FTX US Wins Bid to Acquire Bankrupt Lender Voyager’s Assets
Before FTX.US won the bid Judge Wiles had suggested that the lender should include “fiduciary out.”. United States-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX.US was approved by the bankruptcy court to enter the asset purchase agreement with the bankrupt crypto lender, Voyager. According to the official announcement, FTX.US is valued at nearly...
Israel’s Stock Exchange to Launch Blockchain-Based Crypto Exchange
The TASE is integrating blockchain tech into its 5-year strategic plan to revolutionize capital markets. The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) – Israel’s sole equity and debt marketplace – now plans to establish a blockchain and digital asset-based trading platform. The exchange will focus on the development...
Monitoring Crypto Whales: Korean Regulators With New Legislation (Report)
South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit will observe whether local crypto whales abide by anti-money laundering laws. South Korea’s top monetary regulator – the Financial Service Commission (FSC) – thinks cryptocurrencies and stablecoins could facilitate money-laundering activities. As such, it will reportedly closely monitor the actions of...
SBF’s Thoughts on Respecting OFAC’s Sanctions List ‘Triggers’ ShapeShift Co-founder
FTX CEO asked for feedback proposed crypto regulatory framework this week, and he may have gotten more than what he bargained for. Earlier this week, the crypto billionaire riled the industry by suggesting ways to confront the legal and hacking woes plaguing the ecosystem. Erik Voorhees, ShapeShift co-founder, is the...
Change of Heart: Kraken Closes Accounts for all Russian Users
Following the latest package of sanctions that the EU imposed on Russia, Kraken terminated services to Russian customers. The US-based cryptocurrency exchange – Kraken – joined the list of platforms restricting services to Russian consumers. The decision comes as a result of the latest sanctions that the European Union (EU) imposed on the largest country by landmass for its invasion of Ukraine.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Mango Markets Exploiter Launches Shitcoin to Abuse Bots, Warns Twitter Community
The person that took advantage of Mango Markets’ poor coding decided to rub salt in the wound by pulling another stunt. Last week, Mango Markets lost $115 million worth of crypto due to a “profitable trading strategy” employed by Avraham Eisenberg and his team. While technically an...
Another Bear Market Casuality: Crypto Staking Platform Freeway Pauses Withdrawals
The list of bankruptcies, shutdowns, and trading operation freezes continues in Q4 2022 as well. The current bear market has rattled the digital asset industry to the core. A lesser-known crypto-staking platform, Freeway, is the latest to halt withdrawal services citing volatility in foreign exchange as well as cryptocurrency markets in recent times.
US DOJ Sues Founder of Defunct Crypto Mixer Over Failure to Pay $60M Fine
The DOJ wants the court to order Harmon to pay the $60 million fine plus interest and costs. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has sued Larry Dean Harmon, the founder of defunct cryptocurrency mixer Helix, for failing to pay a civil penalty of $60 million since his indictment in 2020.
Binance USD (BUSD) Supply Surges as Stablecoin Wars Heat Up
The world’s third-largest stablecoin by market share, BUSD, has seen a supply surge as it battles to compete with the top two contenders. Binance has been selling its USDC reserves and converting them into its own stablecoin, BUSD. On Oct. 23, The Block’s Frank Chaparro noticed the supply shift as the amount of BUSD topped $20 billion for the first time ever.
Bitcoin Outperformed NFTs, US Stocks in Q3 But Not USD: CoinGecko Report
The greenback is the only asset class that outperformed the primary cryptocurrency in Q3 2022. The crypto industry showed a mild recovery in Q3 after taking a significant plunge amid volatile conditions over the first half of 2022. According to the latest quarterly report published by cryptocurrency aggregator CoinGecko, the...
Transition in NFT Markets as Opensea’s Monopoly Diminishes: Report
Opeasea’s dominance as the largest and most-used NFT trading platform may not last long. Last year’s NFT gold rush marked the ascent of OpenSea into a $13 billion company, but its competitors have been increasingly capturing market share. A new report suggests the transition of a previously monopolistic...
Bitcoin Spiked Toward $20K While MATIC Jumps 6.5% (Market Watch)
Polygon’s native cryptocurrency stands out as today’s best performer. Bitcoin finally initiated a leg up that culminated in a price jump towards $20,000 but was stopped in its tracks as with previous attempts. MATIC has presented the most substantial price increase from the larger-cap alts, while XRP sits...
Klaytn (KLAY) Skyrockets 106% After New Governance Proposal
Klaytn suffered the hits of the crypto market. But a new governance proposal is boosting the optimism and bullishness of its community. This October 23, Klaytn, a metaverse and gamefi-focused public blockchain, announced a governance proposal to reduce its block rewards. According to an official statement, the new Q3 updates...
Bringing Performance and Reliability to AIoT Applications
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Cervoz Technology Co., Ltd (“Cervoz”), a global storage and memory solution provider, announces the industrial M.2 solutions for data storage and embedded expansions to meet the demand of AIoT applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024006074/en/ Cervoz industrial-grade M.2 SSD and 3-in-1 M.2 Expansion Cards are the perfect fit for your next-gen AIoT applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
LevaData and Octopart Announce Partnership Enabling Global Enterprises to Navigate Market Volatility and Manage Inflationary Pressures as They Competitively Source Electronic Parts
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- LevaData ––the industry-leading supply management company that is transforming direct material sourcing with its integrated artificial intelligence (AI) platform for cost and risk optimization––announced today that Octopart, a search engine for electronic components and industrial products, has joined its ecosystem of data partners. The collaboration between the companies adds to the robust, industry-leading manufacturing insights that LevaData customers value to be able to make rapid, intelligent sourcing decisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005254/en/ LevaData partners with Octopart. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Aptos (APT) Skyrockets 32%, Bitcoin Remains Flat on Low Trading Volume (Weekend Watch)
Aptos is today’s best performer, with a massive 32% surge. Ethereum Classic is up by 6%. Bitcoin continues to trade without any substantial moves in either direction on low trading volumes, similar to previous weekends. Most alternative coins sit quietly as well, with ETC and APT being among the...
GM sidesteps economic headwinds; US vehicle sales jump 24%
DETROIT (AP) — due to General Motors’ third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled largely by a 24% sales increase in the U.S., by far GM’s most profitable market. The company said it is seeing improved supplies of computer chips, allowing it to build more vehicles and increase inventory on dealer lots. It’s also selling more expensive pickup trucks and large SUVs. That boosted revenue for the quarter by 56% to a record $41.89 billion, though that’s still short of the $42.1 billion that Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by FactSet. More than 80% of GM’s revenue came from North America.
Bitcoin Hash Price at All-Time Lows Amidst Dismal Miner Profitability
High hash rate and high difficulty figures have proved to be increasingly painful for Bitcoin miners. While BTC has come down from a massive bear market dump to $19,000, its network hash rate has exploded to an all-time high. Bitcoin miners are currently earning the smallest reward relative to hash...
