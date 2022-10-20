ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Inside the University of Wisconsin’s women’s volleyball team’s ‘private’ photo and video leak as police investigate

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKeS5_0igtRXuA00

AFTER private photos and videos of a women's college volleyball team were shared online without their consent, an investigation has begun into the leak.

The University of Wisconsin’s athletic department shared a tweet after the leak went public, calling the act a “wrongful invasion” of privacy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OOCHr_0igtRXuA00
An investigation has begun after leaked photos and videos of the University of Wisconsin's women's volleyball were shared online without the team's consent Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPvjD_0igtRXuA00
The university's athletics department shared a statement, calling the leak a 'wrongful invasion' of privacy Credit: Alamy

“The unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes’ privacy, including potential violations of university policies and criminal statutes,” the department stated on Wednesday.

The department added that the images were “never intended to be shared publicly.”

Details of the photos and videos were not made public, however, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that it appears the images were taken after the team won the Big Ten title last November.

Reportedly, some team members were seen lifting up their sports bras.

Members of the team contacted the university’s police department after becoming aware of the photos being shared online, said the athletics department.

The women on the team are not under investigation.

“UWPD is investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent,” read the statement.

“UWPD is not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for wrongdoing in this matter.”

Most of the content has been removed, reported the Journal Sentinel.

The University of Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team women's has made headlines for its position as a national powerhouse.

Under coach Kelly Sheffield, the team has become one of the most successful programs in the athletic department.

The team is the reigning NCAA champion and has reached the Final Four four times in the last decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KF72Q_0igtRXuA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHahh_0igtRXuA00

The Badgers are 13-3 with a 7-1 record in the Big Ten and is ranked Number 5 in the nation.

Their next game is against Michigan State on Friday at the UW Field House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XbsJS_0igtRXuA00
Members of the team are not being investigated, said the athletic department Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSVdN_0igtRXuA00
The team is regarded as a powerhouse across the nation Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
offtackleempire.com

Big Ten Basketball Previews: Wisconsin

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Wisconsin far exceeded preseason expectations and grabbed a share of the B1G title. That’s about the only similarity between the 2020 and 2022 squads, though. The ‘20 team, while only #22 in KemPom, was on fire at the end of the year, finishing on an eight-game winning streak after after sitting at 13-10/6-6 in early Feb. Once the light went on with that team, it featured an efficient, balanced offense (though at a very slow pace) and typically sound Badger defense.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Reports of shots fired in Oregon, Dane Co. investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in Oregon Sunday afternoon. An NBC15 employee reported hearing gunshots and authorities yelling at someone to drop their weapon. The staffer also saw a Med Flight helicopter from UW Health in Oregon. In addition, she saw...
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

Social Media Blasts Blown Replay Call In Wisconsin Game

Replay is supposed to get things right. Most fans happily welcome a small delay if it means the correct call is made during the game. The Wisconsin Badgers face the Purdue Boilermakers today, and one call on the field went to replay. The refs got it wrong a second time when the decision came down. Social media went on to blast the blown replay call in the Wisconsin game.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ID’s released in deputy-involved incident at Wisconsin Super 8 hotel

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.
WINDSOR, WI
nbc15.com

11 a.m. update on Oregon home explosion

Market Manager Kristen Olson tells what goes into the tradition. Fill the Hill: The origins and tradition of the pink flamingos. Wisconsin Alumni Assoc. Executive Director Sarah Schutt discusses how it all began. Plastic flamingos invade UW Madison campus for 10th ‘Fill the Hill’. Updated: 9 hours ago. Recurring...
OREGON, WI
big10central.com

How Jim Leonhard has energized the Wisconsin football program

The Badgers are 2-1 under Jim Leonhard's direction as interim coach. Here is how he's leaving his mark on the program. The Badgers got off to a fast start against Purdue, which helped the team earn high marks when columnist Jim Polzin graded Wisconsin's performance in its win over Purdue.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Neighbor gives insight on Oregon neighborhood explosion

The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating after a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a person Sunday. Help fight hunger with NBC15 Share Your Holidays kickoff this week. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. NBC15 Share Your Holidays is rolling out hundreds of barrels...
OREGON, WI
WausauPilot

Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say six people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, not seven as authorities originally reported. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined, although Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko called...
HARTLAND, WI
nbc15.com

One killed in Green/Lafayette Co. officer-involved shooting

BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved, cross-county car chase in Lafayette and Green Counties that left one dead Saturday. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to a vehicle pursuit in Grant County that began in Dubuque, Iowa. At 2:34 p.m., a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Exclusive: Tim Michels on jobs and economy, plans to shake up state agencies

MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says he has big plans to shake up state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources, which he wants to see split into two agencies. In an exclusive one-on-one interview with News 3 Now, Michels discussed his plans to re-work other state agencies and how he hopes that would impact the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Town of Madison discuss rent increases before dissolving in Nov.

When officers arrive at the scene of an incident with a K9 unit, the dog on duty is right there with officers, exposed to the dangers the job entails, which means first responders on the scene need to tend to injuries they suffer, just like an officer in the line of duty.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man in Oregon

OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed a man in Oregon Sunday afternoon. Officials said that around 11 a.m. Sunday, police received an emergency call about a weapons violation and began looking for the suspect. Four hours later, a deputy found the man in the area of Eagle Drive, south of Jefferson Street....
OREGON, WI
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
836K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy