe and Kortnie’s 7-year-old son headed to his Clovis Elementary School one morning sporting brand-new shoes in his favorite color, red. But when Kortnie picked him up that afternoon, their middle child was visibly upset, and his shoes were covered in dirt. He had been bullied by a classmate.
Breakout game for Bulldogs: Fresno State dominates New Mexico 41-9
Fresno State spoils New Mexico's homecoming in Albuquerque with a dominant 41-9 win Saturday Night.
