Nashville, TN

ClutchPoints

The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down

The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
atozsports.com

Bills hand Aaron Rodgers brutal news just days before matchup

Josh Allen and the Bills are on the warpath. With a top-five offense and defense in the NFL, all things are pointing in the right direction. Buffalo has luckily overcome a nasty injury bug over the past few weeks. Luckily, the team is coming off a bye week and is near full strength.
GREEN BAY, WI
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

What has to happen for Tennessee to reach the College Football Playoff

At 7-0 and ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25, Tennessee football has a clear path to the College Football Playoff… don’t lose a game for the rest of the season. But with a top-20 Kentucky team and No. 1 Georgia coming up on the schedule, what would happen if the Vols drop a game before the end of the season?
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Rex Ryan Unhappy News

Rex Ryan wasn't happy on Sunday morning. The former New York Jets head coach blasted wide receiver Elijah Moore for requesting a trade away from the AFC East franchise. New York is looking to improve to 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are playing without Moore on Sunday. Ryan went...
NEW YORK STATE
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Unfortunate news opens window for ascending player

The Dallas Cowboys are 5-2 after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in week seven. Unfortunately, Dallas is set to play the remainder of the season without a key player on the defense. Starting slot corner Jourdan Lewis made a big play late in the game, intercepting Lions’ quarterback...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

What separates Mike Vrabel’s Titans from the rest of the NFL

There are three guarantees in life: Death, taxes, and Mike Vrabel winning after a bye week. Since Vrabel was hired as the Tennessee Titans’ head coach in 2018, his team has consistently dominated opponents following a bye week. This trend would continue on Sunday as the Tennessee Titans (4-2)...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Broncos: Sunday may have only helped one rumor surfacing the NFL

The Denver Broncos may have hit rock bottom in 2022. They lost to the New York Jets, of all teams, and the offense is just abysmal. This season has been almost a complete waste. Last year the narrative was that all they needed was a quarterback, and they got one....
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Starter to Have Season-Ending Surgery

The Dallas Cowboys (5-2) win over the Detroit Lions is coveted by a number of headlines. Dak Prescott’s return, Sam Williams’s breakout performance, and the running game (both sides of the ball). While the defense struggled to stop the run for the second week in a row, they...
atozsports.com

LSU throws shade Tennessee after Tigers’ win against Ole Miss

LSU threw some shade at Tennessee this weekend after the Tigers beat previously undefeated Ole Miss in Baton Rouge. After taking down the Rebels, LSU fans stormed the field at Tiger Stadium. As we were reminded of earlier this month, the SEC fines programs when their fans storm the field...
BATON ROUGE, LA

