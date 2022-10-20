ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Around Ascension for Oct. 26, 2022

Barcelo Gardens is presenting a farmers market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2152 La. 70, Donaldsonville. The market includes produce from local farmers and food vendors at Tractor Supply. Visit BARCELO.WEBB@gmail.com for more information. A River Road Memoir with Jane Goette. At 5 p.m. Thursday, visit with...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Yellow Jackets drop a tough one to district foe East Ascension

There was no escaping the disappointment Friday when Denham Springs brought its undefeated record in the District 5-5A showdown at East Ascension. Contending for a district championship for the first time since 2011, it was a key game for Denham Springs’ title hopes. But, after leading for most of the game, the Yellow Jackets surrendered two touchdowns in the last two minutes of the game as they lost 17-7.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Lutcher's Brock Louque busy man in fall and spring; right now he's starring in football as a safety

Anyone who follows Lutcher High athletics is familiar with the exploits of Brock Louque, a junior safety on the Bulldogs football team. Louque was a starter as a sophomore but made a name for himself in baseball by driving in all five Lutcher runs when the Bulldogs defeated Berwick 5-4 for the Class 3A state title in May. Even so, that success wasn’t enough to pull him away from football, where he has been one of the leaders on a team that is 7-1, 4-0 in District 7-4A.
LUTCHER, LA

