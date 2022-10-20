Inside the University of Wisconsin’s women’s volleyball team’s ‘private’ photo and video leak as police investigate

AFTER private photos and videos of a women's college volleyball team were shared online without their consent, an investigation has begun into the leak.

The University of Wisconsin’s athletic department shared a tweet after the leak went public, calling the act a “wrongful invasion” of privacy.

An investigation has begun after leaked photos and videos of the University of Wisconsin's women's volleyball were shared online without the team's consent Credit: Alamy

“The unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes’ privacy, including potential violations of university policies and criminal statutes,” the department stated on Wednesday.

The department added that the images were “never intended to be shared publicly.”

Details of the photos and videos were not made public, however, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that it appears the images were taken after the team won the Big Ten title last November.

Reportedly, some team members were seen lifting up their sports bras.

Members of the team contacted the university’s police department after becoming aware of the photos being shared online, said the athletics department.

The women on the team are not under investigation.

“UWPD is investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent,” read the statement.

"UWPD is not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for wrongdoing in this matter."

Most of the content has been removed, reported the Journal Sentinel.

The University of Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team women's has made headlines for its position as a national powerhouse.

Under coach Kelly Sheffield, the team has become one of the most successful programs in the athletic department.

The team is the reigning NCAA champion and has reached the Final Four four times in the last decade.

The Badgers are 13-3 with a 7-1 record in the Big Ten and is ranked Number 5 in the nation.

Their next game is against Michigan State on Friday at the UW Field House.

Members of the team are not being investigated, said the athletic department Credit: Getty