ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hanford Sentinel

Irwin St. Inn — haunted rooms and delicious food

Ever wondered what it would be like to stay at a haunted hotel?. Most people might think of a haunting as lights flickering, a creepy lady in mist walking towards you, or even two little siblings messing with you. Well, that is exactly what you might experience when staying at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant.
HANFORD, CA
sjvsun.com

Breaking down Fresno Co.’s school board races

Fresno County’s highest profile school board race arguably comes in Clovis Unified School District, where two seats are open. Former Area 1 trustee Susan Hatmaker resigned earlier this year due to a move out of the area. Vying to replace her are insurance broker Chuck Der Manouel, communications consultant...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic

Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Hindu community celebrates Diwali

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Hindu community is celebrating Diwali. The five-day Festival of Lights kicked off Saturday morning at a new Hindu temple. “For the Hindu community, Diwali is like what Christmas is to Christians,” explained Zeal Shah, outreach administrator for Swaminarayan BAPS Temple. “The celebration symbolizes the victory of good over evil. […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman trapped underneath car at Clovis shopping center

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Clovis police say she was run over and trapped underneath a car Saturday morning. Officers say the collision happened around 11 a.m. on Shaw Avenue, near Villa Avenue, in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot at the Sunflower Marketplace shopping center.
CLOVIS, CA
Hanford Sentinel

The popular Witches Night Out returns to Hanford this weekend

Mainstreet Hanford's popular Witches Night Out festival returns from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to bring spooky fun to the downtown area. Tickets were sold out in under 20 minutes. Those with tickets can expect a goody bag with gifts purchased from downtown businesses, coupons to use during...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Clovis families find solutions to bullying from surprising source

Joe and Kortnie’s 7-year-old son headed to his Clovis Elementary School one morning sporting brand-new shoes in his favorite color, red. But when Kortnie picked him up that afternoon, their middle child was visibly upset, and his shoes were covered in dirt. He had been bullied by a classmate.
CLOVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy