Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Saquon Barkley unhappy about potential game-changing mental lapse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When you’re not good, you don’t worry about style points. You take the win and you’re thrilled to have it because the popular cliche that “it’s hard to win in the NFL” is true. The Giants have five hard years of evidence to prove it.
Eagles’ star Jalen Hurts spent his time during the bye week the perfect way
The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in football heading into their bye week. They have an elite offense that can score nearly at will, and they have a defense that can stop any team in the league, which is why they are 6-0. They may need a bit of...
The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down
The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
Bills hand Aaron Rodgers brutal news just days before matchup
Josh Allen and the Bills are on the warpath. With a top-five offense and defense in the NFL, all things are pointing in the right direction. Buffalo has luckily overcome a nasty injury bug over the past few weeks. Luckily, the team is coming off a bye week and is near full strength.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Kentucky assistant makes puzzling statement ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a comment this past week that’s puzzling and also likely to bring a sly smile to the faces of Tennessee Vols fans. Scangarello, a California native who is in his first year on Kentucky’s staff, was recently asked by a reporter about...
Brian Kelly had the Tennessee Vols on his mind after LSU beat Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers essentially got their season on the right track on Saturday after handing the Ole Miss Rebels their first loss of the season. LSU’s 45-20 win over Ole Miss should be enough to have the Tigers (who are 5-2 now) back in the top 25 this week.
What has to happen for Tennessee to reach the College Football Playoff
At 7-0 and ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25, Tennessee football has a clear path to the College Football Playoff… don’t lose a game for the rest of the season. But with a top-20 Kentucky team and No. 1 Georgia coming up on the schedule, what would happen if the Vols drop a game before the end of the season?
Odell Beckham Jr. Free Agency Rumors Heat Up, As Chiefs Make Push for Star Wideout
Social Media is all a buzz as Odell Beckham Jr. continues to shop for a new team to call home before the November free agent deadline arrives. The veteran wide receiver won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams last year, scoring one touchdown. Unfortunately, OBJ suffered a devastating...
Packers won’t find success offensively unless they fix this problem
The Green Bay Packers have a problem, a big problem in fact. It’s a problem so large, that the solution is far from being easily attainable and isn’t even close to being sought out by the Packers right now. Yes, that problem is finding a way to maximize...
NFL World Reacts To The Rex Ryan Unhappy News
Rex Ryan wasn't happy on Sunday morning. The former New York Jets head coach blasted wide receiver Elijah Moore for requesting a trade away from the AFC East franchise. New York is looking to improve to 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are playing without Moore on Sunday. Ryan went...
Cowboys: Unfortunate news opens window for ascending player
The Dallas Cowboys are 5-2 after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in week seven. Unfortunately, Dallas is set to play the remainder of the season without a key player on the defense. Starting slot corner Jourdan Lewis made a big play late in the game, intercepting Lions’ quarterback...
Adam Schefter Clears The Air On Popular Odell Beckham Rumor
The Kansas City Chiefs turned a lot of heads this week when they restructured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce's contract. Many fans believe the front office is clearing cap space to sign Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal. Kelce added fuel to the fire by commenting on that rumor...
What separates Mike Vrabel’s Titans from the rest of the NFL
There are three guarantees in life: Death, taxes, and Mike Vrabel winning after a bye week. Since Vrabel was hired as the Tennessee Titans’ head coach in 2018, his team has consistently dominated opponents following a bye week. This trend would continue on Sunday as the Tennessee Titans (4-2)...
Broncos: Sunday may have only helped one rumor surfacing the NFL
The Denver Broncos may have hit rock bottom in 2022. They lost to the New York Jets, of all teams, and the offense is just abysmal. This season has been almost a complete waste. Last year the narrative was that all they needed was a quarterback, and they got one....
Dallas Cowboys Starter to Have Season-Ending Surgery
The Dallas Cowboys (5-2) win over the Detroit Lions is coveted by a number of headlines. Dak Prescott’s return, Sam Williams’s breakout performance, and the running game (both sides of the ball). While the defense struggled to stop the run for the second week in a row, they...
LSU throws shade Tennessee after Tigers’ win against Ole Miss
LSU threw some shade at Tennessee this weekend after the Tigers beat previously undefeated Ole Miss in Baton Rouge. After taking down the Rebels, LSU fans stormed the field at Tiger Stadium. As we were reminded of earlier this month, the SEC fines programs when their fans storm the field...
Tennessee Vols assistant named as option for recently opened head coaching job
One of the key reasons Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has been able to build a great culture during his first 21 months on Rocky Top is because of the continuity he has with his coaching staff. Not only has Heupel been able to keep his staff together (with...
