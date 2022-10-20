Read full article on original website
Mirroring post-Katrina New Orleans, a new immigrant community blossoms in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES - At El Gallo Latin Market, kitchen staples from nearly every Latin American country abound. The small store is packed with culturally-specific ingredients: Salvadoran hard cheese, various types of corn meal, bottled mojo marinade. Since the 2020 hurricanes and subsequent disasters in 2021, population numbers in the Lake...
New K-8 Southside campus holds community event, names courtyard after J. Rogers Pope
Livingston Parish school officials held a community celebration Oct. 15, to commemorate the opening of the new Southside Campus, which houses the K-5 Southside Elementary and 6-8 Southside Junior High School. The day’s activities included presentations by school and elected officials, a tour of the campus and lunch for participants....
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
Around Ascension for Oct. 26, 2022
Barcelo Gardens is presenting a farmers market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2152 La. 70, Donaldsonville. The market includes produce from local farmers and food vendors at Tractor Supply. Visit BARCELO.WEBB@gmail.com for more information. A River Road Memoir with Jane Goette. At 5 p.m. Thursday, visit with...
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to eight after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
Some Livingston bus drivers on strike amid shortage: 'Some of us can't survive on this'
The night before 21 Livingston Parish bus drivers went on strike Friday, calling for higher pay and better working conditions, driver Victoria McDonald urged the parish school board to address an ongoing crisis. “What can bus drivers do that would possibly allow us to make more than the bare minimum?"...
Letters: Ever a Tulane fan, but the numbers don't support big attendance
On Oct. 17, there was a letter by Robert Segari concerning the number of fans attending the Tulane games. Let me say that I am a Tulane fan, was when they went undefeated, was when Hontas was stopped on the 1-yard line and lost to LSU, was when they last defeated LSU. I was there in person.
Yellow Jackets drop a tough one to district foe East Ascension
There was no escaping the disappointment Friday when Denham Springs brought its undefeated record in the District 5-5A showdown at East Ascension. Contending for a district championship for the first time since 2011, it was a key game for Denham Springs’ title hopes. But, after leading for most of the game, the Yellow Jackets surrendered two touchdowns in the last two minutes of the game as they lost 17-7.
One driver dead, another arrested on DWI in Assumption Parish crash, State Police says
One driver died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Assumption Parish and the other driver arrested on first-offense DWI, State Police said. The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on La. 308, near Orchid Street in Labadieville. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban south...
Jeff Duncan: Crowd-surfing, victory raps, another big win — Tulane football keeps riding the wave
Before rap artists Choppa and Hot Boy Ronald took the floor in Tulane’s raucous postgame locker room Saturday, coach Willie Fritz had a word of warning for his players as they prepared to celebrate their 38-28 victory over Memphis. “Be smart, now,” Fritz said in his best fatherly tone....
Lutcher's Brock Louque busy man in fall and spring; right now he's starring in football as a safety
Anyone who follows Lutcher High athletics is familiar with the exploits of Brock Louque, a junior safety on the Bulldogs football team. Louque was a starter as a sophomore but made a name for himself in baseball by driving in all five Lutcher runs when the Bulldogs defeated Berwick 5-4 for the Class 3A state title in May. Even so, that success wasn’t enough to pull him away from football, where he has been one of the leaders on a team that is 7-1, 4-0 in District 7-4A.
