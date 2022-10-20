ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise’s 2022 40 Under 40 List Is Popping With Some Of Our Favorite Celebrities

By Samjah Iman
 5 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Black Enterprise announced its second annual 40 Under 40 list, and some of our favorite celebrities have made the cut.

Black Enterprise’s 40 under 40 list highlights young Black leaders who are making their mark and influencing the culture. These innovators are destined for greatness and have already achieved a lifetime of accomplishments just shy of their 40th birthdays.

The CEO of Black Enterprise, Earl “Butch” Graves, believes that honoring such credible individuals adds to the purpose of the brand’s values. “We are excited to celebrate the 40 Under 40 honorees for their outstanding achievements. As we continue to evolve as a company, we want to ensure that we are uplifting the next generation of leaders while staying true to our core values: building generational wealth and driving economic advancement among Black Americans,” stated Graves.

The Honorees

The categories for the honorees include tech, media, fashion, beauty, business, arts and entertainment, finance, social impact, and sports. This year’s honoree list is exciting, with notable celebrities that lead the pack with their contributions. Stars like Chloe and Halle Bailey, Rihanna, Simon Biles, Marsai Martin, and Lebron James are among the bright recipients.

“Driven by purpose and passion, the BE 40 Under 40 honorees are using innovation and creativity to find solutions, build a better future, and bring inspiration in the darkest times. They represent the best of our generation,” said BLACK ENTERPRISE Deputy Digital Editor Selena Hill.

Black Enterprise will celebrate each honoree at an invite-only ceremony on Wednesday, November 16th, at City Winery New York. The 40 Under 40 Summit will take place virtually on Thursday, December 8th. For more information, click here .

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna Announces That Fenty Beauty And Fenty Skin Are Launching In Africa

Halle Bailey Owns The Cover Of Variety Magazine’s Power Of Young Hollywood Issue

Marsai Martin Announces Her Upcoming ‘Mari by Marsai’ Nail Care Line Coming Next Month!

The post Black Enterprise’s 2022 40 Under 40 List Is Popping With Some Of Our Favorite Celebrities appeared first on 92 Q .

