Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Generally Intelligent secures cash from OpenAI vets to build capable AI systems
“We believe that generally intelligent computers will someday unlock extraordinary potential for human creativity and insight,” CEO Kanjun Qiu told TechCrunch in an email interview. “However, today’s AI models are missing several key elements of human intelligence, which inhibits the development of general-purpose AI systems that can be deployed safely … Generally Intelligent’s work aims to understand the fundamentals of human intelligence in order to engineer safe AI systems that can learn and understand the way humans do.”
How AI Can Streamline Foodservice Equipment Repairs
Article contributed by Sidney Lara, Service Principal, Aquant. The relationship between restaurants and service organizations is a tale as old as time. The ice cream machine breaks, the restaurant manager calls the service company, they send a service technician to fix the machine, the technician fixes the problem, and customers get to enjoy their soft serve again. Easy enough right? If only it were that easy.
techeblog.com
MIT Researchers Develop Self-Assembling Robotic Cubes Coated with Magnetic Programming Materials
There’s the eavesdropping PoKeBo Cube, and then MIT’s self-assembling robotic cubes. Researchers from the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) used magnetically reprogrammable materials to coat robotic cubes, enabling them to self-assemble and be highly selective about what they connect with. This makes reconfiguration into specific shapes and chosen configurations much easier than previous self-assembling modular robots.
aithority.com
DXAS, a Joint Venture Established by Kagome and NEC, to Provide AI Farming Advice and Automated Irrigation Control Services for Pulse Drip Irrigation
DXAS Agricultural Technology, a joint venture between Kagome Co., Ltd. and NEC Corporation, will be enhancing NEC’s AI-enabled agricultural ICT platform, CropScope, with the addition of AI farming management advice and an automated irrigation control function for pulse drip irrigation. The platform’s new functions are expected to be deployed...
Dassault Systèmes and Verkor Sign MoU to Advance Next-Generation Low-Carbon Battery Development and Manufacturing
Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Verkor, a European pioneer in electric vehicle and stationary batteries, to accelerate the development of next-generation lithium-ion batteries and the first gigafactory that will produce them. Together, the two companies aim to nurture a European battery ecosystem that supports Europe’s efforts to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005918/en/ Under the MoU, the two companies will establish best practices for virtual, end-to-end development of products and manufacturing processes that improve innovation and efficiency, and...
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
scitechdaily.com
New Method Exposes How Artificial Intelligence Works
The neural networks are harder to fool thanks to adversarial training. Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers have developed a novel method for comparing neural networks that looks into the “black box” of artificial intelligence to help researchers comprehend neural network behavior. Neural networks identify patterns in datasets and are utilized in applications as diverse as virtual assistants, facial recognition systems, and self-driving vehicles.
Recycling Today
Ball expands portfolio of recyclable cups
Ball Corp., a provider of recyclable aluminum beverage packaging based in Westminster, Colorado, has expanded its portfolio of its infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup. The company has added 9-ounce and 12-ounce aluminum cup sizes to its existing 16-ounce, 20-ounce and 24-ounce cup offerings. According to Ball Corp., the Ball Aluminum...
Recycling Today
SI Group releases Evercycle additives platform
SI Group, a developer and manufacturer of performance additives based in The Woodlands, Texas, has launched the Evercycle additives platform for plastics recycling at the K 2022 exhibition, which takes place Oct. 19-26 in Düsseldorf, Germany. According to SI Group, the Evercycle additives brand supports “a more circular economy”...
nextbigfuture.com
DARPA Wireless Power Beaming
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
retailbrew.com
Carhartt partners with robotics firm to automate fulfillment services
Carhartt wants to boost innovation and technology for its consumer-facing operations. But the company is also reimagining how it functions on the back end. The workwear brand recently automated a facility just outside Columbus, Ohio, with the help of Locus Robotics, a Massachusetts-based firm. Third-party logistics company DHL is a client of Locus and does end-to-end fulfillment for Carhartt across its retail, wholesale, and e-commerce businesses.
Recycling Today
Milliken, PureCycle launch concentrate made with recycled PP resin
A partnership between Milliken & Co., Spartanburg, South Carolina, and PureCycle Technologies, Orlando, Florida, has yielded the first fully sustainable concentrate for polypropylene (PP) on the market, the companies say. Based on PureCycle materials, the companies say the new concentrate will allow for expanded use of 100 percent recycled content...
marktechpost.com
AI Hardware Accelerators For Machine Learning And Deep Learning | How To Choose One
Machine Learning(ML), particularly its subfield, Deep Learning, mainly consists of numerous calculations involving Linear Algebra like Matrix Multiplication and Vector Dot Product. AI accelerators are specialized processors designed to accelerate these core ML operations, improve performance and lower the cost of deploying ML-based applications. AI accelerators can significantly reduce the time to train and execute an AI model and perform specific AI tasks that cannot be conducted on a CPU.
coingeek.com
Developers skilled in blockchain tech are in short supply globally: study
A new study conducted by Financial Express reports that the blockchain industry is growing rapidly and faces a dearth in the supply of new talent to meet the needs of the burgeoning ecosystem. The report pegs the growth rate at an impressive 45% each year, and at current levels, the...
bestcolleges.com
How to Become a Data Engineer: Steps, Skills, & Salary
Data engineering combines data science and software engineering disciplines. Data engineer jobs offer some of the most competitive salaries on the job market. Data engineers need at least a bachelor's in computer science, engineering, or a related field. Data engineers source, clean, and transform raw data to make it usable...
Recycling Today
Sennebogen to feature new demolition machine at Bauma
At the demolition site, two factors determine the success of a project: high-reach safety and time- and cost-saving solutions. Sennebogen meets both requirements with the multifunctional 830 Demolition machine. The Straubing, Germany-based company will display the 48-ton demolition machine at Bauma, which runs from Oct. 24-30 in Munich. New features include a three-part demolition arm with a maximum pin height of about 75 feet and a hydraulically unloadable counterweight, which can be removed at the push of a button.
Advances In Imaging Technologies Provide Exciting Possibilities, But Can Computation Keep Up?
One of the most exciting frontiers in technology in recent years has been advanced imaging in diverse fields from medicine to media and automotive to astronomy. This comes from the marriage of new imaging hardware and rapidly advancing computing technologies that allow for the processing of more and more complex and intensive data, which in turn allows for new and exciting applications.
Recycling Today
Aluminum Association releases updated environmental product declarations
The Aluminum Association, Arlington, Virginia, has released updated environmental product declarations (EPDs) that show reductions on the environmental impact of aluminum product types, including primary aluminum ingot, recycled aluminum ingot, aluminum extrusion products and aluminum sheet products. The Aluminum Association says an EPD “is a comprehensive, internationally harmonized report that...
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds facilitating construction industry players tap circular economy opportunities
There is a need to change the existing methods of building and maintaining infrastructure. EarlyBirds can help businesses in the construction industry benefit from the opportunities provided by the circular economy. EarlyBirds believes that it is an ideal partner for construction and infrastructure industry businesses to work with. The World...
salestechstar.com
Zapier Introduces New Innovation Program Zapier Early Access; Launches Eight New Features At ZapConnect
Zapier Early Access empowers automation enthusiasts to build cohesive automations without writing a single line of code. Zapier — the leader in no-code automation — launched Zapier Early Access, an innovation program to give automation enthusiasts early access to cutting-edge no-code tools and automation-first products. Beta products launching in Zapier Early Access include:
Comments / 0